The global magnetron sputtering systems market was valued at US$ 2.23 Bn in 2019 and expected to reach over US$ 3.23 Bn in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Growing scope and applications of magnetron sputtering thin film deposition are driving the demand for magnetron sputtering systems market across the globe. Magnetron sputtering is a thin film deposition technology that allows the deposition of metal, alloys ceramic, and polymer on a number of substrate material. With the technological advancement in the coating processes, this process is widely used in various applications namely, metal industry, solar cells, biomedical applications, and optical & electrical components. Increasing technological advancement in product development and growing demand for high-quality functional films in various industries such as electronics, optics, and biomedical is expected to further propagate the magnetron sputtering systems market with a significant growth rate during the forecast period.



In many industrial applications, magnetron sputtering out-performed traditional coating techniques. However, their market penetration is limited to certain niche sectors only and traditional coating technologies still capture the major share of the coating industry market. One of the main reasons for limited industry penetration is due to the high cost of sputter and other PVD coated components. As per Oerlikon Balzers Company, magnetron sputtering can add-up to the cost of tool up to 35% compared to 8% when gas nitro-carburizing treatment, it can increase the tool life up to 32 times of the uncoated tools.



Electronics & optics segment to grow on account of growth in the electronics industry



Growing utilization of electronics and optical in various industries has a high demand for thin film deposition is increasing the share of electronics and optics segment in the overall magnetron sputtering systems market. Large number of sputtering application in electronics segment such as gate dielectric, printed circuit boards, sensors, surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices and spectroscopy, laser lenses, anti-glare coatings, etc. among others in optics segment is assisting the electronics and optics segment is expected to account the major share of the market during the forecast period.



In addition, the magnetron sputtering systems are widely used in automobile & machinery, biomedical, and in the metal industry. In biomedical, the system is used for namely, angioplasty devices, anti-rejection coatings, radiation capsules, dental implants, etc. among others. In addition, in the automotive & machinery segment, magnetron sputtering is used for coating metals with thin film deposition to improve their efficiency.



Developing the electronics industry in the Asia Pacific market is increasing proficiently



The Asia Pacific captured the major share of the global magnetron sputtering systems market in 2019. Owing to a large number of electronics manufacturing companies, the region has a high demand for magnetron sputtering systems. In addition, the growing automobile and machinery industry of China, Japan, and India is further driving the regional market. Moreover, the presence of leading players of the market such as ULVAC, Inc. expected to further grow the market during the forecast period. In addition, a growing market of hybrid and electric vehicle, particularly in China, is expected to positively impact the market growth in future.



Furthermore, North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global magnetron sputtering systems market in 2019. The well-established automotive and machinery market is the major driver of the demand in the region. Also, the presence of a large number of manufacturers such as Denton Vacuum, Angstrom Engineering Inc. and Torr International, Inc. has further impacted the growth of the regional market.



