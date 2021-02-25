Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market and it is poised to grow by 1387.12 million t during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The reports on acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for ABS from China, rising demand for ABS from the automotive sector, and rise in demand for plastic pipes and sheets.



The acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies rise in demand for plastic pipes and sheets as one of the prime reasons driving the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market growth during the next few years. The rise in demand for plastic pipes and sheets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market covers the following areas:

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market sizing

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market forecast

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market vendors that include Avient Corp., BASF SE, Chi Mei Corp., Daicel Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avient Corp.

BASF SE

Chi Mei Corp.

Daicel Corp.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

LG Chem Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Toray Industries Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

