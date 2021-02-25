Series RIKV 21 0615RIKV 21 0915
Settlement Date 03/01/202103/01/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 12,8804,000
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.678/1.09799.318/1.249
Total Number of Bids Received 1311
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 17,1806,400
Total Number of Successful Bids 88
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 87
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.678/1.09799.318/1.249
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.722/0.94799.399/1.099
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.678/1.09799.334/1.219
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.683/1.08099.342/1.204
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.722/0.94799.399/1.099
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.545/1.55299.290/1.300
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.680/1.09099.330/1.226
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %56.67 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.331.60