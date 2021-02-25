Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformative Economic and Demographic Trends in Russia, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Russia experienced weak GDP growth in 2019.
Russia's 2020 economic downturn was two-fold: the joint impact of a crash in the oil prices and health crisis mitigation lockdowns will keep the economy contracted till early 2021. How long are the economic constraints on the growth expected to last? What are the strategic imperatives for businesses in Russia amidst such tumultuous times? In this research, the publisher analyzes the scale of impact of these factors on Russia's growth and other vital macroeconomic elements.
This research provides insights into the drivers and restraints for the Russian economy from 2020 to 2025. What opportunities will the transforming demography bring in the next decade? How can businesses leverage the growth opportunities created in the aftermath of such trends? This research is a forward-looking macroeconomic assessment of elements, such as trade, government spending, and GDP. The report also puts into perspective the long-term impact of COVID-19 on the national and regional economic growth outlook.
Another key feature of this study is Russia's social analysis that provides a comprehensive outlook on the age structure of the population, population density, and a detailed disease profile. Similarly, the study also presents an assessment of the health insurance environment of Russia.
Based on the trend analysis and the recovery outlook, the publisher has detailed the economic growth opportunities for businesses in this crisis. This report defines the context of these opportunities and offers pointers on how they could be leveraged to drive growth. Similarly, this research identifies and expands on the top strategic imperatives for businesses that will be key to ensuring growth during these uncertain times.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Growth Opportunity Analysis-Macroeconomic Environment in Russia
Russia Economic Outlook
Russia Social Analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe
