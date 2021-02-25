New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Workplace Safety Market By Component, By System, By Deployment Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028139/?utm_source=GNW

By adopting safety systems, it becomes possible to prevent these accidents.



The workplace safety systems safeguard the workers from several situations/scenarios that could potentially be fatal. Any explosion, falling from a height, low visibility, and high noise are included in these scenarios/situations. Strict occupational health & safety norms mandating unavoidable use of these systems in industries & offices and quick urbanization are the aspects that are expected to boost the adoption of the workplace safety systems market.



The workplace safety system market is fueled by the growing concerns with respect to the safety of workers. In addition to it, various other aspects such as rising demand from the oil & gas, manufacturing, and chemical industries are anticipated to fuel the development of the workplace safety system market. Moreover, the regulation mandated by NIOSH (National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health), NFPA (National Fire Protection Association), and OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) is boosting the industries for necessary utilization of these safety systems which, as a result, will fuel the development of the workplace safety systems market.



With the creation and probability of sooner distribution of vaccines of COVID-19, industries are gradually coming to normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic. This transition of workplace safety is anticipated to expand due to compulsory requirements of social distancing as well as consistent personal care through sanitization to eradicate even the smallest possibility of the spread of COVID-19. Organizations are anticipated to enhance smart clothing to rigorously follow the regulations of social distancing and to ensure better business functioning.



By Component



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. The Hardware market dominated the Global Workplace Safety Market by Component 2019, growing at a CAGR of 9.7 % during the forecast period. The Services market would showcase a CAGR of 13.2% during (2020 - 2026).



By System



Based on System, the market is segmented into Environmental Health & Safety, Access Control & Surveillance System, Real Time Location Monitoring and Others. Based on the system, the real-time location monitoring systems segment is estimated to acquire the largest revenue share over the forecast years. Real-time location monitoring systems (RTLMS) recognize and monitor the location of objects and people in real-time within a specified region and are utilized for several purposes like asset tracking, personnel or staff tracking, proximity tracking, and on-site operations monitoring.



By Deployment Type



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The cloud segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast years. The cloud deployment provides superior control of the data, combined with the low risk of data loss and concerns associated with regulatory compliance. The cloud deployment offers companies with advantages such as superior scalability, speed, 24*7 service, and better IT security. The adoption of cloud-based solutions is increasing at a fast pace, and this trend is anticipated to witness a surge over the forecast years due to the broad range of functionalities and primary features these solutions offer.



By Application



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Incident & Emergency Management, Asset Tracking & Management, Personal Protective Equipment Detection and Others. The incident & emergency management segment is expected to gain a significant revenue share during the forecast years. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics obtained 2.8 million reports of non-lethal workplace-related injuries or illnesses in 2018. As per the United States Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), on average, 14 deaths happen daily in the workplace.



By End User



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Industrial and Commercial. The industrial end-user segment is estimated to procure the highest market share during the forecast years. The industrial segment consists of aerospace and defense, mining, construction, oil and gas, automotive, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, and energy and power. The adoption of workplace safety systems is more on these industries so that they can comply with guidelines and instructions regulated by OSHA. In energy and utilities, the installation of EHS systems is high due to the evolving EHS laws, regulations, and standards.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to garner the maximum share of the workplace safety market during the forecast period. The region is home to the most prominent and innovative technology providers and occupied with prosperous and tech-savvy consumers who demands advanced workplace safety solutions.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Workplace Safety Market. Companies such as Honeywell International, Inc., Cority Software, Inc., Hexagon AB, IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., and Panasonic Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., 3M Company, Hexagon AB, Appian Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Amazon.com, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Cority Software, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Workplace Safety Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2020: Cority joined hands with Verisk 3E, the leading global provider of intelligent compliance solutions. Under this collaboration, the companies integrated Verisk 3E’s substance-level chemical safety data into Cority’s industry-leading EHSQ SaaS platform. This integration helps companies to enhance regulatory compliance along with managing their most challenging business risks with greater efficiency.



Nov-2020: Hexagon collaborated with RealWear, provider of powerful, voice-operated headset computers. The collaboration aimed to continue the development of interoperability between Hexagon’s Xalt Connected Worker solution and RealWear’s HMT family of wearable, hands-free gadgets. The maintenance teams get a real-time approach to their latest work orders, associated engineering documentation, maintenance history, manufacturers’ schematics, safety documentation permits, and best practices.



Oct-2020: Honeywell entered into collaboration with Wolters Kluwer, an American Dutch information services company. In this collaboration, the companies integrated Honeywell’s Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connected gadgets and safety software with the risk and environmental, health and safety (EHS) software from Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business. The collaboration also enables the companies in asset-intensive industries to enhance their risk, safety, and operational excellence programs.



Oct-2020: Appian collaborated with Ellucian, a software company. In this collaboration, Appian became a part of the Ellucian Partner Community, increasing the accessibility of the Appian CampusPass solution to higher education organizations across the world. Appian CampusPass is the rapid way to interrelate the safe campus return of the entire community of faculty, students, staff, and visitors.



Oct-2020: Appian came into collaboration with the Volkswagen Group of America. Under this collaboration, Volkswagen selected Appian to automate the process to organize the safe and healthy comeback of the majority of its U.S. workers to the workplace in phases. This solution consists of Appian’s Low-code Automation Platform that allows Volkswagen to supervise the problems of the workplace return prioritizing workers’ health and workplace safety.



Oct-2020: Microsoft joined hands with Honeywell, an American publicly traded, multinational conglomerate. Under the collaboration, the companies integrated the AI-driven autonomous controls of the Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management software with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service. This integration helps the customers to access the current operating data, which includes workflow management support to enhance performance and energy efficiency in the company’s environment.



Sep-2020: IBM collaborated with Conduent Incorporated along with Buoy Health. Under this collaboration, Conduent integrated Buoy’s and IBM’s cutting edge technology and inbuilt it onto Conduent’s Life@Work platform. Users of Conduent can access IBM Return-to-Workplace Advisora data and an AI-driven application that helps companies to manage a safe and effective return in the workplace. Along with that, users can also access Buoy’s full digital navigation product portfolio that includes artificial intelligence (AI) driven tools to assist people in getting the right care at the right time by using the HR platform.



Sep-2020: AWS joined hands with Appian, a low-code automation platform. Under this collaboration, Appian’s COVID-19 Workforce Safety and CampusPass solutions are available at AWS Marketplace. Appian Workforce Safety and CampusPass both are available for implementation in a few hours on Appian’s HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud. The accessibility of the Appian solutions in AWS Marketplace makes a stronger relationship between the companies.



Sep-2020: Cority entered into a partnership with Interaptix, a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) solutions. The partnership focuses on strengthening the worker’s safety by offering real-time, contextually relevant health, safety, and environmental information to allow fast and effective decision-making to minimize risk.



Aug-2020: IBM extended its partnership with Workday, an American on?demand financial management, and human capital management software vendor. The extended partnership aimed to avail the joint solution that assists business and community leaders to plan, schedule, and manage a secure return to the workplace for employees. The companies together deliver a solution to support and boost their customers’ return to the workplace by integrating their planning capabilities with the critical employee, workplace data, and community health.



Jul-2020: Appian partnered with Everlywell, a digital consumer platform. The companies together support the safety and healthy comeback of the people to the workplace and campus for corporations and higher education organizations. Under this partnership, the companies integrated Everlywell’s at-home collection COVID-19 testing in the Appian Workforce Safety and Appian CampusPass solutions.



Jun-2020: IBM joined hands with Wipro Limited, an Indian multinational corporation. Under this collaboration, Wipro launched its Digital Inspection Solution for enhanced workplace safety and experience. This solution is powered by IBM’s integrated workplace management system (IWMS) IBM TRIRIGA, the solution that accompanies Wipro’s prevailing Engineering NXT portfolio in the digital transformation of business operations. It allows safety and compliance inspections for customers across a broad range of industries.



May-2020: Microsoft entered into a collaboration with UnitedHealth Group, an American for-profit managed health care company. In this collaboration, the companies aimed to launch ProtectWell, an innovative return-to-workplace protocol that allows employers to take employees back to work in a safe and secure environment. ProtectWell assists employees to determine the safety of the workplace, co-workers know their colleagues have been screened, and employers get the confidence that their organization is ready to do business.



Mar-2020: Microsoft collaborated with Kuwait Finance House, the first bank operating under the Islamic Shari’a. Under this collaboration, Kuwait Finance House used Microsoft Teams for empowering its workforce to work remotely, safely, and efficiently in every situation.



Nov-2019: Hexagon came into partnership with Clevest, a provider of software for mobile workforce management. Together, the companies work to provide Clevest’s workforce automation products along with Hexagon’s utility GIS and outage management systems for integrated office-to-field solutions. The partnership also expanded the network engineering and operations portfolio for utilities and telecommunications enterprises and smart cities in North America.



May-2019: IBM came into collaboration with ProcessMAP, the industry leader in cloud-based data intelligence platform. Together, the companies developed cutting-edge, innovative, IoT enabled solutions, which keep an eye on workers in dangerous environments by utilizing IoT technologies supporting sensors and wearables.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Nov-2020: Hexagon acquired PAS Global, a leading provider of software solutions. The acquisition integrated PAS and Hexagon, which benefits customers from comprehensive software offerings to organize the industrial lifecycle from plant design and maintenance, cybersecurity risk management, to real-time situation awareness in the control room, and industrial digital transformation. PAS accompanied and extended Hexagon’s global customer base in the process industries.



Jan-2020: Cority acquired Enviance, a leader in cloud-based Environmental, Health, and Safety (EH&S) software. The acquisition strengthened the position of Cority as the leader in the industry.



Oct-2019: Cority took over Axion Health, Inc., the market leader in Employee Health software solutions. In this acquisition, Cority strengthened its position as the market leader for providing comprehensive EHSQ solutions to the global healthcare industry.



Jan-2019: Hexagon took over the j5 International, a developer of operations management software. The j5 international operates within Hexagon’s PPM division. The applications from j5 International substantially improved the value of the HxGN SDx portfolio that is utilized to make and manage the ever-evolving digital twin, where both engineering data and documentation are made, managed, and monitored throughout the facility lifecycle.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2020: Amazon Web Services introduced Amazon Monitron, Amazon Lookout for Equipment, the AWS Panorama Appliance, the AWS Panorama SDK, and Amazon Lookout for Vision. These five latest machine learning services assist industrial and manufacturing users to implement the intelligence in their production processes to enhance operational efficiency, security, quality control, and workplace safety.



Oct-2020: Panasonic released the SG-P series safety door switches. These switches enable workers to look into the open/closed state of doors of the whole production equipment at a glance. The product helps in increasing the safety of workers at the time of maintenance at production sites and also decreases machine downtime, thus enhancing the operating rate.



Jul-2020: Honeywell introduced a digitized workforce management suite. This suite is a complete, modular software solution to assist industrial enterprises to implement compliance with health and safety needs due to the employee’s comeback to the workplace that includes body temperature checks and automated entry management processes.



Jul-2020: Cority introduced two new, rapidly deployable solutions, Cority’s COVID-19 Return to Productivity and COVID-19 Hazard Management and Workforce Engagement solutions. These solutions helped businesses to manage operational risks and rapidly come back to work and productivity during COVID-19. The solution also offers advanced tools to operationalize pandemic response plans, assist in protecting worker health, and also helping companies by maintaining effective and safe operations.



Jun-2020: IBM introduced a curated set of products. These products implement Watson’s artificial intelligence (AI) models and applications to assist companies to navigate various aspects of the return-to-workplace challenge after lockdowns put in place to restrict the spread of COVID-19. Watson Works was developed to assist companies to respond to COVID-19 related challenges like managing the facilities and optimizing space allocation, Prioritizing employee health, Communicating, and Maximizing the effectiveness of contact tracing.



Jun-2020: Honeywell launched new Honeywell Safety Packs. The safety packs are developed to enhance protection for airline passengers and crew while flying. These kits come in sealed packets consisting of gloves, masks, and hand wipes that are a part of Honeywell’s comprehensive attempts to assist people in protecting as they go to public spaces and workplaces.



May-2020: IBM introduced Watson AIOps, an AI-powered application. Watson AIOps utilizes AI technology to automate how enterprises self-detect, diagnose and respond to IT irregularity in real-time.



Apr-2020: Appian introduced a new Workforce Safety and Readiness application. The application ensures safety for an organization or government agency’s employees during a pandemic and organizes their return-to-work after workplace disruptions. It also obeys the government regulations and policies, and prioritizes workforce health and workplace safety.



Apr-2020: Appian introduced the RPA to its digital process automation platform. This addition provides companies a unified automation stack that supports end-to-end processes. The app gives organizations intelligent processes and automation to assure compliance with government regulations and company policies. It also assists customers to prioritize employees’ health and workplace safety.



