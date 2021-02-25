New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Reusable Face Mask Market By Material, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028133/?utm_source=GNW

Reusable face masks are generally made of cotton and nylon. Masks made of cotton generally comprise a minimum of 4 layers. These layers help to restrict the external contamination from entry through the nose and mouth of the wearer. Moreover, the addition of a layer of nylon over the masks reduced the flow of air around the edges of the masks and enhanced particle filtration effectiveness for the masks.



Reusable face masks have emerged as a popular alternative as a result of the shortage of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reason for this popularity is reusable face masks are cost-effective and eco-friendly than disposable medical masks. Reusable face masks created with layers of knitted fabric with low density and a permeable filter are considered more breathable. Apart from this, these masks have highly thermally conductive materials and have superior water vapour permeability are extremely comfortable to wear as they can transit moisture and heat from the body rapidly, and hence do not easily deteriorate and dampen.



In the case of a disposable mask, people need to readjust the mask continuously. Touching the mask frequently increases the risk of transferring pathogens from their hand to their faces, noses, and mouths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that one should frequently wash hands and avoid touching faces. We contaminate the mask each time we adjust it with our hands. The side of the mask exposed to outer environment should be considered dirty and expected to be contaminated.



By Material



Based on Material, the market is segmented into Cotton, Nylon and Other Materials. The nylon material segment would grow with a prominent CAGR during the forecast period. Leading manufacturers are focused on material innovations in order to gain a position in the market in the upcoming years. Nylon layering offers an additional protective layer from air pollutants, such as PM 2.5 is provided by such reusable mask. However, the extent to attain the product differentiation in the market is restricted and is not achievable, key market players are mainly focuses on bringing a greater variety of fabrics and patterns in reusable face masks in order to attract a broader range of consumers worldwide.



By Application



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Commercial and Personal. On the basis of application, the personal application segment dominated the market. This is owing to the increasing demand among consumers for personal use. Reusable masks are washable, customizable, long-lasting as compared to disposable or surgical masks and various designs & fabrics are available in the market.



By Distribution Channel



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. The online distribution channel segment would exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this segment include increasing internet penetration and target marketing by companies using social media platforms as it helps them to reach all customer touchpoints. Moreover, as mask-wearing is new normal among people, the scope of personalization and customization in masks has been trending amongst many online mask manufacturers.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the reusable face masks market over the forecast period. The USA is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in this region and other health-related issues affected by air pollutants. The increasing deaths due to outbreak COVID-19, along with a surge in the recommendation from government and health organizations, have increased the product demand.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Ohlone Press LLC (Vogmask), AirPop, idMASK, Cambridge Mask Company, Debrief Me Holdings LLC, Moldex-Metric, Inc., and Teflex Gasket Company Limited.



