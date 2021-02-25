Nordecon AS group company Kaurits OÜ entered into contract with AS Saarte Liinid for the construction works in Port of Roomassaare. The contract includes extension of quay no. 1 for the storage area of goods, as well as extension of quays no. 2 and 3 by building wider access roads for the transportation of goods to the quays.

The value of the contract is approximately 2.6 million euros plus VAT. The works will be completed in May 2022.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The unaudited consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.