Enrollment in the Phase 1 AdCOVID™ Clinical Trial has Commenced
Development of AdCOVID Vectors Targeting Emerging Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus has Begun
ALT-801 is Progressing Through the Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Solidly Capitalized to Advance Pipeline Candidates with $216 Million in Cash and Short-Term Investments at Year-End
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.
“The past year has been a transformative time for our Company as we made substantial progress in each of our five portfolio programs,” said Vipin K. Garg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the year we initiated multiple clinical trials for several of our product candidates (T-COVID™, ALT-801 and HepTcell™) and completed preparations to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial of AdCOVID, which has begun enrolling volunteers. These achievements have set the stage for a busy and exciting year ahead, as we anticipate multiple data readouts from these programs over the coming months. With two promising technology platforms and five novel product candidates now advancing in clinical development, we believe 2021 has the potential to be a momentous year for Altimmune.”
Program Highlights
AdCOVID:
Altimmune has commenced enrollment in its Phase 1 clinical trial of AdCOVID, which is designed to evaluate a needle-free intranasal delivery approach for vaccination against COVID-19. Altimmune believes AdCOVID has the potential to become a leading candidate for COVID-19 vaccination based on its ease of administration, and the potential for reduced disease transmission, and cold chain-free vaccine distribution, if the product is demonstrated to have extended stability at room temperature. As demonstrated in the NasoShield and NasoVax clinical trials, the Company believes the expected attributes of AdCOVID make it ideally suited for use in a pediatric setting as the intranasal administration and expected tolerability profile are well suited to meet the needs of children.
The Phase 1 clinical trial will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of AdCOVID in up to 180 healthy adult volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55. Subjects will receive AdCOVID at one of three dose levels administered as a nasal spray. In addition to the primary study endpoint of safety and tolerability, the immunogenicity of AdCOVID will be evaluated by serum IgG binding and neutralizing antibody titers, mucosal IgA antibody from nasal samples, and T cell responses. Altimmune anticipates having a full data readout from this Phase 1 study in Q2 2021.
The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants is raising concerns about the effectiveness of currently authorized vaccines and prompting vaccine developers to engineer new vaccine candidates to combat these viral mutations. Altimmune has initiated the development of vaccine candidates against several variants as one is likely to become dominant in the population in the coming months. Altimmune plans to have these new vaccine candidates ready for use in upcoming later-stage clinical trials.
Altimmune has executed agreements with three commercial manufacturing partners with significant experience in adenoviral vector production. The Company has also established relationships with leading drug product fill/finish partners with sufficient capacity to meet potential commercial demand. Together, the Company believes that this network of strategic manufacturing partners will ensure Altimmune’s commercial readiness to supply vaccine, assuming the clinical data support this advancement.
Based on the promising preclinical data for AdCOVID published on the BioRxiv server, Altimmune continues preclinical studies of AdCOVID in collaboration with UAB and Saint Louis University to evaluate AdCOVID in additional animal models and to further evaluate heterologous prime boost regimens of AdCOVID in support of future clinical development activities. Data from these ongoing preclinical studies are expected in Q1 and Q2 2021.
ALT-801:
Altimmune commenced dosing in a Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial of ALT-801, a GLP-1/glucagon dual-agonist being developed for the treatment of NASH. This trial is being conducted in Australia and is expected to enroll approximately 100 volunteers. The primary pharmacodynamic endpoints in the trial are weight loss and reduction in liver fat, outcomes that have been associated with NASH resolution and fibrosis improvement in advanced clinical studies of other NASH therapeutics. The Company has successfully completed the initial phases of the study and anticipates a data read-out from the 6-week MAD study in Q2 2021, followed by 12-week data in Q3 2021.
Altimmune amended the clinical trial protocol for the ALT-801 Phase 1 clinical development program to incorporate its planned 12-week extension trial in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD within the ongoing Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial in Australia. The Company believes that by incorporating the 12-week extension into this trial, it can avoid any potential impact of COVID-19 and maintain study timelines. Pending the results of this trial, Altimmune plans to transition rapidly to a 52-week, Phase 2, biopsy-trial based on NASH endpoints in early 2022. In parallel with these efforts, Altimmune continues to plan to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for ALT-801 in the United States in mid-2021.
Altimmune completed 6-week and 13-week GLP toxicology studies of ALT-801 with no significant toxicity or GI adverse events. The Company has initiated 6-month and 9-month GLP toxicology studies to support the planned 52-week biopsy-driven Phase 2 trial planned for early 2022.
T-COVID:
Altimmune, working with the Department of Defense, has completed the two safety cohorts in the EPIC (Efficacy and Safety of T-COVID in the Prevention of Clinical Worsening in COVID-19) study, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of T-COVID, an investigational intranasally-administered therapeutic for the treatment of early COVID-19 infection. The trial is being overseen by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee, and no significant safety findings have been observed to date.
Cohort 3 is an efficacy and safety cohort that will include patients at higher-risk for severe COVID-19 infection, such as those 65 years or older, or those with one or more risk factors for severe COVID-19 complications. To ensure that a sufficient number of higher risk patients are enrolled, the study protocol was recently modified to require that a minimum number of patients meet one or more of these criteria in this final cohort. Additional enrichments of the study population are currently being evaluated to increase the event rates in the trial. While these modifications could extend the study timeline, the Company believes they could significantly enhance the probability of a meaningful trial outcome. Based on these changes, data from this trial is now expected in Q2 2021.
HepTcell:
In December, Altimmune began a multinational Phase 2 clinical trial of HepTcell, which is being conducted in the United States, Canada and Europe. The trial is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of 80 adult patients with HBeAg-negative inactive CHB and HBsAg ≤ 100 IU/mL.
HepTcell will be administered in 6 doses at 4-week intervals for 24 weeks, and patients will be followed for one year to evaluate safety and durability of response. The primary efficacy endpoint is virological response, defined as a 1-log reduction in HBsAg levels from baseline. Secondary efficacy endpoints include reactivation of anti-HBV T cell responses, HBsAg clearance, and other assessments of virologic response. Altimmune anticipates a data read-out from this trial in 1H 2022.
Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Conference Call Information
|Date:
|Thursday, February 25, 2021
|Time:
|8:30 am Eastern Time
|Domestic Dial-in:
|877-423-9813
|International Dial-in:
|201-689-8573
|Conference ID:
|13716171
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143423
Following the conclusion of the call, the webcast will be available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.altimmune.com. The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the IR portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
Any statements made in this press release relating to future financial or business performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends, or strategies and other financial and business matters, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business operations, clinical trials and results of operations, the timing of key milestones for our clinical assets, the development and efficacy of vaccine candidates for SARS-CoV-2 variants, the data read-out for our Phase 1 clinical trial of AdCOVID in Q2 2021, the data readout from our T-COVID trial in Q2 2021, the data read-out from our Phase 1 clinical study for ALT-801 in Q1 2021, the plan to file an IND application for ALT-801 in mid-2021, the data read-out from our Phase 2 clinical trial of HepTcell in 1H 2022, and the prospects for regulatory approval, commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Altimmune, Inc. (the “Company”) may identify forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to: potential impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy, the reliability of the results of the studies relating to human safety and possible adverse effects resulting from the administration of the Company’s product candidates; funding delays, reductions in or elimination of U.S. government funding and/or non-renewal of expiring funding under the Company’s agreement with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”), or the Company’s contract with the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”); the Company’s ability to satisfy certain technical milestones under the Company’s contracts with BARDA and NIAID that would entitle the Company to receive additional funding over the period of the agreement; the receipt of future potential payments under government contracts or grants; the Company’s ability to obtain potential regulatory approvals on the timelines anticipated, or at all; the Company’s ability to obtain additional patents or extend existing patents on the timelines anticipated, or at all; the Company’s ability to identify and consummate potential future strategic partnerships; and the Company’s ability to expand its pipeline of products and the success of future product advancements, including the success of future clinical trials, and the Company’s ability to commercialize its products. Further information on the factors and risks that could affect the Company's business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC, which is available at www.sec.gov.
Investor & Media Contacts:
|Will Brown
|Stacey Jurchison
|Chief Financial Officer
|Sr. Dir, Investor Relations
|Phone: 240-654-1450
|Phone : 410-474-8200
|wbrown@altimmune.com
|sjurchison@altimmune.com
ALTIMMUNE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|115,917,807
|$
|8,962,686
|Restricted cash
|34,174
|34,174
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|115,951,981
|8,996,860
|Short-term investments
|100,005,558
|28,277,386
|Accounts receivable
|4,610,202
|1,021,179
|Tax refund receivable
|7,762,793
|629,096
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,926,675
|470,228
|Total current assets
|230,257,209
|39,394,749
|Property and equipment, net
|1,056,920
|1,104,208
|Right of use asset
|903,825
|698,321
|Intangible assets, net
|12,823,846
|12,732,195
|Other assets
|73,413
|128,547
|Total assets
|$
|245,115,213
|$
|54,058,020
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|612,293
|$
|18,232
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|11,408,154
|3,904,767
|Total current liabilities
|12,020,447
|3,922,999
|Contingent consideration
|5,390,000
|2,750,000
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,828,443
|1,864,875
|Total liabilities
|19,238,890
|8,537,874
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized;
37,142,946 and 15,312,381 shares issued; 37,142,946 and 15,312,167 shares
outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|3,697
|1,508
|Additional paid-in capital
|417,337,742
|187,914,916
|Accumulated deficit
|(186,420,599
|)
|(137,376,122
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(5,044,517
|)
|(5,020,156
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|225,876,323
|45,520,146
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|245,115,213
|$
|54,058,020
ALTIMMUNE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|8,185,027
|$
|5,801,401
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|49,774,328
|17,765,553
|General and administrative
|13,209,440
|8,500,783
|Impairment charge
|—
|1,000,000
|Total operating expenses
|62,983,768
|27,266,336
|Loss from operations
|(54,798,741
|)
|(21,464,935
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Changes in fair value of warrant liability
|—
|30,000
|Interest expense
|(9,421
|)
|(2,244
|)
|Interest income
|322,514
|843,409
|Other income, net
|24,147
|15,139
|Total other income, net
|337,240
|886,304
|Net loss before income tax benefit
|(54,461,501
|)
|(20,578,631
|)
|Income tax benefit
|5,417,024
|58,500
|Net loss
|(49,044,477
|)
|(20,520,131
|)
|Other comprehensive (loss) income — unrealized (loss) gain on investments
|(24,361
|)
|20,007
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(49,068,838
|)
|$
|(20,500,124
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(49,044,477
|)
|$
|(20,520,131
|)
|Deemed dividends
|—
|(452,925
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(49,044,477
|)
|$
|(20,973,056
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.91
|)
|$
|(1.60
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|25,637,023
|13,124,951
Altimmune, Inc.
Gaithersburg, Maryland, UNITED STATES
altimmune-logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: