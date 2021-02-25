Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Infrastructure Solutions (DCIS) Market, 2021 - Adoption of Advanced Processors and Servers Sparks Innovation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The total investment in data center infrastructure solutions (DCIS) is expected to increase from $16.73 billion in 2019 to $26.15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The analyst anticipates the market will drop in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with significant growth restarting in 2021 due to pent up demand. The market for racks will witness a relatively lower decline as companies ramp-up server additions in existing data centers to accommodate the boom in data center services brought on by the pandemic.

Global market trends have been analyzed for the period 2019 to 2025, using a base year of 2019. The study covers enterprise, cloud, and colocation data centers with investments in UPS, cooling, rack and rack options, and gensets.

The global DCIS market will be driven by investments from technology and industrial firms in next-generation enterprise, cloud, and co-location centers

This growth will span regions, as companies seek to reduce their dependence on any one region and to tap the opportunities developing across the globe. Cooling, racks and rack options, gensets, and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) solutions are the key infrastructure deployed by data centers that help ensure operations run efficiently.

Continual high volumes of data creation globally has led to increased levels of data center investment, which boosts demand for power and cooling solutions that are environmentally friendly, highly efficient, and able to reduce overall cost of ownership. Deployment of next-generation 5G telecom networks will drive the market toward edge data centers and modular data centers; this will require smaller and niche solutions that can be easily deployed and maintained.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) and North America are leaders in data center construction and will drive the market for infrastructure solutions

Technology and telecommunication firms from the United States and China will continue their robust investment during the next decade to gain dominance over the data center space. The momentum toward smart data centers will accelerate as companies invest in automation and machine learning to reduce costs and increase efficiency. This will require the next generation of backup power, cooling, and rack design to accommodate the next generation of processors and electronic architecture.

Key Issues Addressed

What impact will the COVID-19 pandemic have on the global DCIS market?

How will data center investments impact the UPS, cooling, gensets, and rack and rack options segments?

Which regions will see growth in demand?

Who are the various market competitors?

What are the key drivers and restraints for this market, and which trends impact the market negatively?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Infrastructure Solutions (DCIS) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Data Center Infrastructure Solutions Market

Key Findings

Market Definitions - Verticals and Regional Coverage

Scope of Analysis

Data Center Infrastructure Solutions Segmentation

Revenue Share by Infrastructure Type

Key Competitors for the DCIS Market

Key Growth Metrics for the DCIS Market

Distribution Channels for the DCIS Market

Growth Drivers for the DCIS Market

Growth Driver Analysis for the DCIS Market

Growth Restraints for the DCIS Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the DCIS Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, UPS

Key Growth Metrics for UPS

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, UPS

Price Forecast, UPS

Revenue, Unit Shipment and Price Forecast Analysis, UPS

Revenue Forecast by Region, UPS

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, UPS

Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical, UPS

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Vertical, UPS

Revenue Forecast by Power Range, UPS

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Power Range, UPS

Competitive Environment, UPS

Revenue Share, UPS

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cooling

Key Growth Metrics for Cooling

Revenue Forecast, Cooling

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Cooling

Revenue Forecast by Region, Cooling

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Cooling

Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical, Cooling

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Vertical, Cooling

Revenue Forecast by Cooling Type, Cooling

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Cooling Type, Cooling

Competitive Environment, Cooling

Revenue Share, Cooling

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Rack and Rack Options

Key Growth Metrics for Rack and Rack Options

Revenue Forecast, Rack and Rack Options

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Rack and Rack Options

Revenue Forecast by Region, Rack and Rack Options

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Rack and Rack Options

Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical, Rack and Rack Options

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Vertical, Rack and Rack Options

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Rack and Rack Options

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Rack and Rack Options

Competitive Environment, Rack and Rack Options

Revenue Share, Rack and Rack Options

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Gensets

Key Growth Metrics for Gensets

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Gensets

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Gensets

Revenue Forecast by Region, Gensets

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Gensets

Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical, Gensets

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Vertical, Gensets

Revenue Forecast by Power Range, Gensets

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Power Range, Gensets

Competitive Environment, Gensets

Revenue Share, Gensets

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - New Products

Growth Opportunity 2 - Geographic Expansion

Growth Opportunity 3 - Edge and Modular Data Centers

Growth Opportunity 4 - Advanced Electronics

8. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned



3M

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Euro-Diesel

FG Wilson

Himoinsa

MTU

Pentair

Piller

Pramac

Riello

Rittal Liquid Cooling

Schneider

SDMO

Socomec

Stulz

Vertiv

