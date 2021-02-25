Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airport Baggage Handling Market, 2021 - Process Automation Post Pandemic to Drive Marginal Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total airport baggage handling market was worth $5,402 million in 2019 and, considering the impact of Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% through 2025.
This study covers the global market and provides a 6-year forecast from 2020 to 2025.
The airport baggage handling market is poised for automation which will improve passenger experience and the efficiency of baggage handling operations of airports.
This research covers the baggage handling systems (check-in conveyors, baggage screening, sorting, makeup & reclaim) along with the baggage management system (baggage reconciliation, tracking, tracing, and messages). The baggage handling system accounts for 87.7% of the market share. It is expected that the demand for baggage management system will increase at a higher pace as airports and airlines are focusing more on reduction in mishandling of baggage. This will not only increase the passenger experience and process efficiency but also help in reducing the wasted with regard to payment for mishandled baggage.
The demand for new baggage handling systems will largely come from the Asia-Pacific region due to the increase in greenfield airports from countries like China and India, whereas the demand from upgrades and retrofits of older baggage handling system will majorly be seen in North America and Europe.
Major airports across the globe have reached their maximum capacity and are facing capacity constraints. A large number of congested airports are in the process of expansion or have long-term plans to expand their infrastructure. Major airports are also focusing on digital transformation which will help them to improve their process efficiency. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a liquidity crisis at airports, which in turn has halted expansion plans and forced airports to realign their digitalization journey.
The pandemic has severely lessened passenger traffic at airports, reducing congestion, but health regulatory guidelines such as social distancing and contactless travel will strain capacity even amidst such reduced traffic. This offers an opportunity for baggage handling providers to deliver innovative solutions as per the requirements of airports. These solutions will not only help improve process efficiency but will also enhance passenger experience and ensure the maintenance of high standards of health and safety.
Leading vendors in the airport baggage handling market are pivoting their focus on providing end-to-end baggage handling solutions by integrating technologies like IoT, RFID, robotics, and blockchain, and in delivering them as a complete package which includes service contracts.
The market leaders are also partnering with start-ups and better understanding key technologies which will aid them to provide a complete portfolio of baggage handling solutions. Additionally, new entrants are bringing innovations and utilizing new technologies to enable better efficiency with regards to reducing baggage mishandling. In the coming years, at airports, their focus will be majorly on the process automation, more passengers will be using the self-bag drop which will become an integrated part baggage handling system.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Baggage Handling
3. Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
4. Key Market Trends
5. Key Technology Trends
6. Profiles of Key Vendors and Start-ups
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Baggage Handling: Africa
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Baggage Handling: Asia-Pacific
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Baggage Handling: Europe
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Baggage Handling: Latin America
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Baggage Handling: Middle East
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Baggage Handling: North America
13. Growth Opportunity Universe - Airport Baggage Handling
14. Next Steps
