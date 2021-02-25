Connecticut Based Online Grocer & Wholesaler, Stock Up Express ( www.stockupexpress.com ), Receives More Than 1,000,000 Annual Online Visitors

Recall that on January 25, 2021, the Company Announced that it had Signed a Major Distribution Agreement with Stock Up Express (Effective Date: February 1, 2021)

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today confirmed the commercial launch of its flagship Tauri-Gum™ product line on Connecticut based online grocer and wholesaler Stock Up Express’ website. Stock Up Express operates as a division of a leading total services distributor, which generates more than $3 billion dollars in annual sales. This above-referenced commercial launch, of Tauri-Gum™ product line, officially commenced (“went live”) on Wednesday – February 24, 2021.

You may click on the below link to access the Tauri-Gum Product Line on Stock Up Express:

https://www.stockupexpress.com

(Type: tauri-gum) in Search Line

The Company is currently selling its Tauri-Gum™ product line, on Stock Up Express, in 3 distinct category classifications: (i) retail box (8 Blister Packs), (ii) case (8 retail boxes or 80 blister packs), and (iii) shipment crate (48 retail boxes or 480 blister packs). The Company has been notified by Stock Up Express, that additional product offerings (including its CBD & CBG infused Bath Bombs) will be listed in the near term.

The Company is pleased with its the agreed upon gross margins and looks forward to anticipated revenues (from Stock Up Express) during this current fiscal quarter 2021 (January 1, 2021 thru March 31, 2021).

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com.

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, is its ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative. This relates to the development of a proposed Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed for the following indication: Patients Subjected to Ongoing Chemotherapy Treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it had filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. On December 18, 2020 the Company disclosed that it had entered into a Master Services Agreement with CSTI to lead the Company's clinical development efforts.

The Company is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York. In addition, the Company operates a full time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

ABOUT STOCK UP EXPRESS ONLINE

Convenient Warehouse Shopping:

We know you need to buy lots of goods with no time to waste. That’s why we created our virtual warehouse. At StockUpExpress, we sell case-size quantities of grocery, personal care, and household items from hundreds of national and regional brands. Since we are all about convenience, items in our cases are the normal shelf-size, not the jumbo club-size packaging offered at the big box stores. Unlike other e-commerce sites, StockUpExpress has the capability to ship mass amounts of product quickly and efficiently. We cover the heavy lifting and logistics, letting your business or event run smoothly all with just the click of a button. Development for Stock Up Express began in 2014. Our parent company, iMarket Technologies, LLC, was also launched in 2014 and is led by a team of executives with deep experience in warehouse operations, consumer packaged goods merchandising, logistics, and online retailing. Please visit our Website at: https://www.stockupexpress.com

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other periodic filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

