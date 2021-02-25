Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Wastewater Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural wastewater treatment market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 5% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the rapidly diminishing water resources across the globe. However, lack of awareness regarding agricultural wastewater treatment is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.
Increasing investments in wastewater treatment applications are expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of the market and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Chemical Treatment Technology to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global agricultural wastewater treatment market is highly fragmented. Key players in the market studied include Dow, Suez, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia, and Organo Corporation, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rapidly Diminishing Fresh Water Resources
4.1.2 Rising Agricultural Water Demand
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Dearth of Awareness regarding Agriculture Wastewater Treatment
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 Physical
5.1.2 Chemical
5.1.3 Biological
5.2 Pollutant Source
5.2.1 Point Source
5.2.2 Non-point Source
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AECOM
6.4.2 Nouryon
6.4.3 Albemarle Corporation
6.4.4 Aquatech International LLC
6.4.5 Solenis
6.4.6 Black & Veatch Holding Company
6.4.7 Evoqua Water Technologies
6.4.8 Dow
6.4.9 IDE Technologies
6.4.10 Lindsay Corporation
6.4.11 Louis Berger
6.4.12 Originclear Inc.
6.4.13 Suez
6.4.14 Veolia
6.4.15 WS Atkins PLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Investment on Agriculture Wastewater Treatment
