Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising awareness about personal safety and care is a key factor driving the global antifungal drugs market , says Fortune Business Insights in a report, the rising investment in the development of novel antifungal therapies is expected to contribute positively to the global antifungal drugs market.

As per the report, the rising prevalence of fungal infection around the world is expected to propel the global antifungal drugs market growth. According to Global Action Fund for Fungal Infections (Gaffi), more than 300 million people globally are affected with a severe fungal infection, and around 25 million have the risk of dying or losing their sight.





The report contains information about recent developments and product launches in the antifungal drugs industry and provides a brief description about market restrains and growth drivers impacting the global antifungal drugs market revenue generation.

Shortage of Drugs Will Hamper Market Growth

However, the surge in disease outbreaks along with shortage of drugs is expected to restrict the growth of the global antifungal drugs market. The surge in generic drugs to patent expiration of innovative drugs is also predicted to hamper the global market growth.

Development of Novel Antifungals Drugs Will Boost Growth in North America

Geographically, the global antifungal drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is predicted to dominate the global anti-fungal drugs market during the forecast period owing to an enormous number of infected population and the development of novel antifungal drugs in region. Asia Pacific is also expected to escalate during the forecast period due to the increasing population in the developing countries such as India and China. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are also expected to show significant growth owing to penetration of antifungal drugs in the region.





FDA Approval for SUBA-ITRATONAZOLE Will Favor Growth

The approval of antifungal SUBA-ITRATONAZOLE capsule by FDA for the treatment systemic fungal infections is expected to enable growth inthe global antifungal drugs market. For instance, Mayne Pharma announced the U.S.FDA approval for its antifungal SUBA-ITRATONAZOLE capsule for the treatment systemic fungal infections. SUBA technology is the novel technology for enhancing the bioavailability of poorly insoluble drugs. Moreover, the approval for CRESEMBA by FDA will boost the global antifungal drugs market revenue. For instance, Astellas Pharma US received FDA approval for CRESEMBA useful for the treatment of invasive Aspergillosis and invasive Mucormycosis.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of fungal infections along with the rising concern to enhance the development of novel antifungal therapies are factors predicted to contribute significantly to the global antifungal drugs market. In addition, the rising awareness about personal safety and care by government initiatives is predicted to accelerate the antifungal drugs market.





The prominent companies in the global vagus nerve stimulation therapy market report include:

LivaNova PLC,

electroCore, Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Cyberonics, Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

and other players.

and other players.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, etc.) Prevalence of Fungal Infections Pipeline Analysis New Product Launches

Global Anti Fungal Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Type Azoles Echinocandins Polyenes Allylamines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Dermatophytosis Candidiasis Aspergillosis Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Topical Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Anti Fungal Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Drug Type Azoles Echinocandins Polyenes Allylamines Market Analysis – By Indication Dermatophytosis Candidiasis Aspergillosis Others Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Topical Parenteral Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Pharmacies Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Anti Fungal Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Drug Type Azoles Echinocandins Polyenes Allylamines Market Analysis – By Indication Dermatophytosis Candidiasis Aspergillosis Others Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Topical Parenteral Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Pharmacies Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Continued...





