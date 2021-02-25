New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Rectifiers Market By Product Type, By Industry Vertical, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028135/?utm_source=GNW

They are primarily utilized in electrical components for rectifying a voltage, regulating the size of the signal, separates signals from the supply, and for voltage reference. This property of a rectifier helps in its usage as the guards in the circuits of the electronic components for restricting the risk of an accidental reversal of supply voltage. These rectifiers are also found its usage in electrical components across all the industry sectors.



The global market for rectifiers is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth is credited to industrial automation, rising demand for consumer electronic items & smartphones, and the technological advancement in cars. Asia-Pacific will hold a substantial revenue share in the rectifiers market because of the rising demand and production of consumer electronics and smartphones owing to the increasing disposable income of the people in the region.



The rising penetration of the smart grids in the emerging countries and the increasing government expenses on modern power distribution and generation infrastructure in those countries are some of the primary factors that will drive the rectifier market. Additionally, the increasing number of telecommunication services and consumer electronics boosts the growth of the market. Although, the technical issues and huge costs involved in semiconductor rectifiers will restrict the growth of the market. On the other hand, the increasing demand for semiconductor rectifier diodes in different applications in the automobile and power industry is expected to propel the growth of the rectifier market. Additionally, the miniaturization of electrical components helps the rectifier market to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.



By Product Type



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Single Phase and Three Phase. Based on product type, the single-phase segment obtained the highest revenue in 2019. The single-phase rectifiers help in converting AC voltage & current to DC voltage which is required for powering devices and digital electronic devices. AC is the standard mains power supplied to commercial places and households. But, the majority of digital electronics are developed to operate on DC power. These rectifiers are used to convert AC electricity to a compatible DC supply.



By Industry Vertical



Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Power & Utility, Telecom & IT and Others. On the basis of industry vertical, the category of consumer electronics acquired the maximum revenue share in 2019. This segment is the major user of the semiconductor rectifiers in consumer electronic devices like computers, laptops, smartphones, and other systems to enhance the energy efficiency and for high frequency rectification. The semiconductor rectifiers market is witnessing tremendous growth due to the increasing demand for consumer electronic gadgets across different countries of the globe.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, Asia-Pacific garnered the largest share of the semiconductor rectifiers market. This region provides many great opportunities to the market players over the forecast years. The semiconductor rectifiers market is influenced by the rising focus on high-speed network connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Microchip Technology, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., The Toro Company, Campbell Scientific, Inc., and Manx Technology Group.



Strategies deployed in Semiconductor Rectifiers Market



Jan-2021: Toshiba introduced four 60 V Schottky barrier diode (SBD) products, CUHS15F60, CUHS20F60, CUHS15S60, and CUHS20S60. These products are apt for the rectification motive of power supply lines with demands for increasing voltage to expand the lineup. CUHS15F60 and CUHS20F60 are less forward voltage products with its importance on the balance between the forward voltage and reverse current. However, CUHS15S60 and CUHS20S60 are ultra-low forward voltage products with its importance on decreasing the forward voltage.



Oct-2020: STMicroelectronics acquired SOMOS, a fabless semiconductor company. Under this acquisition, ST strengthened its specialist staff, IP, and roadmaps of Front-End Modules for the IoT and 5G markets. SOMOS technology and assets supported the development of ST’s roadmap of RF Front-End Modules for the 5G infrastructure market.



Oct-2020: STMicroelectronics came into collaboration with Sanken Electric, a leader in innovative technology specializing in semiconductor devices, power modules, and sensors. The collaboration aimed to provide the performance and practical benefits of intelligent power modules (IPM) in high-voltage, high-power equipment designs.



Jun-2020: ROHM entered into a partnership with Vitesco, a German automotive supplier for drivetrain and powertrain technologies. Under this partnership, the companies are focused on developing silicon carbide powered technology for electrical vehicles. The companies also aimed to make the latest and more efficient technologies to power EVs.



Apr-2020: Infineon Technologies completed its acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, an American semiconductor design and manufacturing company. This acquisition helped Infineon to add on a differentiated portfolio of connectivity components, microcontrollers, software ecosystems, and high-performance memories. With this acquisition, Infineon strengthened its attention on structural growth drivers and a wide range of applications.



Feb-2020: Vishay Intertechnology launched its eight new 100 V and 200 V devices in the eSMP series SlimSMAW package with a small 0.9 mm profile. This launch expanded its offering of FRED Pt Ultrafast recovery rectifiers. The Vishay Semiconductors diodes showcased larger lead widths than devices in the SlimSMA for expanded reliability. The 2 A and 3 A rectifier provides high current density, along with their broad leads offer stronger adhesion to the PCB and enhances the automated optical inspection (AOI) in automotive systems.



Apr-2019: Vishay Intertechnology collaborated with Tower Semiconductor, an Israeli-American company. Under this collaboration, Tower expanded its portfolio of power semiconductor products for automotive markets. The existing and next-generation power devices made at two o Tower’s IATF16949 qualified manufacturing facilities.



Apr-2019: ROHM acquired a part of the diode and transistor business from Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions in Japan. The acquisition expanded ROHM’s market share and focused on taking over Panasonic’s bipolar, built-in resistor and Junction field-effect (JFET) small signal transistor offerings, along with Schottky barrier, Zener, TVS, Switching, and Fast recovery diodes.



Nov-2017: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation completed its acquisition of the Mitsubishi Electric power device sales business handled by Powerex. Mitsubishi Electric US took over the business by Powerex in January 2018. Under this acquisition, Mitsubishi Electric continued its support to Powerex’s business development.



Feb-2017: Renesas Electronics Corporation took over the Intersil Corporation, a leading provider of innovative power management and precision analog solutions. The acquisition integrated the advanced technology and deep end-market capability of the two companies and strengthened Renesas’ position as a leading global supplier providing advanced embedded systems to customers.



