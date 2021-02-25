ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 51 - 25 FEBRUARY 2021

Unfortunately, the UK notice convening the annual general meeting in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S mentioned an incorrect weekday for the extraordinary general meeting. For the avoidance of doubt an updated notice is hereby published.

The update only relates to the UK version.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

The Board of Directors

For further information:

Martin Badsted, CFO, tel.: +45 3315 0451

