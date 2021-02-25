LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRT Technology, one of the largest and fastest growing Fin-Tech and Information Technology companies in the global gaming industry, has just announced a new strategic partnership with Sightline Payments, the industry leader in cashless payment technology solutions. The partnership will allow for the deployment and enablement of thousands of NRT touchpoints with the Play+ cashless technology across the casino floor, bringing a new level of unified user experience across the integrated casino resort.



NRT has developed specific integrations into the Play+ platform with a view towards enabling cashless transactions for faster, safer, and more convenient experiences for gaming and nongaming guests. When combined with NRT’s family of products, all designed to “Connect the Guest Experience”, the result is a frictionless/contactless environment providing guests secure and convenient access to their funds and the freedom to spend at restaurants, retail, hotel, and more.

The integration of Sightline’s flagship product, Play+, with NRT’s guest enrollment, tables, cage, and kiosk solutions is a major step forward which represents the combined effort of both organizations over multiple years.

“We are uniquely positioned to re-shape the casino of the future when thinking seamless and secure pay-and-play,” said Michael Dominelli, President of NRT. “With nearly 1.5 million enrolled Play+ accounts and the combination of NRT products and combined user experience, we can collectively lead the way in brick and mortar “cashless” deployments with our digital engagement and payments ecosystem.”

“The solution for users to safely and easily store money and fund their entertainment on gaming apps, on the gaming floor, and on sports platforms with instant access to their money, anytime, anywhere was essential,” said Joe Pappano, CEO of Sightline Payments.

About NRT

NRT builds next-generation commerce and information-enabling experiences for enterprise gaming operators. Our solutions include secure payment systems, specialized financial and marketing kiosks, AML compliance tracking and reporting tools, digital gamification and mobile experiences, intelligent table game platforms, credit information services and electronic marker solutions. By seamlessly combining technological innovation, in-house infrastructure, and strategic partnerships, NRT creates the most convenient, reliable, and secure omni-channel payment ecosystem for casino operators and their guests. Our collective solutions are used by casinos, race and sports operators, lotteries, banks, and retailers globally.

About Sightline Payments

Sightline serves premier gaming and entertainment operators in the United States, including all of the top-10 sports betting and gaming players. The Company has nearly one million customer accounts across its current portfolio of more than 60 programs in 39 States, and is poised to build on this presence, commensurate with the expansion visible in the underlying markets it serves. One of the key segments the Company serves is online gaming (both sports betting and i-gaming), which is expected to build from $2 billion in total revenue to $12 billion over the next 5 years. In addition, the Company’s digital payment solutions directly address the wider gaming industry’s opportunity to transform traditional gaming floors into cashless ecosystems, a $155 billion revenue market serving over 40 million customers annually. Sightline is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Learn more at https://sightlinepayments.com.

