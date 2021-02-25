Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Infrastructure Solutions (DCIS) Market, 2021 - Adoption of Advanced Processors and Servers Sparks Innovation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total investment in data center infrastructure solutions (DCIS) is expected to increase from $16.73 billion in 2019 to $26.15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.
The analyst anticipates the market will drop in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with significant growth restarting in 2021 due to pent up demand. The market for racks will witness a relatively lower decline as companies ramp-up server additions in existing data centers to accommodate the boom in data center services brought on by the pandemic.
Global market trends have been analyzed for the period 2019 to 2025, using a base year of 2019. The study covers enterprise, cloud, and colocation data centers with investments in UPS, cooling, rack and rack options, and gensets.
The global DCIS market will be driven by investments from technology and industrial firms in next-generation enterprise, cloud, and co-location centers
This growth will span regions, as companies seek to reduce their dependence on any one region and to tap the opportunities developing across the globe. Cooling, racks and rack options, gensets, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) solutions are the key infrastructure deployed by data centers that help ensure operations run efficiently.
Continual high volumes of data creation globally has led to increased levels of data center investment, which boosts demand for power and cooling solutions that are environmentally friendly, highly efficient, and able to reduce overall cost of ownership. Deployment of next-generation 5G telecom networks will drive the market toward edge data centers and modular data centers; this will require smaller and niche solutions that can be easily deployed and maintained.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) and North America are leaders in data center construction and will drive the market for infrastructure solutions
Technology and telecommunication firms from the United States and China will continue their robust investment during the next decade to gain dominance over the data center space. The momentum toward smart data centers will accelerate as companies invest in automation and machine learning to reduce costs and increase efficiency. This will require the next generation of backup power, cooling, and rack design to accommodate the next generation of processors and electronic architecture.
