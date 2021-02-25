New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028130/?utm_source=GNW

Such products are also in high demand as they control the natural immune response of the skin and create better skin immunity and resilience. The market of probiotic skincare cosmetic products is witnessing a rising growth graph as these products are really beneficial in maintaining bright skin and aid in preventing issues related to skin.



The market of these products is dynamic with local and global players in the competition in order to gain a leading position. For attaining a competitive advantage over others, the people in this market are always in the pursuit of developing products that are profitable and have a positive impact on consumers. Manufacturers also strive to produce cosmetic products mixed with probiotics and other products to improve the quality of cosmetic products.



The increasing adoption of probiotics as dietary supplement, probiotics witness a massive demand in the cosmetics category, hence boosting the growth of the market. These cosmetic products are beneficial and suitable to all skin types and can assist in reducing problems related to eczema, chronic inflammation, rosacea, and acne.



The industry has been severely impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Various governments have implemented different measures to contain the spread of virus such as Stay-home policy, lockdown measures, and store closures which caused a severe decline in sales. During the pandemic, one of the major observations is that the sentiment of consumers has shifted more toward basic skincare routines and necessities, thus reducing the demand for the probiotic products. Also, the present situation has encouraged customers to step back and choose mass skincare products, which are significantly cheaper and extensively available across all distribution channels.



By Distribution Channel



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hypermarket & Supermarket, Pharmacy & Drug Store, E-commerce and other Distribution Channels. Hypermarket & supermarket acquired the maximum revenue share of the global probiotics cosmetic product market in 2019. The offline stores such as hypermarkets and supermarkets are planning to provide more shelf space to probiotic cosmetic products, which is anticipated to drive the segment growth. Several big retailers, like Sephora and Ulta Beauty, have contributed in giving offline experience to their customers. Sephora has a distinct category for the cosmetic range that showcase probiotics and other supplements.



By Product



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Skin care and Hair Care. In 2019, the skin care segment emerged as the dominant segment and held the maximum market share of the global revenue. Probiotics are beneficial to skin problems, such as acne, wrinkles, blemishes, and others, which act as a catalyst for the segment growth. Awareness among people has been increased with respect to the clinically tested products and the effectiveness of probiotics cosmetics which helps to fuel the segment growth. In addition to it, increasing demand for products that will have minimum side effects is likely to boost the product demand in this segment.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America emerged as the leading region in the probiotics cosmetic product market. The increasing concerns about acne and different skin diseases are expected to boost the probiotics cosmetics demand in this region. Leading manufacturers are focused on product innovation in order to gain a competitive edge in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., L’Oreal Group, Unilever PLC, The Clorox Company, Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (Aurelia Probiotic Skincare), Esse Skincare, Tula Life, Inc., Eminence Organic Skin Care, Glowbiotics, Inc., and LaFlore Probiotic Skincare.



Strategies deployed in Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market



Nov-2020: L’Oreal signed a license agreement with Dutch biotech, RM Micreos. The agreement provided the former company the access to technology, which targets the bacteria responsible for skin conditions.



Aug-2020: Estee Lauder Companies collaborated with Atropos Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs against aging disorders. The collaboration was focused on identifying new anti-ageing molecules and finding senomodulators from the botanical space for use in personal care products.



Jul-2020: Tula partnered with Courtney Shields macro-influencer for the launch of new product named as Glow Hour. It is a brightening and neutralizing eye balm that blends all elements of beauty for a fresh, energized feel, inside and out.



Apr-2020: Estee Lauder launched a new hybrid skincare and cosmetics product for the travel retail channel. The product is known as the new Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup SPF 45. This product combines illuminating makeup with hydrating, skincare and offers full coverage.



May-2019: Unilever completed the acquisition of Olly, San Francisco-based supplement brand. The acquisition complemented the two flagship categories of the company including beauty & personal care, and foods & refreshments.



Mar-2019: L’Oreal partnered with uBiome, the leader in microbial genomics. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to carry out new research on the skin’s bacterial ecosystem. The new research would increase their knowledge of the impact that bacterial diversity has on skin health, and would focus on future product development at L’Oréal.



Apr-2018: Esse Skincare expanded its product line with the addition of Esse Sensitive line Protect Oil. The product was designed to protect and remediate sensitive skins from environmental damaged.



Feb-2018: Unilever acquired a minority stake in Gallinee, young French brand that uses a patented complex of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics to care for sensitive skin. Following this acquisition, Unilever has taken its first step into the growing microbiome skincare market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• Hypermarket & Supermarket



• Pharmacy & Drug Store



• E-commerce



• Other Distribution Channels



By Product



• Skin care



• Hair Care



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.



• L’Oreal Group



• Unilever PLC



• The Clorox Company



• Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (Aurelia Probiotic Skincare)



• Esse Skincare



• Tula Life, Inc.



• Eminence Organic Skin Care



• Glowbiotics, Inc.



• LaFlore Probiotic Skincare



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028130/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001