The global agricultural wastewater treatment market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 5% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the rapidly diminishing water resources across the globe. However, lack of awareness regarding agricultural wastewater treatment is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.



Increasing investments in wastewater treatment applications are expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of the market and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Chemical Treatment Technology to Dominate the Market

Chemicals in agricultural wastewater treatment are mainly used for the treatment of pesticides and other harmful chemicals, before the release of water in the river or other water resources.

The primary technology employed for the treatment of wastewater from the agricultural sector is chemical. These chemicals are mainly used for the treatment of pesticides and other harmful chemicals, before the release of water in river or other sources.

Chemical precipitation, coagulation, flocculation processes, absorption process, etc., are some of the chemical treatment processes commonly used to remove colloidal particles and microbes from wastewater.

Growing demand for agricultural products across the globe is likely to boost the demand for agricultural production which in turn is likely to drive the chemical agricultural wastewater treatment technology market.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, chemical treatment technology to dominate the market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest share of wastewater treatment market owing to the high demand from countries like China and India.

China has a major problem of water pollution particularly in the Northern part of the country. Majority of the groundwater resources are expected to chemically treat in order to be used for agricultural activity.

In India, agriculture is the major sector of the Indian economy. Agriculture accounts for more than 80% of the water usage. The growing agricultural production in the country is likely to drive the demand for agricultural wastewater treatment in the country.

Hence, owing to the rise in the agriculture industry, consumption of fertilizers, and growing population Asia-pacific is expected to dominate the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global agricultural wastewater treatment market is highly fragmented. Key players in the market studied include Dow, Suez, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia, and Organo Corporation, among others.



