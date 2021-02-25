Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceiling Tiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ceiling tiles market reached a value of US$ 6.2 Billion in 2020. Ceiling tiles, also known as ceiling panels, refer to lightweight construction materials which are used to enhance the overall aesthetics of a room or space. They can be utilized for numerous ceiling types which include shed, tray, coved, domed, vaulted, decorative, cathedral and suspended. T



hey are manufactured from materials like clay, metal, gypsum, recycled paper and natural starch. Some of the advantages associated with these tiles include durability, low-maintenance, fire-resistance, thermal insulation, absorption of sound and reflection of natural light. As a result, they are widely used in the construction and renovation of offices, schools, cafeterias, hospitals, stores, hotels and airports.



Market Drivers:



Driven by the revival of the construction industry, both the developed and developing regions are witnessing an increase in the construction of residential, commercial and industrial buildings which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the ceiling tiles market. Apart from this, due to the growing western influence, consumers are now seeking affordable false ceiling options that offer stylish and luxurious interiors. Further, technological advancements have also enabled manufacturers to simplify the installation process which guarantees perfect alignment as well as optimum finished look to end-consumers. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ceiling tiles market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report along with detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these include:

SAS International

ROCKFON

USG Corporation

Knauf

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global ceiling tiles market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global ceiling tiles industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ceiling tiles industry?

What are the major applications in the global ceiling tiles industry?

What are the popular product types in the global ceiling tiles industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global ceiling tiles industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global ceiling tiles industry?

What is the structure of the global ceiling tiles industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global ceiling tiles industry?

What are the profit margins in the global ceiling tiles industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

How are ceiling tiles manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for ceiling tiles?

What are the transportation requirements for ceiling tiles?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a ceiling tiles manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ceiling Tiles Industry

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Mining/Quarrying

5.9.3 Pre-Processing of Raw Materials

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing and Distribution

5.9.6 Retailers/Exporters

5.9.7 End-Users

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Rivalry

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Margin Analysis

5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Market Performance by Region

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Performance by Product Type

7.1 Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Gypsum Ceiling Tiles

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Metallic Ceiling Tiles

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Performance by Application

8.1 Non-Residential Applications

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Residential Applications

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Ceiling Tile Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

10.5 Major Machinery Pictures



11 Ceiling Tile Manufacturing Plant: Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Layout

11.4 Plant Machinery

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Ceiling Tile Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Income Projections

13.5 Expenditure Projections

13.6 Taxation and Depreciation

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles

14.1 SAS International

14.2 ROCKFON

14.3 USG Corporation

14.4 Knauf

14.5 Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rnenks

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900