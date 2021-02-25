ATCHISON, Kan., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGPI), a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 cents per share of common stock.



The dividend is payable on March 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 12, 2021.

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where it produces premium distilled spirits and food ingredients. The company also produces premium distilled spirits in Washington, D.C., and at its historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected effects on MGP Ingredients, Inc. ("the Company") of the proposed acquisition of Luxco, Inc. and its affiliates ("Luxco"), the expected timing and conditions precedent relating to the proposed acquisition of Luxco, anticipated earnings enhancements, synergies and other strategic options. Forward looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hopeful,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “encouraged,” “opportunities,” “potential,” and/or the negatives or variations of these terms or similar terminology.

These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance, and Company financial results and financial condition and are not guarantees of future performance. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, among others: (i) the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the transaction to acquire Luxco in the anticipated timeframe or at all; (ii) the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals related to the acquisition of Luxco; (iii) the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Luxco; (iv) the ability to successfully integrate the businesses; (v) disruption from the acquisition of Luxco making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; (vi) significant transaction costs and unknown liabilities;(vii) litigation or regulatory actions related to the proposed acquisition of Luxco, and (viii) the financing of the acquisition of Luxco. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially include, among others, (i) disruptions in operations at our Atchison facility, our Indiana facility, or any Luxco facility, (ii) the availability and cost of grain and flour, and fluctuations in energy costs, (iii) the effectiveness of our grain purchasing program to mitigate our exposure to commodity price fluctuations, (iv) the effectiveness or execution of our strategic plan, (v) potential adverse effects to operations and our system of internal controls related to the loss of key management personnel, (vi) the competitive environment and related market conditions, (vii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (viii) the ability to effectively pass raw material price increases on to customers, (ix) our ability to maintain compliance with all applicable loan agreement covenants, (x) our ability to realize operating efficiencies, (xi) actions of governments, and (xii) consumer tastes and preferences. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, including risks specific to our Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions segments, see Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

For More Information

Investors & Analysts:

Mike Houston

646-475-2998 or investor.relations@mgpingredients.com

Media:

Greg Manis

913-360-5440 or greg.manis@mgpingredients.com