New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Kick Scooters Market By Battery, By Voltage, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028126/?utm_source=GNW

This is primarily because they provide easy to use and stylish design feature. Rapid advancements in the electric scooter sharing industry are also anticipated to create lucrative growth possibilities for the kick scooter market during the forecast period.



Various countries like the U.S, France, Spain, and Germany have witnessed a considerable increase in the adoption of kick scooters in the past few years, a pattern anticipated to remain the same during the forecast years. In addition to this, electric scooter sharing start-ups are forming a partnership with leading manufacturers in the market to increase their customer base and improve their product offerings in the market. The demand for electric scooter sharing services is expected to be fueled by the increasing awareness about environment-friendly transportation alternatives, less expensive transportation, lower requirement for parking space, and simple to use options in traffic-congested cities.



In 2020, the overall micro-mobility industry was adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Various electric scooter startups, like Bird and Lime, laid off their employees because of sluggish demand. However, these are temporary repercussions of the pandemic and the micro-mobility industry is anticipated to renew in the next few years. Moreover, the market is anticipated to exhibit growth due to the increasing demand for eco-friendlier and hassle-free transportation alternatives, due to a surge in demand after COVID-19, and supportive government policies.



By Battery



Based on Battery, the market is segmented into Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion), Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) and Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH). The lithium-ion battery acquired the highest market size of the electric kick scooters industry. Li-Ion batteries offer performance and environmental benefits in comparison to sealed lead-acid batteries, which is anticipated to make Li-Ion technology the global traditional battery technology for electric kick scooters during the forecast period. Moreover, sealed lead-acid batteries include the probability of lead contamination during the process of manufacturing and disposal. Therefore, manufacturers favor Li-Ion batteries over sealed lead-acid batteries for electric kick scooters.



By Voltage



Based on Voltage, the market is segmented into 36V, Below 24V, 48V and Greater than 48V. Those electric kick scooters with a voltage higher than 48V provide benefits with respect to the range. These kick scooters release carbon dioxide at bearable cost levels. Functionalities like air conditioning compressors and turbocharges are offered by 48V products and these features are hard to install in 12V or 24V scooters. The urgent requirement to decrease carbon footprints is expected to boost the demand for high voltage electric kick scooters during the forecast period.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the Asia Pacific region maintained the biggest revenue share. The massive revenue share of the regional market is due to the existence of various OEM like SEGWAY INC., Xiaomi, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., and YADEA Technology Group Co., Ltd., in China. These companies acquire a major portion of their revenue by selling their scooters to electric scooter sharing service providers across the world. Various governments around the world like China, Japan, and India, are formulating mandates and regulations for vehicle charging infrastructure, which is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for regional growth during the forecast period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Xiaomi Corporation, Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd., Golabs, Inc. (GOTRAX), Bird Rides, Inc., Swagtron (Zake IP Holdings, LLC), Segway, Inc. (Ninebot), IconBIT GmbH, Zhejiang Okai Vehicles Co., Ltd., and Govecs AG (DQuadrat Real Estate GmbH).



Strategies deployed in Electric Kick Scooters Market



Nov-2020: Swagtron launched its highest mileage, app-enabled flagship electric scooter for adults, the Swagger 7T Transport. It is powered by a high-speed high torque motor and a huge capacity removable battery that escorts the options with the Autoguard braking technology, smart battery saving features, puncture-resistant and air-less honeycomb tires, and a big integrated LCD.



Oct-2020: Swagtron introduced the new kid-powered K7 3-in-1 Balance Trike and Kids Scooter and updated color on the K2 2-in-1 Toddler Scooter. The K7 and the K2 help kids and toddlers to learn the basics of riding and balancing before doing pedaling.



Jul-2020: Xiaomi introduced the MI Electric Scooter Pro 2 and Mi Electric Scooter 1S. The Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 expanded its range of 45km while hitting the top speed of 25km/h. The electric scooter also consists of a built-in LCD screen. The display assists users to check the real-time speed, choose any riding mode, connection to Bluetooth, and even the user can monitor headlight status with one glance. The Mi Electric Scooter 1S has a little trimmed feature compared to the Mi Scooter Pro 2. The range decreased to 30km but can attain a peak speed of up to 25 km per hour, due to a powerful motor but slightly lower battery pack.



Jun-2020: Bird Rides collaborated with Trailze, a navigation engine and APIs for micro-mobility. The collaboration aimed to integrate Trailze to pilot Bird Maps, an app that offers turn-by-turn specialized navigation for scooter riders. The pilot bird maps are rolled out in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Paris, France.



Apr-2020: Govecs acquired LiveCycle, the Munich-based two-wheel service provider. The acquisition expanded Govecs’ service network as well as its network of sales offices. Additionally, the acquisition ensured a nationwide service network of the company’s online shop and expanded know-how. It also sustainably supported the strong growth in the private customer category in the e-scooter market.



Jan-2020: Scoot, owned by Bird, introduced its latest Bird Two, a next-generation e-scooter. The Bird Two is estimated to be the longest-lasting shared e-scooter in the market, which offers an enhanced rider experience. It also delivers features to benefit riders and cities. Bird Two rolled out in San Francisco which was the first city to have an exclusive fleet of up to 1,000 of the Bird Two e-scooters.



Jan-2020: GOTRAX unveiled its 2 new electric scooters under its latest collection of scooters, the Xr Series. This Series has the latest components and enhanced capabilities with the Xr Foldable Electric Scooter and Xr Ultra Folding Electric Scooter. Furthermore, the Xr Series features a fully improved design, IP 54 waterproof rating, a dual braking system, stronger motors, and bigger batteries. The Xr Ultra also utilizes the LG brand Battery.



Jan-2020: Segway-Ninebot launched the Air T15, a new e-scooter. The new scooter helps a rider to simply kick it along and the e-scooter immediately calculates the friction and condition of the road and adjusts the speed automatically to maintain a consistent rate of travel.



Oct-2019: Govecs collaborated with Einhell, a German manufacturer of power tools and electrical garden equipment. Together, the companies introduced an E-Kickscooter of the modern design line ELMOTO. The ELMOTO KICK features the customer usage of the scooter with Einhell’s Power X-Change batteries that can be used in different other devices from the same manufacturer. Govecs with Einhell offered the climate-neutral ELMOTO KICK that integrated a remarkable riding experience with intelligent features.



Aug-2019: Segway-Ninebot unveiled the three latest AI mobility products in two categories. These products include KickScooter T60, Segway Delivery Bot S2, and Segway Outdoor Delivery Bot X1. The launch showed the company’s extended advancement in its product development and its innovation by implementing artificial intelligence.



Jun-2019: Bird took over Scoot, an electric scooter, and moped startup. In this acquisition, Bird got the opportunity to handle shared electric scooters in San Francisco. It further added to Bird’s monthly rental service in the city.



May-2019: Segway-Ninebot released the Ninebot KickScooter MAX. Powered by Segway, this e-scooter has the longest range on the market on the Indiegogo crowdfunding website.



Oct-2017: Segway Inc., a subsidiary of Ninebot Limited announced the launch of two new electric KickScooters, the Ninebot KickScooter by Segway (ES1) and Ninebot KickScooter by Segway (ES2). These new e-scooters added to the company’s consumer personal transportation line. Moreover, Segway also added two new capabilities to its self-balancing product portfolio, the Segway miniLITE and Segway miniPLUS.



Dec-2016: Xiaomi introduced the Mi electric scooter, in China. The new smart Mi electric scooter has an aircraft-grade aluminum body, which is available in two colors: black and white. The new Mi electric scooter features an easy-to-carry design; its major USP is the whole thing is foldable at the press of a button.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Battery



• Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)



• Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)



• Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH)



By Voltage



• 36V



• Below 24V



• 48V



• Greater than 48V



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Xiaomi Corporation



• Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd.



• Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.



• Golabs, Inc. (GOTRAX)



• Bird Rides, Inc.



• Swagtron (Zake IP Holdings, LLC)



• Segway, Inc. (Ninebot)



• IconBIT GmbH



• Zhejiang Okai Vehicles Co., Ltd.



• Govecs AG (DQuadrat Real Estate GmbH)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028126/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001