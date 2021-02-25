Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising awareness about personal safety and care is a key factor driving the global antifungal drugs market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, the rising investment in the development of novel antifungal therapies is expected to contribute positively to the global antifungal drugs market.
As per the report, the rising prevalence of fungal infection around the world is expected to propel the global antifungal drugs market growth. According to Global Action Fund for Fungal Infections (Gaffi), more than 300 million people globally are affected with a severe fungal infection, and around 25 million have the risk of dying or losing their sight.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/antifungal-drugs-market-101188
The report contains information about recent developments and product launches in the antifungal drugs industry and provides a brief description about market restrains and growth drivers impacting the global antifungal drugs market revenue generation.
Shortage of Drugs Will Hamper Market Growth
However, the surge in disease outbreaks along with shortage of drugs is expected to restrict the growth of the global antifungal drugs market. The surge in generic drugs to patent expiration of innovative drugs is also predicted to hamper the global market growth.
Development of Novel Antifungals Drugs Will Boost Growth in North America
Geographically, the global antifungal drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is predicted to dominate the global anti-fungal drugs market during the forecast period owing to an enormous number of infected population and the development of novel antifungal drugs in region. Asia Pacific is also expected to escalate during the forecast period due to the increasing population in the developing countries such as India and China. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to show significant growth owing to penetration of antifungal drugs in the region.
Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/antifungal-drugs-market-101188
FDA Approval for SUBA-ITRATONAZOLE Will Favor Growth
The approval of antifungal SUBA-ITRATONAZOLE capsule by FDA for the treatment systemic fungal infections is expected to enable growth inthe global antifungal drugs market. For instance, Mayne Pharma announced the U.S.FDA approval for its antifungal SUBA-ITRATONAZOLE capsule for the treatment systemic fungal infections. SUBA technology is the novel technology for enhancing the bioavailability of poorly insoluble drugs. Moreover, the approval for CRESEMBA by FDA will boost the global antifungal drugs market revenue. For instance, Astellas Pharma US received FDA approval for CRESEMBA useful for the treatment of invasive Aspergillosis and invasive Mucormycosis.
Furthermore, the rising prevalence of fungal infections along with the rising concern to enhance the development of novel antifungal therapies are factors predicted to contribute significantly to the global antifungal drugs market. In addition, the rising awareness about personal safety and care by government initiatives is predicted to accelerate the antifungal drugs market.
Quick Buy - AntiFungal Drugs Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101188
The prominent companies in the global vagus nerve stimulation therapy market report include:
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/antifungal-drugs-market-101188
Detailed Table of Content:
Continued...
Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/antifungal-drugs-market-101188
Have a Look at Related Reports:
Hormonal Contraceptives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Pills, Injectable, Vaginal Rings, Intrauterine Devices, Implants, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Biomarkers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Indication (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostics & Research Laboratories, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Coronary Stent Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Stent Type (Drug-Eluting Stent, Bioresorbable Stent, Bare Metal Stent, Covered Stent, Others), By Deployment (Self-expandable, Balloon-expandable), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027
Population Health Management (PHM) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Platform (Cloud-based, and On-premise), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Smart Inhalers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) – Based Inhalers and Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) – Based Inhalers), By Disease Indication (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Channel) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/anti-fungal-drugs-market-9955
Fortune Business Insights
Pune INDIA
FBI LOGO TM.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: