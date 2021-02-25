New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Food Dehydrators Market By Technology, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028125/?utm_source=GNW

The heat element is used to provide uniform warm temperatures. Food dehydrators are in-built with a fan that distributes heat across the tray containing the food items. Commercial food dehydrators are high in demand as they provide health benefits & at the same time cost-effectiveness to food service establishments. The nutrients like vitamins and minerals in the food items still remain preserved while the food gets dehydrated.



The food dehydrators require constant heat, & for that, the use of solar energy is the best option as solar radiation is easily converted to heat. Translucent glazing lets sunlight enter into an enclosed chamber, and light is converted into heat when it strikes a dark interior surface. Airflow is usually achieved with the process of natural convection. In most food dehydrators, venting can be regulated that allows constant airflow and temperature.



The demand for eatables having longer shelf life has been increased combined with growing disposable income among the people, is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing awareness about food wastage will also contribute to the demand for commercial food dehydrators.



About one-third of the total food produced across the globe are thrown away due to non-consumption. The government and various organizations are taking initiatives to create awareness among people to minimize the food wastages. The dehydrators are used to preserve unconsumed food and distribute it in the areas suffering from natural disasters or crisis. These appliances are also used by restaurant owners to prevent spoiling of unused eatables.



By Technology



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Horizontal Airflow and Vertical Airflow. The food dehydrators market was dominated by the horizontal airflow technology segment in 2019. There is a uniform impact provided by the horizontal airflow on the food and hence, there is no requirement for shuffling the trays regularly. Horizontal airflow is extensively used as dehydrator as the chances of mixing different flavors are less. Furthermore, these appliances are simple in design and shape that makes them easy to use.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America acquired the prominent revenue share of the commercial food dehydrators in 2019. The increasing awareness about food wastage along with high disposable income is likely to boost the demand for dehydrators. Additionally, the demand for eatables having long shelf life is anticipated to boost the demand for commercial food dehydrators in this region. The Latin America market is expected to show a prominent growth rate over the forecast period. This growth is accredited to the factors such as higher agricultural production and low consumption, especially in Argentina and Brazil. A higher adoption rate of food preservation techniques mainly solar-based commercial food dehydrators and a large consumer base are anticipated to further boost the market for commercial food dehydrators in this region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include National Presto Industries, Inc., Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company), The Sausage Maker, Inc., NutriChef Kitchen LLC, Tribest Corporation, Avantco Equipment, Koolatron Corporation, Lem Products Holding, LLC, Excalibur Dehydrator, and Melco Holdings, Inc. (Buffalo, Inc.)



