Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Tiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ceramic tiles market reached a value of US$ 70.49 Billion in 2020. Ceramic tiles are thin slabs predominantly made of naturally occurring minerals like clay, silica sand, feldspar and dolomite. As compared to their counterparts, these tiles are durable, provide substantial resistance to high temperature and can withstand exposure to caustic or acidic chemicals. Due to their aesthetic appearance and availability in various designs, textures, colors, shapes and sizes, these tiles have emerged as an alternative to hardwood and other flooring products like marble, concrete, etc.
Owing to these attributes, along with their lightweight, anti-skid and anti-bacterial properties, these tiles are preferred for use in hospitals, hotels, laboratories and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities where hygiene is of prime importance. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ceramic tiles market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Global Ceramic Tiles Market Drivers:
Competitive Landscape:
The market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of unorganized manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Ceramic Tiles Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.4.1 Key Price Indicators
5.4.2 Price Structure
5.4.3 Price Trends
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Breakup by Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Application
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 Trade Data
5.9.1 Imports
5.9.2 Exports
5.10 SWOT Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Strengths
5.10.3 Weaknesses
5.10.4 Opportunities
5.10.5 Threats
5.11 Value Chain Analysis
5.11.1 Raw Material Suppliers
5.11.2 Manufactures
5.11.3 Distributors
5.11.4 Exporters
5.11.5 Retailers
5.11.6 End-Users
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.12.1 Overview
5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.12.4 Degree of Rivalry
5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 China
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Brazil
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 India
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Vietnam
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Indonesia
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Floor Tiles
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Wall Tiles
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Residential Applications
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Commercial Applications
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Replacement Applications
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Structure
9.2 Ceramic Tiles Production by Key Players
10 Ceramic Tiles Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
11.3 Plant Machinery
11.4 Machinery Pictures
11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
11.11 Other Capital Investments
12 Loans and Financial Assistance
13 Project Economics
13.1 Capital Cost of the Project
13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
13.3 Product Pricing and Margin Across the Various Levels of the Supply Chain
13.4 Taxation and Depreciation
13.5 Income Projections
13.6 Expenditure Projections
13.7 Financial Analysis
13.8 Profit Analysis
14 Key Player Profiles
14.1 Mohawk Industries Inc
14.1.1 Company Overview
14.1.2 Description
14.1.3 Product Portfolio
14.1.4 Financials
14.2 Siam Cement Group Public Company Limited
14.2.1 Company Overview
14.2.2 Description
14.2.3 Product Portfolio
14.2.4 Financials
14.3 Grupo Lamosa
14.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.2 Description
14.3.3 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Financials
14.4 RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C
14.4.1 Company overview
14.4.2 Description
14.4.3 Product Portfolio
14.5 Ceramica Carmelo For Ltda
14.5.1 Company Overview
14.5.2 Description
14.5.3 Product Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ca57xb
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: