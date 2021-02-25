Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceiling Tiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ceiling tiles market reached a value of US$ 6.2 Billion in 2020. Ceiling tiles, also known as ceiling panels, refer to lightweight construction materials which are used to enhance the overall aesthetics of a room or space. They can be utilized for numerous ceiling types which include shed, tray, coved, domed, vaulted, decorative, cathedral and suspended. T
hey are manufactured from materials like clay, metal, gypsum, recycled paper and natural starch. Some of the advantages associated with these tiles include durability, low-maintenance, fire-resistance, thermal insulation, absorption of sound and reflection of natural light. As a result, they are widely used in the construction and renovation of offices, schools, cafeterias, hospitals, stores, hotels and airports.
Market Drivers:
Driven by the revival of the construction industry, both the developed and developing regions are witnessing an increase in the construction of residential, commercial and industrial buildings which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the ceiling tiles market. Apart from this, due to the growing western influence, consumers are now seeking affordable false ceiling options that offer stylish and luxurious interiors. Further, technological advancements have also enabled manufacturers to simplify the installation process which guarantees perfect alignment as well as optimum finished look to end-consumers. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ceiling tiles market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report along with detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these include:
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Ceiling Tiles Industry
5.1 Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.8.1 Overview
5.8.2 Strengths
5.8.3 Weaknesses
5.8.4 Opportunities
5.8.5 Threats
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Mining/Quarrying
5.9.3 Pre-Processing of Raw Materials
5.9.4 Manufacturing
5.9.5 Marketing and Distribution
5.9.6 Retailers/Exporters
5.9.7 End-Users
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.10.4 Degree of Rivalry
5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.11 Price Analysis
5.11.1 Key Price Indicators
5.11.2 Price Structure
5.11.3 Margin Analysis
5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
6 Market Performance by Region
6.1 North America
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Europe
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Asia Pacific
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Latin America
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Middle East and Africa
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Performance by Product Type
7.1 Mineral Wool Ceiling Tiles
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Gypsum Ceiling Tiles
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Metallic Ceiling Tiles
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Performance by Application
8.1 Non-Residential Applications
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Residential Applications
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market Structure
9.2 Key Players
10 Ceiling Tile Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
10.5 Major Machinery Pictures
11 Ceiling Tile Manufacturing Plant: Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
11.3 Plant Layout
11.4 Plant Machinery
11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
11.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
11.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
11.8 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
11.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
11.10 Other Capital Investments
12 Loans and Financial Assistance
13 Ceiling Tile Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics
13.1 Capital Cost of the Project
13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
13.4 Income Projections
13.5 Expenditure Projections
13.6 Taxation and Depreciation
13.7 Financial Analysis
13.8 Profit Analysis
14 Key Player Profiles
14.1 SAS International
14.2 ROCKFON
14.3 USG Corporation
14.4 Knauf
14.5 Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rnenks
