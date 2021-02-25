Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 5G chipset market reached a market size of USD 1.49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a steady CAGR of 47.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global 5G chipset market revenue is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period due to rising demand for mobile data services. In addition, increasing need for high-speed Internet connectivity is expected to further boost global 5G chipset market growth in the near future. Rising adoption of smartphones and smartphone-related developments is expected to augment global 5G chipset market growth going ahead.

However, data security and privacy concerns of 5G are factors expected to restrain global 5G chipset market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

The sub-6GHz + mm-Wave segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of new chipset modules serving both sub-6GHz and mm-Wave bands in a unified interface.

The RFIC segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share during the forecast period due to increasing application of RF transceiver ICs in smartphones.

The smartphones & tablets segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period due to increasing demand for 5G-enabled smartphones to play online games, view high-resolution videos, and voice conferencing apps.

The IT & telecommunications segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue due to growing demand for high-speed network access for video conferencing as well as other corporate applications during the forecast period.

The rapid growth rate of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to factors such as increasing technological advancements, research & development activities, investments, and alliances across businesses related to 5G in countries in the region.

Key players in the market include Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

In June 2020, Qualcomm Incorporated introduced the first 5G and AI-enabled robotics platform worldwide. The platform promotes vast potential growth of advanced, power-efficient, high-computing robotics, and drones for businesses.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G Chipset market on the basis of frequency, type, processing node, application, end-use, and region:

Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) mm-Wave sub-6GHz sub-6GHz + mm-Wave

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) RFIC Modem

Processing Node Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) 10 nm 7 nm Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Smartphones & Tablets Broadband Access Gateway Devices Connected Devices Connected Vehicles Telecom Base Station Equipment Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) IT & Telecommunication Consumer Electronics Healthcare Industrial Automation Retail Media & Entertainment Energy & Utilities Automotive & Transportation Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



