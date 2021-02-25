- Commenced enrollment in both the Phase 1 INNATE trial of JTX-8064 (LILRB2 / ILT4) and the Phase 2 SELECT trial of Vopratelimab in combination with JTX-4014 -
- Ended 2020 with $213.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments -
- Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM ET -
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.
“2020 proved to be a year of important pipeline execution and corporate development at Jounce despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. As we enter 2021, we are strongly positioned to execute on our two proof of concept studies, INNATE and SELECT, and continue to advance our sustainable discovery pipeline. Our potential first-in-class programs and biomarker approaches are aimed at bringing meaningful clinical benefit to the growing population of PD-(L)1 inhibitor naïve and experienced patients,” said Richard Murray, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Jounce Therapeutics. “The need for novel approaches targeting different immune cells in the tumor microenvironment highlights the importance of our translational science platform and our productive discovery engine. This approach has allowed us to generate multiple targets beyond T-cells, most notably our highest priority program, JTX-8064, targeting LILRB2, also known as ILT4. As we enter 2021, Jounce is poised to further our goal of bringing the right immunotherapies to the right patients.”
Pipeline Update and Highlights:
JTX-8064 (LILRB2 / ILT4)
Vopratelimab (ICOS) and JTX-4014 (PD-1)
JTX-1811 (CCR8)
Discovery Pipeline
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results:
Financial Guidance:
Based on its current operating and development plans, Jounce reiterates its financial guidance for 2021. Gross cash burn on operating expenses and capital expenditures for the full year 2021 is expected to be approximately $95.0 million to $110.0 million. Given the strength of its balance sheet, Jounce expects its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments to be sufficient to enable the funding of its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the second quarter of 2023.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Jounce Therapeutics will host a live conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the conference call, please dial (866) 916-3380 (domestic) or (210) 874-7772 (international) and refer to conference ID 4698355. The live webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors and Media section of Jounce's website at www.jouncetx.com. The webcast will be archived and made available for replay on Jounce’s website approximately two hours after the call and will be available for 30 days.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies. A Phase 1 clinical trial, named INNATE, for JTX-8064 as a monotherapy and in combination with JTX-4014, Jounce’s internal PD-1 inhibitor, or pembrolizumab is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors. Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. JTX-4014 is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the INNATE and SELECT trials and with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
Various statements in this release concerning Jounce’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, Jounce’s expectations regarding financial guidance, operating expenses and capital expenditures; the timing, progress, results and release of data for clinical trials of vopratelimab, JTX-4014 and JTX-8064; identification, selection and enrollment of patients for Jounce’s clinical trials; the use of JTX-4014 in combination with Jounce’s other product candidates; and the timing, progress and results of preclinical studies and development of Jounce’s product candidates, including JTX-1811, and any future product candidates may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which often include words such as “expect,” “goal,” “plan,” “on track,” “will” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although Jounce believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Jounce cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, Jounce’s ability to successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its product candidates and future product candidates; the preclinical and clinical results for its product candidates, which may not support further development and marketing approval; the potential advantages of Jounce’s product candidates; Jounce’s ability to successfully manage its clinical trials; the development plans of its product candidates and any companion or complementary diagnostics; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of preclinical studies and clinical trials of Jounce’s product candidates; Jounce’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Jounce’s ability to manage operating expenses and capital expenditures; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Jounce’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Jounce’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Jounce undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue:
|License and collaboration revenue—related party
|$
|62,339
|$
|—
|$
|62,339
|$
|147,872
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|20,019
|16,610
|78,690
|67,135
|General and administrative
|6,899
|6,922
|28,766
|27,920
|Total operating expenses
|26,918
|23,532
|107,456
|95,055
|Operating income (loss)
|35,421
|(23,532
|)
|(45,117
|)
|52,817
|Other income, net
|51
|875
|1,289
|4,052
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|35,472
|(22,657
|)
|(43,828
|)
|56,869
|Provision for income taxes
|—
|10
|14
|46
|Net income (loss)
|$
|35,472
|$
|(22,667
|)
|$
|(43,842
|)
|$
|56,823
|Net income (loss) per share, basic
|$
|0.90
|$
|(0.68
|)
|$
|(1.24
|)
|$
|1.72
|Net income (loss) per share, diluted
|$
|0.86
|$
|(0.68
|)
|$
|(1.24
|)
|$
|1.66
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
|39,434
|33,272
|35,426
|33,080
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
|41,442
|33,272
|35,426
|34,294
|Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and investments
|$
|213,188
|$
|170,444
|Working capital
|$
|192,067
|$
|159,297
|Total assets
|$
|244,236
|$
|205,882
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|211,294
|$
|174,593
