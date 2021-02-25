New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market by Product, Platform, Mode of Purchase, Enduser - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03973710/?utm_source=GNW

However, lack of prpper alignment of POCs with central lab methods, and lower adoption, due to lack of knowledge reagading the use of PoC products for indicative diseases in many low resource economies are likely to hamper the growth of this market.



The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the point of care diagnostics market.Demand from the main end-users has increased as key regions and countries demanded for rapid testing kits in order to detect the COVID infection at the earliest.



The rapidly growing number of COVID-19 cases and the growing pressure on governments to improve patient management has boosted the demand for rapid testing kits that can be effectively used in point-of-care settings.



The glucose monitoring products segment to witness the highest growth rate in point of care diagnostics market, by product, during the forecast period.

The glucose monitoring products segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this owes to the high prevalence of diabetes, ongoing technological advancements in blood glucose self-monitoring devices, and growing patient awareness about the availability POC products to easily monitor blood glucose level at home.



The lateral flow assays segment accounted for the largest share of the point of care diagnostics market, by platform, in 2020.

The latetal flow assays segment accounted for the largest share of the point of care diagnotics market in 2020. The increasing adoption of lateral flow assays in POC testing as a replacement for lengthy, conventional laboratory procedures are playing a critical factor supporting the growth of this segment.



The OTC testing segment accounted for the largest share of the point of care diagnostics, by mode of purchase, in 2020

OTC testing products are used for glucose monitoring, pregnancy & fertility testing, infectious disease testing, and cholesterol-level testing. Moreover, many PoC devices available without prescription in many developing nations and increase in online purchase of OCT POC product are driving the demand for OTC POC testing products.



The Hospitals & Critical Care Centers segment accounted for the largest share of the point of care diagnostics, by end users, in 2020

Hospitals and clinics make use of POC devices for improving patient care and treatment efficiency.One of the main advantages of using POC devices in hospitals or clinical settings over laboratory tests is that they have a faster turnaround time for testing as compared to a laboratory.



Increase in the awareness of the benefits associated with the POC diagnostics for the treatment/monitoring of various patients in hospitals/critical care centers are accelerating the use of POC devices among these end users.



The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The point of care diagnostics market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Government efforts to increase awareness related rapid diagnostic devices at point of care , rising healthcare expenditure, increasing healthcare expenditures, increasing number of hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China, and growing collaborations among players in the region are also expected to drive pount of care diagnostics market growth in Aisa Pacific



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 45%

• By Designation: C-level: 26%, D-level: 30%, and Others: 44%

• By Region: North America: 39%, Europe: 24%, APAC: 21%, Latin America: 10%, and the Middle East & Africa: 5%



The major players operating in the point of care diagnosticsmarket are Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Quidel Diagnostics (US), and Chembio Diagnostics (US). Other prominent players operating in this market are EKF Diagnostics (UK), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), and Fluxergy (France).



Research Coverage

This report studies the point of care diagnosticsmarket based on the product, mode of purchase, platform end-user, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the point of care diagnosticsmarket, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03973710/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001