Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Overview

The global SD-WAN Market size is bound to touch USD 19,093.2 million by 2026, according to the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR). It can register 38.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2026). SD-WAN can simplify the operations of a wide-area network by separating the network hardware from its controls. It can leverage on a combination of communication networking technologies such as LTE for connecting users to applications. The market is bound to grow at a rapid pace owing to need for business agility and productivity.

Enterprise mobility and the adoption of BYOD policies has led to deployment of tablets, smartphones, and notebooks. The need for acceptable networking infrastructure that adheres to latest security policies as well as provides seamless connectivity can drive the demand for global SD-WAN market. Large number of data centers, cloud applications, focus of companies on reducing operational expenditure, and penetration of smart devices can facilitate market growth. Rise in network traffic and consumer preferring high-quality streams for consuming content can provide new growth opportunities for market players. The use of SD-WAN for creating limitations for data consumption as per application can bode well.

The unreliable nature of SD-WAN and incapability of network providers for filtering sensitive data can hamper market growth.

Industry Trends:

Unified communication applications can drive the adoption wave of software-defined wide area networks. The shift to managed services by major enterprises as well as the ongoing move to virtualization can trigger the adoption rate. The move to cloud and improvements in video call quality can influence enterprises in adopting the networking technology. Focus on low network latency, reduced costs, improved workflow, and better user experience are benefits of SD-WAN that can convince network administrators to making the switch to the technology. Companies in distant locations and need for connecting with central headquarters can create opportunities for players offering SD-WAN to enterprises and large companies looking to scale.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic had affected the global SD-WAN market in the initial stages. But the pace of virtualization and use of videoconferencing solutions is likely to facilitate market growth. Emergence of new startups and presence of cloud computing providers can bode well for industry leaders and boost global market growth. Development of new products and services for ensuring seamless connectivity of employees and access to data and applications from remote areas are likely to drive the demand for SD-WAN.

Segmentation:

Based on component, it is segmented into services and appliances. The services segment is deemed to lead the global SD-WAN market owing to the shift from on-premises managed services to cloud model. The services can lower operational expenditure and improving business performance.

By deployment, it is divided into cloud and on-premise. The cloud deployment model is expected to garner huge market demand owing to its benefits. Migration to cloud and emergence of cloud-based applications can drive the segment demand in the coming years.

By vertical, it is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, IT & telecommunication, and others. The IT & telecommunication vertical is likely to exhibit 36.8% CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to enterprises in the vertical looking to lower operational expenses. The shift to virtualization and use of the technology for navigating data traffic and implementation of internetworking can drive its demand. Deployment of applications and faster connections in light of changing dynamics of application delivery can influence the market’s expansion in the vertical. The retail industry, on the other hand, is likely to be a new opportunity for the SD-WAN industry as retail players aim to lower operational and capital expenditure. The need for delivering seamless connectivity due to digital transformation of services can drive the need for WAN. Development of virtual fitting rooms and pop-up stores for reaching customers in far-off locations are likely to influence the demand in the industry.

Regional Segmentation:

The software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market covers regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America is likely to lead the global SD-WAN market and display 37.5% CAGR over the forecast period. The region was valued at USD 1,297.5 million in 2019. Factors driving the regional market demand are investments in advanced network infrastructure, schemes for rolling out novel networking technologies, increased bandwidth requirements, and presence of skilled personnel. Canada and the U.S. are likely to contribute the maximum to the region.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a revenue rate of 39.2% over the forecast period. It was valued at USD 462.5 million in 2019. Rise of cloud data centers, adoption of IoT, emergence of 5G, and BYOD are factors likely to influence the demand for SD-WAN in the region. Need for agile business models owing to rapid change of working environments is anticipated to drive the market demand significantly. Centralized management of all internal sites by an enterprise and need for application routing and management of network policies can drive the market demand.

Competitive Analysis:

The software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is experiencing several strategical implementations such as expansion, collaboration, mergers, and acquisitions.

Key players involved in the market

Nokia

Riverbed Technology

Ecessa

Cato Networks

Cisco Systems Inc.

Silver Peak Systems Inc.

VMware Inc

Citrix Systems Inc.

Oracle

CENTURYLINK

ARYAKA NETWORKS INC.

Forcepoint

Untangle

Versa Networks Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc

Industry News

Windstream Enterprise, a U.S. communication services provider, has gained certification from MEF, an industry organization responsible for outlining latest standards and protocols for defining SD-WAN and its services. This can extend the authenticity of the company in providing genuine services.

