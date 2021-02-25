Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The purpose of this strategic research study titled "Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market- Growth, Share, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis, 2020 - 2028" is to offer industry investors, company executives, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable them make informed strategic decisions related to the opportunities in the global recruitment process outsourcing market.



Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) refers to a segment of business process outsourcing (BPO) industry wherein the entire or partial recruitment tasks of an organization is transferred to a third-party vendor. The RPO services offered by the vendors primarily include candidate screening, offer execution, job posting and other important activities in the recruitment process. RPO should not be confused with the staffing services, in which case the former includes proficient management of recruitment processes and responsibility of results.



RPO enables the client organization focusing on their core businesses with substantial reduction in overheads. The market for recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) is broadly segmented on the basis of engagement models and industry verticals. On the basis of engagement models, the market is segment into on-demand and end-to-end RPO. Further, the market is segmented on the basis of industry verticals into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, IT enabled services & BPO, healthcare, manufacturing & heavy industries and others. The others segment primarily comprises retail, education and utilities. The recruitment process outsourcing market worldwide accounted for revenue of US$ 6,930.9 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to expand with a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Target Audience

Industry Investors

Recruitment Process Outsourcing Vendors

HR Outsourcing Vendors

End-users

USPs and Key Offerings



The report titled "Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market- Growth, Share, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis, 2020 - 2028" offers strategic insights of the global recruitment process outsourcing market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on engagement models, industry verticals and cross-sectional study across different geographies. In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading recruitment process outsourcing solutions vendors, market positioning and key developments.



Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the recruitment process outsourcing industry

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2018 - 2019)

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global recruitment process outsourcing market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2020 to 2028, keeping in mind the above mentioned factors.



