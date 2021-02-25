NGTF Investor Call -- Tuesday March 2 at 4:30 PM Eastern



Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion Americans spend annually on nighttime snacks, today announced an engagement with leading food & beverage social media agency Sircle Media.

Sircle’s client list includes fast-growing brands in the food and beverage space, including One Bar, Ithaca Hummus, Fody Food, IWON Organics, and popchips. Past clients include Kind, PopCorners, OWYN and Koia.

“With sleep becoming more of a focal point for health and one of the hottest trends going, the timing for Nightfood is perfect,” remarked Sircle Founder and President Adam Brown. “The brand solves an important problem that almost everybody can relate to…including me and my family: nighttime snacking and better sleep. We won’t take on a new client if we don’t believe in their mission and their product line. For me, Nightfood checks all the boxes.”

Sircle will oversee and execute Nightfood social media and online marketing initiatives. With Nightfood adding many more points of distribution in 2021, including Walmart, there will be an emphasis on influencer and consumer engagement, educating the market, and driving incremental sales growth in existing and new retail distribution partnerships.

“Sircle Media has a track record of building winners,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “Adam is a thought leader in the food and beverage space. The Sircle client base is a who’s who of the top emerging brands. As we continue to add more points of distribution this spring, having a powerful social media presence is increasingly important. When our new packaging starts hitting shelves in the next few weeks, and new points of retail distribution are stocked, Sircle’s efforts will be in full swing.”

Additionally, the Nightfood investors quarterly conference call will be conducted on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern time.

Investors and other interested parties may submit questions regarding the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at investors@nightfood.com by 12:00 PM Eastern on Monday, March 1, 2021. Which questions will be addressed will be based on the perceived relevance to the general shareholder base along with the questions’ appropriateness in light of public disclosure rules.

To access the call on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157

Access Code: 422095

For those unable to participate in the conference call at that time, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/tag/ngtf/ shortly after the call has concluded.

Management also encourages Nightfood shareholders to connect with the Company via these methods:

E-mail: By signing up at ir.nightfood.com, investors can receive updates of filings and news releases in their inbox.

Telegram: There is now a live, interactive Telegram group which interested parties can join to reach team members and discuss Nightfood. Ask questions, learn more about the company and discuss future prospects. Join the Telegram Group Here: https://t.me/NightfoodHoldings

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

On February 23, 2021, the Company announced it has secured distribution in Walmart starting in Spring of 2021. The number of stores, geographical regions, and flavors selected have not yet been announced.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, prebiotic fiber, and casein protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Nightfood was formulated by sleep and nutrition experts with ingredients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality. Scientific research indicates unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, and stress is another contributing factor. A majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management sees significant opportunity in pioneering the category of nighttime-specific snacks for better sleep.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

YouTube: The company has established a new YouTube series which will feature weekly videos with team members, insights into latest industry developments, and provide a behind the scenes look at the latest company developments. Click here to subscribe to Nightfood’s YouTube channel.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Tim Sullivan

media@Nightfood.com

732-816-0239

Investor Contact:

Stuart Smith

investors@Nightfood.com

888-888-6444, x3