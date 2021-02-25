New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Production Market By Component, By Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028137/?utm_source=GNW

With the help of virtual production, video game technology is blended with filmmaking techniques into the pre and post-production process. The initial use and iterations of this technology is based on innovations and advancements in filmmaking technologies.



Virtual production (VP) has the ability to fuse computer graphics and live footage instantly, to acquire real-time feedback, and to take some crucial decisions on set regarding VFX and animation. Its real-time computer graphics on set can direct your decisions as a filmmaker. VP refers to the method of developing the digital world, starts with the inception of the movie and ending with the last VFX, revolves around the real-time interaction on set. Like earlier, VFX is no longer a matter of post-production and also the order of production doesn’t matter in the filming industry now The order of production has changed.



The rising adoption of the LED video wall technology leads to the augmented implementation of virtual production in the media and entertainment industry. LED video wall present computer-generated graphics in the background and support filmmakers to capture visual effects in real-time. LED video wall screens deliver a realistic background visual that substitutes a real shoot location and saves travel expenses as well as the time of the entire crew.



By Component



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software, Hardware and Services. The software segment acquired the largest revenue share of the market in 2019 and is likely to maintain its dominance over the years. The increasing applications of computer-generated graphics and visual effects in movies and commercial ads are anticipated to have positive impact on the market growth. Also, constant technological developments in the virtual production software solutions are enabling the creation of engaging content by incorporating advanced VFX features.



By Type



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Post-production, Production and Pre-production. The production segment would exhibit a substantial growth over the forecast period. The integration of high-quality visual graphics with motion-captured imagery character in a 3D environment has become extremely popular in recent years. Performance capture using a virtual camera allows video-makers to depict an imagery character’s action by simulating a real actor’s movements. The scene can be at the same time displayed in a realistic graphics environment created through the computer or a live LED wall in the background.



By End User



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Movie, TV Series, Commercial Ads, Online Videos and Others. The movies segment garnered the largest market share in 2019. A considerable increase in movie production budgets and the rising usage of VFX in Hollywood, as well as regional movie studios, are driving the growth of the movie segment. The increasing trend of transition of movies broadcast from multiplexes and cinema halls to over the top (OTT) platforms is supporting filmmakers to reach a large audience, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment in the next few years.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America emerged as the dominant region in virtual production market. It is due to the increased application of virtual production in leading film studios in this region, including NBC Universal, Warner Media, Viacom CBS, and Walt Disney Studios. Furthermore, hefty investments of companies in R & D activities so as to create upgraded virtual production software solutions also encourage the development of the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Adobe, Inc. and NVIDIA Corporation are the forerunners in the Virtual Production Market. Companies such as HTC Corporation, HumanEyes Technologies, Ltd., and Epic Games, Inc., Mo-Sys Engineering, Ltd., Autodesk, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adobe, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., HTC Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, 360Rize, Arashi Vision, Inc. (Insta360), Epic Games, Inc., HumanEyes Technologies, Ltd. (Vuze Camera), Mo-Sys Engineering, Ltd., and Boris FX, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Virtual Production Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2020: Mo-Sys Engineering came into collaboration with talkRADIO, the UK’s leading commercial radio news service. The collaboration aimed to make a turnkey virtual production environment that was firstly used for covering the US presidential election. The talkRADIO, part of Wireless Group, a division of News UK, do live streaming of twenty hours of its output on an everyday basis, for the listeners by utilizing devices with screens.



Nov-2020: Adobe partnered with CLO Virtual Fashion, provider of 3D fashion design software, along with Jeanologia and ColorDigital. Together, the companies have launched CLO 6.0. The combination of these technologies provides the brand and developers a flawless workflow from start to finish along with assisting them with the sustainable design creation that represents 1:1 of the physical end product.



Sep-2020: HTC VIVE partnered with MyndVR, the leading provider of virtual reality solutions for senior care. The partnership aimed to provide 7 Miracles, the award-winning VIVE Studios VR film, together with Panogramma and Film Production Consultants, to senior communities and older adults at home. The VR film, 7 Miracles is an immersive VR adaptation of the seven miracles of Jesus Christ based on the Gospel of John. With the integration of storytelling and the latest technology in virtual reality, the 360-degree experience immerses and associated with the audience to these storied events in a novel and stirring way.



Jul-2020: Mo-Sys collaborated with StarTracker Studio, the world’s first pre-assembled production package. The system can be expanded to any size production, and support 4K Ultra HD. StarTracker from Mo-Sys has proved to be the most precise and reliable camera tracking package, by utilizing dots on the studio ceiling that are placed at random and tracked to track camera positions more accurately.



Jun-2020: Epic Games came into partnership with Eros, a Bollywood studio. Under the partnership, the companies bring the latter’s Unreal Engine to film production in India. It enabled real-time rendering technology to implement in movie sets and post-production, and assist them to deliver virtual production, high-quality pre-visualization, and in-camera visual effects (VFX).



Jun-2020: HTC VIVE entered into a partnership with VirBELA, an immersive technology platform for business, events, and education. The partnership aimed to launch VIVE Campus, a branded virtual campus that is a part of HTC VIVE’s new XR SUITE, a set of five software products. VirBELA enables businesses to cooperate in a 3D immersive world and redefine the future of work through the virtual reality experience. It also enables the member to escalate their businesses and ideas faster, more efficiently, and sustainably by eliminating the requirement to travel by bus, car, or plane.



Nov-2019: Autodesk came into partnership with ANSYS, a developer of multiphysics engineering simulation software. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to enhance accessibility, interoperability, and the user experience to create a brighter future for people working in designing and making things.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Nov-2020: Epic Games completed the acquisition of the technology of Hyprsense, which is a developer of real-time facial animation technology. This acquisition helped Epic Games to continue pushing digital character innovation further and approach the goal of providing all creators, full control over expressing their vision down to the smallest dash.



Sep-2019: Boris FX took over SilhouetteFX (SFX) and Digital Film Tools (DFT), the advanced editing tools. The acquisition added highly-specialized feature film rotoscoping, paint, and photo editing plug-ins in Boris FX’s suite of post-production and visual effects applications.



Jan-2019: Adobe took over Allegorithmic, a professional toolset for the compression, authoring, and on-the-fly rendering of smart textures. Through the integration of Allegorithmic’s Substance 3D design tools with Creative Cloud’s imaging, motion graphics, and video tools, Adobe empowered the video game creators, VFX artists who work in film and television, designers, and marketers to offer the next generation of immersive experiences.



Jun-2017: Adobe took over Mettle’s Skybox Plug-ins for 360-video and VR. In this acquisition, Mettle’s SkyBox plug-ins has combined their functionality into Premiere Pro and After Effects, for making it accessible in the apps.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2020: Autodesk announced three new updates for their engineering, architecture, and construction (AEC) designs customers. The company added the cloud-enabled document management to the AEC Collection, and also introduced two new offerings for design content authors and reviewers. All these updates contain connections to BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud. The unified platform and regular data environment enabled Autodesk Construction Cloud products to link data, workflows, and teams across the entire building lifecycle from its design to the operation.



Oct-2020: Epic Games launched the Virtual Production Primer, a new addition to its free library of Unreal Online Learning resources. The Virtual Production Primer enables more than 15 hours of crafted content in a self-paced learning path. The platform features eight courses and 10 videos developed to teach the fundamentals of Unreal Engine and real-time production. It also involves that how these skills and techniques can be applied to the emerging area of virtual production.



Oct-2020: HTC introduced Vive XR Suite, an enterprise-focused integrated VR software suite. Vive XR Suite was developed for office productivity and collaboration for remote workers on all the devices like personal tablets, computers, smartphones, and most major VR devices.



Oct-2020: NVIDIA introduced Omniverse Open Beta. It helps millions of designers, architects, and other creators to collaborate in real-time, within the on-premises or remotely, by the NVIDIA Omniverse platform, which entered the open beta. The NVIDIA breakthroughs in graphics, simulation, and AI, enables Omniverse to be the world’s first NVIDIA RTX, based 3D simulation and collaboration platform. It fuses the physical and virtual worlds to replicate reality in real-time and with photorealistic detail.



Jun-2020: Mo-Sys Engineering launched new technology, which fills the stands during sports broadcasting with live virtual fans. Mo-Sys has designed the camera tracking technology to offer precise, zero-latency tracking and to interface directly with a mock Engine to put virtual fans in the empty seats.



Oct-2019: Boris FX introduced Boris FX Continuum 2020, an advanced editing suite. Boris FX Continuum 2020 is accessible to film and television editors and artists who face tight deadlines. Continuum 2020 features four new creative effects, 100 new drag-and-drop presets for editors, 6 new transitions, VFX, and post-production teams.



Oct-2019: HumanEyes Technologies launched HumanEyes Cloud 1.0 Beta, a suite of cloud-based production services and hosting options for VR content creators. The HumanEyes Cloud platform is developed from the ground up, simplifying the Capture-Create-Share workflow. It helps in creating 360 and VR180 pictures and videos more accessible, along with boosting the growth and the adoption of VR content and technologies.



Mar-2019: HumanEyes Technologies introduced its breakthrough Vuze XR Dual-Mode Camera. It enabled consumers to make still images and video in both 360-degree and stereoscopic 3D180. The Vuze XR camera was designed on a DLNA server that offers a smooth, seamless 4K experience with Oculus Go headsets and other DLNA-compliant systems.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Software



• Hardware



• Services



By Type



• Post-production



• Production



• Pre-production



By End User



• Movie



• TV Series



• Commercial Ads



• Online Videos



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Adobe, Inc.



• Autodesk, Inc.



• HTC Corporation



• NVIDIA Corporation



• 360Rize



• Arashi Vision, Inc. (Insta360)



• Epic Games, Inc.



• HumanEyes Technologies, Ltd. (Vuze Camera)



• Mo-Sys Engineering, Ltd.



• Boris FX, Inc.



