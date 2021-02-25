New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Whey Protein Market By Type, By Applications, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028138/?utm_source=GNW

Whey protein is a rich source of protein in comparison to soy, egg, and other proteins available in milk. Both adults as well as babies can consume this protein, as it doesn’t contain any harmful substance. Over the years, whey protein has become the “go-to” ingredient in the sports nutrition industry owing to its anabolic advantages like muscle development and increase the rate of muscle protein synthesis. Although, whey protein is highly adopted beyond sporting activities due to the rising health-consciousness across different age group and gender.



There has been increased consumption of whey protein concentrate as a supplement among consumers. This is because dieticians and doctors constantly recommend this protein powder to a large number of customers who demand protein supplements in their diets. To stick breadcrumbs or batter to meat, whey protein concentrates are utilized, thereby retaining the rheological qualities of meat. Moreover, the market development is propelled by the moisture-retaining property of whey protein concentrates at the time of meat processing.



Whey protein offers multiple benefits such as it improves general well-being, prevent hypersensitive conditions in newborn children, support weight reduction in people with HIV, and increases protein intake, thereby boosting the market growth. Moreover, the global whey protein market is fueled by the increasing usage of protein plan among newborn children. Due to the increasing awareness regarding healthy protein diet among consumers, the global whey protein market is observing massive growth opportunities.



By Type



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Isolates and Whey Protein Hydrolysates. The concentrate segment procured the highest revenue share of the global whey protein market in 2019 and is anticipated to develop at a healthy growth rate during the forecast years. Whey protein concentrate is extracted when protein is dried and milk is filtered. Moreover, whey protein concentrate powder is micro-filtered to maintain its amino acid content as pure and strong as possible. When mixed with milk or water, it maintains its silky smooth texture. Also, it comprises 80% of protein and low content of fats and carbohydrates.



By Applications



Based on Applications, the market is segmented into Nutritional Supplements, Food & Beverages, Personal Care and Animal Feed & Pet Food. In the personal care and cosmetic industry, whey is used for manufacturing several items like wave sets, shampoos, hair conditioners, hair dyes and colors, eye care, and face & body moisturizing items. Hence, the demand for whey protein in the beauty application will observe major development on account of its several features including hair conditioning, skin-hydrating, and skin-conditioning properties.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America garnered the highest revenue share of the market in 2019. The region has a massive population who are facing high obesity and lifestyle-based diseases. This is credited to their dietary habits, rising disposable income, and accessibility of various processed and ready-to-eat foods, which are not essentially good for the health of consumers. The ‘transitioning face’ of food has seen evolvement into functional foods and supplements, which can offer various health advantages beyond basic nutrition. India and China are the main countries in APAC in which the population has seen significant increment. A few of the primary factors adding to the growth of the whey protein market are the rising economy and improved lifestyles. Moreover, the interest for dairy-based protein supplements is expanding rapidly in APAC due to the increasing awareness about its nutritional content.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Saputo, Inc., Glanbia PLC, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Arla Foods Amba, Carbery Group Ltd., Lactalis Group, Olam International Limited, Maple Island, Inc., Leprino Foods Company and Agropur Dairy Cooperative (Davisco Foods International, Inc.).



Strategies deployed in Whey Protein Market



Nov-2020: Lactalis Ingredients unveiled a range of protein ingredients developed with sunflower lecithin. The new range is provided as an alternative to the traditional soy-based lecithin ingredient.



Oct-2020: Carbery introduced a new hydrolyzed whey protein, Optipep 4Power. It is formulated specifically for high-intensity interval training.



Sep-2020: Lactalis acquired Kraft Heinz’s Natural, Grated, Cultured and Specialty cheese businesses in the U.S. This acquisition helped Lactalis to take over the portfolio of iconic, strongly-positioned brands, which include Breakstone’s, Cracker Barrel, Knudsen, Polly-O, Hoffman’s, Athenos, and, outside the U.S. and Canada only.



Jun-2020: Arla Foods introduced a new whey protein ingredient, Lacprodan Hydro for healthy ageing, which is clinically proven to counteract age-related muscle mass decline. Lacprodan Hydro rebuild 100% hydrolyzed whey protein provides high accessibility branched-chain amino acids and essential amino acids such as leucine, which are essential for muscle synthesis in seniors.



Feb-2020: Ascent, a subsidiary of Leprino Foods introduced Recovery Water, a revolutionary water-based beverage. This beverage integrates high-quality protein with electrolytes to help athletes optimally recover post-workout. This beverage has been made using Ascent’s proprietary native whey protein formulation process and it combines both form and function to deliver muscle recovery and hydration.



Nov-2019: Arla Foods introduced a 100% whey protein isolate, Lacprodan ISO.Water. This isolate can be used in ready-to-drink protein beverages. It is a fat-free, sugar-free, and lactose-free, as well as kosher, halal, and non-GMO.



Jul-2019: Lactalis completed the acquisition of Itambé, a Brazilian dairy company. The acquisition helped Lactalis process 2.3 billion liters of milk a year in Brazil.



Apr-2019: Arla Foods launched the new Lacprodan HYDRO in the sports nutrition category. The 100% whey protein hydrolysate solution is specially formulated for developing sparkling protein waters, Lacprodan HYDRO, which is lactose-free, low in energy, very low in salt and easy to flavour.



Feb-2019: Glanbia came into a procurement arrangement with Six Pack Nutrition, a leading provider of sports nutrition supplements. This deal aimed to bring world class whey protein products to Indian customers. In this procurement arrangement, Six Pack Nutrition uses Glanbia’s Provon brand of instantised Whey Protein Isolate and Avonlac brand of instantised Whey Protein Concentrate in Six Pack Nutrition’s IsoPro, 100% Whey, Whey ABC as well as Raw Whey.



Feb-2019: Lactalis American Group introduced Pronativ, a new native whey protein. Pronativ brand protein is in its purest form, providing consumers more bang for their buck when it comes to activating muscle protein synthesis.



Apr-2018: Glanbia Nutritionals introduced a new whey protein, BevEdge Whey Protein A-220W. This whey protein is lecithinfree, contains no soy, and can be simply labeled.



Apr-2018: Leprino expanded their Chaves County manufacturing facility by investing over $15 million. With this investment, Leprino is expanding its Food portfolio and the constructed a refrigerated/freezer warehouse.



Sep-2017: Glanbia Nutritionals launched ProTherma hydrolyzed whey protein for the hot ready-to-mix powdered beverage and food markets. ProTherma is an agglomerated hydrolyzed whey protein developed to withstand high temperatures providing it the ability to stay soluble and stable when added to hot water.



Feb-2017-: Fonterra unveiled a new protein ingredient to provide at least 10 per cent more protein than other standard whey protein portfolio. The product developed to use it in sports drinks and energy bars. The new protein ingredient act faster and contain low fat, sugar and carbohydrates than other similar protein products.



May-2016: Ascent Protein, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leprino, launched its first product, Native Fuel Whey, a whey protein powder blend made in Leprino’s Greeley factory.



