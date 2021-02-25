2020 Fourth Quarter Revenues of $249.0 Million, down 3.1% year-over-year
Q4 Diluted EPS (GAAP) of $0.94, up from $0.62 in Q4 of 2019
Q4 Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (1) of $1.14, up from $0.79 in Q4 of 2019

2020 Revenues of $958.4 Million, down 3.3% year-over-year
2020 Diluted EPS (GAAP) of $2.59, up from $1.95 in 2019
2020 Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (1) of $3.53, up from $3.09 in 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “EXL had a strong fourth quarter with revenue of $249.0 million and full year revenue of $958.4 million. Our adjusted diluted EPS for the year was a record $3.53, a 14% increase. 2020 was a transformative year for EXL. We proved the resiliency of our business model by effectively navigating pandemic related challenges. We focused on employee safety, strengthened our client relationships and expanded our profit margins. Our strengths in operations management, digital transformation and analytics are resonating with clients as they pursue their strategic goals in the new market environment. We see opportunities to grow revenue and profitability with a robust pipeline as we look ahead to 2021.”

Maurizio Nicolelli, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We ended 2020 with good momentum in our business and a very healthy balance sheet. In 2020, we generated $203.0 million in cash flow from operations and ended the year with $403.0 million in cash and short-term investments. Total borrowings were $239.0 million with a net cash position of $164.0 million. Our 2021 guidance follows the medium term targets we communicated at our investor day in November 2020. We expect 2021 revenue to be in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion, representing a 9% to 11% increase year-over-year. We expect adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $3.90 to $4.05, representing a 10% to 15% increase over the prior year.”

  1. Reconciliations of adjusted (non-GAAP) financial measures to GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Financial Highlights: Fourth Quarter 2020

Effective January 1, 2020, we made certain operational and structural changes to manage and report financial information through our four reportable segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Emerging Business and Analytics. Financial information for historical periods are recast to conform to the current presentation. For details regarding the change in segments, refer to our report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

  • Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 decreased to $249.0 million compared to $256.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 3.1% on both reported basis and on a constant currency basis from the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues increased by 3.3% sequentially on a reported basis and 3.1% on a constant currency basis, from the third quarter of 2020.

  Revenues Gross Margin
  Three months ended Three months ended
  December
31, 2020
 December
31, 2019
 September
30, 2020
 December
31, 2020		 December
31, 2019		 September
30, 2020
Reportable Segments 
  (dollars in millions)      
Insurance $88.9  $88.5  $87.8  35.9% 30.3% 35.3%
Healthcare  24.2   27.9   25.1  34.2% 24.3% 28.4%
Emerging Business  37.8   46.8   37.6  45.0% 43.6% 44.7%
Analytics  98.1   93.7   90.5  41.7% 37.0% 37.6%
Total revenues, net $249.0  $256.9  $241.0  39.4% 34.5% 36.9%
  • Operating income margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 15.4%, compared to an operating income margin of 9.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and operating income margin of 14.3% for the third quarter of 2020. During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, we recorded impairment and restructuring charges of $1.4 million related to the wind down of the Health Integrated business, which reduced our operating income margin by 50 basis points. Adjusted operating income margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 19.7% compared to 13.3% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 19.2% for the third quarter of 2020.

  • Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $0.94 compared to $0.62 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $0.76 for the third quarter of 2020. During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, we recorded impairment and restructuring charges of $1.4 million related to the wind down of the Health Integrated business, which reduced our diluted earnings per share by $0.03. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $1.14 compared to $0.79 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.04 for the third quarter of 2020.

Financial Highlights: Full Year 2020

  • Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased to $958.4 million compared to $991.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of 3.3% on a reported basis and 3.0% on a constant currency basis.

  Revenues Gross Margin
  Year ended Year ended
  December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019
 December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019
Reportable Segments 
  (dollars in millions)  
Insurance $341.8  $346.4  32.2% 31.1%
Healthcare 101.2  97.5  27.8% 20.9%
Emerging Business 152.7  190.1  41.4% 42.9%
Analytics 362.7  357.3  36.7% 35.3%
Total Revenues, net $958.4  $991.3  34.9% 33.9%
  • Operating income margin for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 11.5% compared to 7.7% for the year ended December 31, 2019. During the year 2019, we recorded impairment and restructuring charges of $8.7 million related to the wind down of the Health Integrated business, which reduced our operating income margin by approximately 90 basis points. Adjusted operating income margin for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 15.9% compared to 13.4% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

  • Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2.59 compared to $1.95 for the year ended December 31, 2019. During the year 2019, we recorded impairment and restructuring charges of $8.7 million related to the wind down of the Health Integrated business, which reduced our diluted earnings per share by $0.19. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $3.53 compared to $3.09 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

  • During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, COVID-19 did not have a significant impact on our business, however, in subsequent quarters, COVID-19 materially impacted us. We took actions to adapt our delivery to a “work from home” model while also focusing on helping our employees and instituting temporary cost reduction measures, certain of which were reversed as of December 31, 2020. Additional information on the impacts of COVID-19 on our business will be included in our upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Business Highlights: Fourth Quarter 2020

  • Won 15 new clients in the fourth quarter of 2020, with nine in our operations management businesses and six in Analytics. For 2020, we won 45 new clients, with 22 in operations management businesses and 23 in Analytics.
  • Recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Insights-Driven Business Process Outsourcing, Q4 2020.
  • Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group Advanced Analytics & Insights (AA&I) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

2021 Guidance
Based on current visibility, and a U.S. Dollar to Indian Rupee exchange rate of 73.0, British Pound to U.S. Dollar exchange rate of 1.39, U.S. Dollar to the Philippine Peso exchange rate of 48.0 and all other currencies at current exchange rates, we are providing the following 2021 guidance:

  • Revenue of $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion, representing an increase of 9% to 11% on a reported basis, and 8% to 10% on a constant currency basis, from 2020.

  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.90 to $4.05, representing an increase of 10% to 15% from 2020.

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

   (Unaudited)
 Year ended December 31, Three months ended December 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenues, net$958,434  $991,346  $248,953  $256,872 
Cost of revenues (1)623,936  655,490  150,792  168,262 
Gross profit (1)334,498  335,856  98,161  88,610 
Operating expenses:       
General and administrative expenses113,891  126,909  29,390  33,560 
Selling and marketing expenses60,123  71,842  17,326  17,846 
Depreciation and amortization expense50,462  51,981  13,182  12,515 
Impairment and restructuring charges  8,671    1,375 
Total operating expenses224,476  259,403  59,898  65,296 
Income from operations110,022    76,453  38,263  23,314 
Foreign exchange gain, net4,432  3,752  980  281 
Interest expense(11,190) (13,612) (2,607) (2,986)
Other income, net12,065  16,507  2,826  3,419 
Income before income tax expense and earnings from equity affiliates115,329  83,100   39,462  24,028 
Income tax expense25,626  15,172  7,209  2,601 
Income before earnings from equity affiliates89,703  67,928  32,253  21,427 
Loss from equity-method investment227  269  35  71 
Net income attributable to ExlService Holdings, Inc. stockholders$89,476  $67,659  $32,218  $21,356 
Earnings per share attributable to ExlService Holdings, Inc. stockholders:       
Basic$2.61  $1.97  $0.95  $0.62 
Diluted$2.59  $1.95  $0.94  $0.62 
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing earnings per share attributable to ExlService Holdings Inc. stockholders:       
Basic34,273,388  34,350,150  33,882,013  34,253,308 
Diluted34,555,164  34,732,683  34,370,023  34,696,896 

(1)Exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense.


EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  As of
  December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
     
Assets    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $218,530   $119,165  
Short-term investments 184,286   202,238  
Restricted cash 4,690   5,453  
Accounts receivable, net 147,635   171,864  
Prepaid expenses 11,344   13,246  
Advance income tax, net 5,684   4,698  
Other current assets 37,109   24,594  
Total current assets 609,278   541,258  
Property and equipment, net 92,875   79,142  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 91,918   86,396  
Restricted cash 2,299   2,426  
Deferred tax assets, net 7,749   11,855  
Intangible assets, net 59,594   73,982  
Goodwill 349,088   349,529  
Other assets 32,099   36,016  
Investment in equity affiliate 2,957   2,484  
Total assets $1,247,857   $1,183,088  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $6,992   $6,564  
Current portion of long-term borrowings 25,000   40,867  
Deferred revenue 32,649   13,436  
Accrued employee costs 67,645   68,885  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 66,410   74,017  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 18,894   24,148  
Income taxes payable, net 3,488   1,432  
Total current liabilities 221,078   229,349  
Long-term borrowings, less current portion 201,961   194,131  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 84,874   74,709  
Income taxes payable 1,790   1,790  
Deferred tax liabilities, net 847   966  
Other non-current liabilities 18,135   12,142  
Total liabilities 528,685   513,087  
Commitments and contingencies    
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized, none issued      
ExlService Holdings, Inc. Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 38,968,053 shares issued and 33,559,435 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 38,480,654 shares issued and 34,185,241 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 39   39  
Additional paid-in capital 420,976   391,240  
Retained earnings 641,379   551,903  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (74,984)  (84,892) 
Total including shares held in treasury 987,410   858,290  
Less: 5,408,618 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 4,295,413 shares as of December 31, 2019, held in treasury, at cost (268,238)  (188,289) 
Stockholders' equity 719,172   670,001  
Total equity 719,172   670,001  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity  $1,247,857   $1,183,088  

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures to GAAP Measures

In addition to its reported operating results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), EXL has included in this release certain financial measures that are considered non-GAAP financial measures, including the following:

(i)    Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin;
(ii)   Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin;
(iii)  Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share; and
(iv)  Revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. EXL believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures may help investors better understand EXL’s underlying financial performance. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with EXL’s reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s results and comparisons of the Company’s results with the results of other companies. Additionally, management considers some of these non-GAAP financial measures to determine variable compensation of its employees. The Company believes that it is unreasonably difficult to provide its earnings per share financial guidance in accordance with GAAP, or a qualitative reconciliation thereof, for a number of reasons, including, without limitation, the Company’s inability to predict its future stock-based compensation expense under ASC Topic 718, the amortization of intangibles associated with further acquisitions and the currency fluctuations and associated tax impacts. As such, the Company presents guidance with respect to adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company also incurs significant non-cash charges for depreciation that may not be indicative of the Company’s ability to generate cash flow.

EXL non-GAAP financial measures exclude, where applicable, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, impairment charges of acquired long-lived and intangible assets including goodwill, provision for litigation settlement, non-cash interest expense on convertible senior notes, restructuring charges and other acquisition-related expenses or benefits. Acquisition-related expenses or benefits include, changes in the fair value of earn-out consideration liabilities, external deal costs, integration expenses, direct and incremental travel costs and non-recurring benefits. In addition to excluding the above items, our adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS also excludes the effect any non-recurring tax adjustments and income tax impact of the above pre-tax items, as applicable. The income tax impact of each item is calculated by applying the statutory rate and local tax regulations in the jurisdiction in which the item was incurred.

A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures versus financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP is that non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our operating results as determined in accordance with GAAP and exclude costs that are recurring, namely stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. EXL compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP financial measures to allow investors to evaluate such non-GAAP financial measures.

The information provided on a constant currency basis reflects a comparison of current period results translated at the prior period currency rates. This information is provided because EXL believes that it provides useful comparative incremental information to investors regarding EXL’s true operating performance. EXL’s primary exchange rate exposure is with the Indian Rupee, the U.K. pound sterling and the Philippine Peso. The average exchange rate of the U.S. Dollar against the Indian Rupee increased from 71.35 during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to 73.74 during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing an appreciation of 3.4%. The average exchange rate of the U.S. Dollar against the Philippine Peso decreased from 50.73 during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to 48.16 during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing a depreciation of 5.1%. The average exchange rate of the British Pound against the U.S. Dollar increased from 1.30 during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to 1.33 during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing a depreciation of 2.2%.

The following table shows the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and the three months ended September 30, 2020:


Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)

  Year ended Three months ended
  December 31, December 31, September 30,
  2020 2019 2020 2019 2020
Net income (GAAP) $89,476  $67,659  $32,218  $21,356  $26,418 
add: Income tax expense/(benefit) 25,626  15,172  7,209  2,601  8,490 
subtract: Interest expense, foreign exchange gain, net, loss from equity-method investment and other income, net (5,080) (6,378) (1,164) (643) (502)
Income from operations (GAAP) $110,022  $76,453  $38,263  $23,314  $34,406 
add: Stock-based compensation expense 28,235  26,070  7,385  4,532  8,346 
add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 14,412  21,558  3,415  4,974  3,413 
add: Impairment and restructuring charges (a)   8,671    1,375   
Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $152,669  $132,752  $49,063  $34,195  $46,165 
Adjusted operating income margin as a % of Revenues (Non-GAAP) 15.9 % 13.4 % 19.7 % 13.3 % 19.2 %
add: Depreciation 36,050  30,423  9,767  7,541  9,012 
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $188,719  $163,175  $58,830  $41,736  $55,177 
Adjusted EBITDA margin as a % of revenue (Non-GAAP) 19.7 % 16.5 % 23.6 % 16.2 % 22.9 %

(a) To exclude impairment and restructuring charges related to wind down of the Health Integrated business.


Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

  Year ended Three months ended
  December 31, December 31, September 30,
  2020 2019 2020 2019 2020
Net income (GAAP) $89,476  $67,659  $32,218  $21,356  $26,418 
add: Stock-based compensation expense 28,235  26,070  7,385  4,532  8,346 
add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 14,412  21,558  3,415  4,974  3,413 
add: Impairment and restructuring charges (a)   8,671    1,375   
add: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 2,616  2,472  673  636  654 
subtract: Other non-recurring benefits (b) (556) (761)      
subtract: Effect of other non-recurring tax benefits (c) (20) (3,134) (1,340) (1,663)  
subtract: Tax impact on stock-based compensation expense (d) (8,330) (7,986) (2,099) (2,144) (1,836)
subtract: Tax impact on amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,374) (4,621) (798) (1,042) (798)
subtract: Tax impact on impairment and restructuring charges   (2,140)   (352)  
subtract: Tax impact on non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes (648) (606) (168) (159) (162)
add: Tax impact on other non-recurring benefits 137  186       
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $121,948  $107,368  $39,286  $27,513  $36,035 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $3.53  $3.09  $1.14  $0.79  $1.04 

(a) To exclude impairment and restructuring charges related to wind down of the Health Integrated business.
(b) To exclude non-recurring benefits related to wind down of the Health Integrated business.
(c) To exclude non-recurring tax expense/(benefits) related to certain deferred tax assets and liabilities.
(d) Tax impact includes $2,378 and $2,306 for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 respectively, $504 and $1,211 during the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 respectively, and $52 during the three months ended September 30, 2020 related to discrete benefit recognized in income tax expense on adoption of ASU No. 2016-09, Compensation - Stock Compensation.

