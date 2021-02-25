Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Tiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ceramic tiles market reached a value of US$ 70.49 Billion in 2020. Ceramic tiles are thin slabs predominantly made of naturally occurring minerals like clay, silica sand, feldspar and dolomite. As compared to their counterparts, these tiles are durable, provide substantial resistance to high temperature and can withstand exposure to caustic or acidic chemicals. Due to their aesthetic appearance and availability in various designs, textures, colors, shapes and sizes, these tiles have emerged as an alternative to hardwood and other flooring products like marble, concrete, etc.



Owing to these attributes, along with their lightweight, anti-skid and anti-bacterial properties, these tiles are preferred for use in hospitals, hotels, laboratories and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities where hygiene is of prime importance. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ceramic tiles market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Global Ceramic Tiles Market Drivers:

Ceramic tiles are available in different glaze options and styles, which range from traditional to western. With consumers seeking stylish and less expensive flooring options, their demand has significantly increased over the past few years.

As they are mostly composed of naturally occurring minerals, the manufacturing of these tiles is an environment-friendly process. However, recent technological advancements have enabled manufacturers to further reduce carbon emissions and other harmful gases during the production process.

The arrival of new methods, such as the incorporation of spray drying of clays, pressing and firing of tiles, etc., and specialized equipment for selection, manipulation and control, have enabled manufacturers to produce and supply ceramic tiles in different shapes, sizes and textures.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization, and inflating per capita income, especially in emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil and Russia, have resulted in increased construction activities in residential, commercial and industrial sectors, thereby, escalating the demand for high-quality flooring products.

Competitive Landscape:



The market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of unorganized manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Siam Cement Group Public Company Limited

Grupo Lamosa

RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C

Ceramica Carmelo For Ltda

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global ceramic tiles market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global ceramic tiles industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ceramic tiles market?

What are the popular product types in the industry?

What are the major applications in the industry?

What are the price trends of ceramic tiles?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

What are the profit margins in the ceramic tiles industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up ceramic tiles manufacturing plant?

How are ceramic tiles manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in ceramic tiles plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up ceramic tiles plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up ceramic tiles plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up ceramic tiles plant?

What are the packaging requirements for ceramic tiles?

What are the transportation requirements for ceramic tiles?

What are the utility requirements for setting up ceramic tiles plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up ceramic tiles plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up ceramic tiles plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up ceramic tiles plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up ceramic tiles plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for ceramic tiles plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Ceramic Tiles Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Breakup by Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 Trade Data

5.9.1 Imports

5.9.2 Exports

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.11.2 Manufactures

5.11.3 Distributors

5.11.4 Exporters

5.11.5 Retailers

5.11.6 End-Users

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Rivalry

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 China

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Brazil

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 India

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Vietnam

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Indonesia

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Floor Tiles

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Wall Tiles

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Residential Applications

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial Applications

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Replacement Applications

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Ceramic Tiles Production by Key Players



10 Ceramic Tiles Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margin Across the Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles

14.1 Mohawk Industries Inc

14.1.1 Company Overview

14.1.2 Description

14.1.3 Product Portfolio

14.1.4 Financials

14.2 Siam Cement Group Public Company Limited

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 Description

14.2.3 Product Portfolio

14.2.4 Financials

14.3 Grupo Lamosa

14.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.2 Description

14.3.3 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Financials

14.4 RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C

14.4.1 Company overview

14.4.2 Description

14.4.3 Product Portfolio

14.5 Ceramica Carmelo For Ltda

14.5.1 Company Overview

14.5.2 Description

14.5.3 Product Overview



