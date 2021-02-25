Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eye Makeup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eye makeup market reached a value of US$ 15.5 Billion in 2020. Eye makeup refers to products that are applied to accentuate the appearance of the eyes. These products include eyeshadow, eyeliner and mascara, which are formulated using water, emulsifiers, preservatives, thickeners, moisturizers, and fragrances. Eye makeup products are available in a wide variety of colors, ranging from subtle to bold shades, with long-lasting formulations. Furthermore, consumer demand for waterproof and mineral-based products has led to significant developments in the market.



Over the past few years, the market has been driven by inflating per capita incomes and the increasing focus of individuals on physical appearances. However, owing to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of numerous countries have imposed complete lockdowns, which has resulted in supply chain disruptions. In line with this, e-commerce channels have emerged as a convenient and hassle-free shopping solution for individuals.



Although discretionary expenses have decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales of beauty and personal care products are projected to improve in the near future. Owing to this, several retail brands are focusing on strengthening their presence on e-commerce channels and providing diversity in the price range and product collection. Furthermore, owing to the increasing popularity of cosmetics among men and the rising influence of social media, several manufactures in the industry are offering eye makeup products, such as brow gel, exclusively for men to expand their consumer base. They are also introducing natural, organic, as well as halal-certified products. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global eye makeup market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Product Type:

Mascara

Eye Shadow

Eye Liner

Eye Pencil

Eyebrow Gel

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Pricing:

Low to Medium Price

Premium Price

Breakup by Source:

Chemical

Natural

Organic

Halal

Other

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amway Corp, Avon Products Inc., Chanel S.A., Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., Lakme Cosmetics (Hindustan Unilever), L'Oreal S.A., LVMH, Oriflame Cosmetics, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Company, Limited, Estee Lauder Inc., Procter & Gamble etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global eye makeup market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global eye makeup market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the pricing?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global eye makeup market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Eye Makeup Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Mascara

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Eye Shadow

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Eye Liner

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Eye Pencil

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Eyebrow Gel

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Specialty Stores

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Convenience Stores

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Online Stores

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Pricing

8.1 Low to Medium Price

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Premium Price

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Source

9.1 Chemical

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Natural

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Organic

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Halal

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Amway Corp.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Avon Products Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Chanel S.A.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Lakme Cosmetics (Hindustan Unilever)

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 L'Oreal S.A.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 LVMH

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Oriflame Cosmetics

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Revlon Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Shiseido Company Ltd.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3 10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Estee Lauder Inc.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3 11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Procter & Gamble

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis



