TULSA, Okla., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), today announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial Highlights:Three Months Ended 
 December 31,		 % Years Ending  
 December 31,		 %
 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change
 (in thousands, except share and per share data) (in thousands, except share and per share data)
Net sales$116,700  $122,574  (4.8)% $514,551  $469,333  9.6%
Gross profit33,923  36,381  (6.8)% 155,849  119,425  30.5%
Gross profit %29.1% 29.7%   30.3% 25.4%  
Selling, general and admin. expenses$14,622  $13,114  11.5% $60,491  $52,077  16.2%
SG&A %12.5% 10.7%   11.8% 11.1%  
Net income*18,892  17,273  9.4% 79,009  53,711  47.1%
Net income %16.2% 14.1%   15.4% 11.4%  
Effective Tax Rate26.6% 25.6%   22.5% 19.9%  
Earnings per diluted share*$0.35  $0.33  6.1% $1.49  $1.02  46.1%
Diluted average shares53,469,759  52,701,202  1.5% 53,061,169  52,635,415  0.8%
*Includes $4.1 million or $0.08 per share related to a gain from insurance proceeds      
       
 December 31, December 31,%      
 2020 2019 Change      
 (in thousands)        
Backlog$74,417  $142,747  (47.9)%      
Cash & cash equivalents & restricted cash82,288  44,373  85.4%      
Total current liabilities59,033  56,028  5.4%      

Net sales for the fourth quarter 2020 decreased to $116.7 million from $122.6 million in 2019 primarily as a result of this year's six additional days of planned plant holiday closure at the end of December 2020. The Company reported diluted EPS of $0.35, up 6.1% from $0.33 in the prior year period. The Company had a gain of $4.1 million, net of profit sharing and taxes, associated with insurance proceeds related to a damaged roof incurred by adverse weather earlier in the year, which impacted our diluted EPS by $0.08.

The Company finished the quarter with a backlog of $74.4 million. The decline in backlog was related to initiatives made to improve productivity and lead times to meet customer delivery expectations. New bookings in the quarter increased 6% compared to the same period one year ago. As of February 1, 2021, our backlog was approximately $103.8 million, compared to $129.2 million at February 1, 2020.

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2020, sales were a record $514.6 million, an increase of 9.6% compared with $469.3 million in 2019. Diluted earnings per share increased 46.1% to $1.49.

Gary Fields, President and CEO, said, "We are pleased to report all-time record sales and earnings in 2020 compared to any other year in our Company's history. I am especially proud we achieved these results in a year that presented many challenges to the Company and our end-markets. Achieving organic sales growth of nearly 10% while simultaneously improving our gross margins by 490 basis points to 30.3% is truly an achievement. At the same time, we continued to invest in growth as our capex spend for the year was up 82.4%, amounting to 13.2% of sales."

Mr. Fields continued, "Our fourth quarter results demonstrate demand slowed as we finished the year. The outlook for 2021 continues to present uncertainty, especially for the first half of the year. Architectural billings and nonresidential construction starts in 2020 suggest new construction demand will be soft, particularly in end-markets significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic such as the hospitality and office building markets."

Mr. Fields added, "However, new bookings in the fourth quarter still grew year-over-year 6% and demand so far in 2021 has been surprisingly solid. Furthermore, we are starting to see positive signs in our replacement business and certain end-markets like data centers, warehouses and healthcare. We are also well positioned to take advantage of our customers' increased focus on indoor air quality to address COVID challenges, which we expect will drive incremental demand. Finally, ongoing progress in our transition from entrepreneurial leadership to a collaborative team-based management approach, a strengthening sales channel, improved productivity and lead times, new capacity at our Longview, Texas facility and a strong product development pipeline keeps us optimistic on the outlook of our business. While we believe demand will be soft to start the year, we think activity should be moderate in the first half and then accelerate in the second half."

The Company finished 2020 in a strong financial position as evidenced by a current ratio of 3.7:1 at December 31, 2020. We had no debt and unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $79.0 million as of December 31, 2020. Our capital expenditures during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $67.8 million, as compared to $37.2 million for the same period a year ago, and we anticipate our full-year 2021 capital expenditures will total approximately $70.7 million.

About AAON
AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Statements regarding future prospects and developments are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the impact of the error correction, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information
Joseph Mondillo
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (617) 877-6346
Email: joseph.mondillo@aaon.com 

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended 
 December 31,		 Years Ending  
 December 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
 (in thousands, except share and per share data)
Net sales$116,700  $122,574  $514,551  $469,333 
Cost of sales82,777  86,193  358,702  349,908 
Gross profit33,923  36,381  155,849  119,425 
Selling, general and administrative expenses14,622  13,114  60,491  52,077 
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets and insurance recoveries(6,417) 41  (6,478) 337 
Income from operations25,718  23,226  101,836  67,011 
Interest income, net(2) 17  88  66 
Other income (expense), net31  (30) 51  (46)
Income before taxes25,747  23,213  101,975  67,031 
Income tax provision6,855  5,940  22,966  13,320 
Net income$18,892  $17,273  $79,009  $53,711 
Earnings per share:       
Basic$0.36  $0.33  $1.51  $1.03 
Diluted$0.35  $0.33  $1.49  $1.02 
Cash dividends declared per common share:$0.19  $0.16  $0.38  $0.32 
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic52,240,829  52,094,125  52,168,679  52,079,865 
Diluted53,469,759  52,701,202  53,061,169  52,635,415 


AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Assets(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$79,025  $26,797 
Restricted cash3,263  17,576 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $506 and $353, respectively47,387  67,399 
Income tax receivable4,587  772 
Note receivable31  29 
Inventories, net82,219  73,601 
Prepaid expenses and other3,739  1,375 
Total current assets220,251  187,549 
Property, plant and equipment:   
Land4,072  3,274 
Buildings122,171  101,113 
Machinery and equipment281,266  236,087 
Furniture and fixtures18,956  16,862 
Total property, plant and equipment426,465  357,336 
Less:  Accumulated depreciation203,125  179,242 
Property, plant and equipment, net223,340  178,094 
Intangible assets, net38  272 
Goodwill3,229  3,229 
Right of use assets1,571  1,683 
Note receivable579  597 
Total assets$449,008  $371,424 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Revolving credit facility$  $ 
Accounts payable12,447  11,759 
Accrued liabilities46,586  44,269 
Total current liabilities59,033  56,028 
Deferred tax liabilities28,324  15,297 
Other long-term liabilities4,423  3,639 
New market tax credit obligation6,363  6,320 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders' equity:   
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued   
Common stock, $.004 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 52,224,767 and 52,078,515 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively209  208 
Additional paid-in capital5,161  3,631 
Retained earnings345,495  286,301 
Total stockholders' equity350,865  290,140 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$449,008  $371,424 


AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
 Years Ending  
 December 31,
 2020 2019
Operating Activities(in thousands)
Net income$79,009  $53,711 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization25,634  22,766 
Amortization of debt issuance cost43  7 
Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments153  91 
Provision for excess and obsolete inventories1,108  1,454 
Share-based compensation11,342  11,799 
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets(6,478) 337 
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss(12) (27)
Interest income on note receivable(24) (25)
Deferred income taxes13,027  6,038 
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
   Accounts receivable19,859  (13,412)
   Income taxes(3,815) 5,129 
   Inventories(9,726) 2,557 
   Prepaid expenses and other(2,364) (329)
   Accounts payable(2,155) 280 
   Deferred revenue1,010  425 
   Accrued liabilities2,203  7,124 
Net cash provided by operating activities128,814  97,925 
Investing Activities   
Capital expenditures(67,802) (37,166)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment60  69 
Insurance proceeds6,417   
Investment in certificates of deposits  (6,000)
Maturities of certificates of deposits  6,000 
Principal payments from note receivable52  51 
Net cash used in investing activities(61,273) (37,046)
Financing Activities   
Proceeds from financing obligation, net of issuance costs  6,614 
Payment related to financing costs  (301)
Stock options exercised21,418  12,625 
Repurchase of stock(30,060) (19,586)
Employee taxes paid by withholding shares(1,169) (1,207)
Dividends paid to stockholders(19,815) (16,645)
Net cash used in financing activities(29,626) (18,500)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash37,915  42,379 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period44,373  1,994 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$82,288  $44,373 