CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, today reported operational highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
“Intellia’s achievements in 2020 reflect important progress on both our full-spectrum strategy and our mission to deliver curative genome editing treatments for people with severe diseases. Dosing our first patient with NTLA-2001, the first-ever systemically delivered CRISPR-based therapy, was a major milestone for our team, as we completed our transition to a clinical-stage company in the fourth quarter,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer, John Leonard, M.D. “Looking ahead, we are focused on our three core priorities for 2021: clinical validation of our approach with NTLA-2001, advancement and expansion of our in vivo and ex vivo pipeline, and continued platform innovation. We have made steady progress in our global Phase 1 study of NTLA-2001 and look forward to sharing our first clinical data this year. Additionally, we are on track to submit first-in-human regulatory applications to begin clinical studies of NTLA-5001 for AML and NTLA-2002 for HAE, and we plan to nominate at least one new development candidate from our research portfolio.”
Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights
Upcoming Events
The Company will participate in the following events during the first quarter of 2021:
Upcoming Milestones
The Company has set forth the following for pipeline progression:
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Financial Guidance
Intellia expects that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2020 will enable the Company to fund its robust R&D plans, anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements at least through the next 24 months. This expectation excludes any strategic use of capital not currently in the Company’s base-case planning assumptions.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com. Follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Intellia”, “we” or “our”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Intellia’s beliefs and expectations regarding our: being able to enroll and dose the necessary subjects in our clinical studies for NTLA-2001 for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis (“ATTR”), provide timing on the first expected data readout, and successfully submit additional regulatory applications in other countries; ability to evaluate NTLA-2001 in a broader ATTR population; the ability to demonstrate NTLA-5001 as a potential best-in-class engineered T cell therapy designed to treat all genetic subtypes of acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”); plans to submit an investigational new drug (“IND”) application or equivalent regulatory application for NTLA-5001 in mid-2021; expectations of evaluating the safety and activity of NTLA-5001 in patients with persistent or recurrent AML who have previously received first-line therapies; plans to evaluate the potential use of NTLA-5001 to treat WT1-positive solid tumors in preclinical studies; plans to submit an IND or equivalent regulatory application for NTLA-2002 in the second half of 2021; expectations of evaluating safety, tolerability and measures of activities of NTLA-2002 in patients with hereditary angioedema (“HAE”); plans to nominate at least one additional development candidate in 2021; plans to advance and complete preclinical studies for our programs; development of our modular platform to advance our complex genome editing capabilities; further development of our proprietary genome editing tools for research and therapeutic development sequential editing; presentation of additional data at upcoming scientific conferences, and other preclinical data in 2021; advancement and expansion of our CRISPR/Cas9 technology to develop human therapeutic products, as well as our ability to maintain and expand our related intellectual property portfolio; ability to demonstrate our platform’s modularity and replicate or apply results achieved in preclinical studies, including those in our ATTR, AML, and HAE programs, in any future studies, including human clinical trials; ability to develop other in vivo or ex vivo cell therapeutics of all types, and those targeting Wilms’ Tumor 1 (“WT1”) in AML in particular, using CRISPR/Cas9 technology; ability to optimize the impact of our collaborations on our development programs, including but not limited to our collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; statements regarding the timing of regulatory filings and clinical trial execution, including dosing of patients, regarding our development programs; potential commercial opportunities, including value and market, for our product candidates; our expectations regarding our use of capital and other financial results during 2021; and our ability to fund operations for at least the next 24 months.
Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property position; risks related to our relationship with third parties, including our licensors and licensees; risks related to the ability of our licensors to protect and maintain their intellectual property position; uncertainties related to regulatory agencies’ evaluation of regulatory filings and other information related to our product candidates; uncertainties related to the authorization, initiation and conduct of studies and other development requirements for our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates, including those that are co-developed, will not be successfully developed and commercialized; the risk that the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies will not be predictive of future results in connection with future studies; and the risk that our collaborations with Regeneron or our other ex vivo collaborations will not continue or will not be successful. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Intellia’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Intellia’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Intellia’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Intellia undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|6,595
|$
|10,936
|$
|57,994
|$
|43,103
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|38,231
|31,731
|150,408
|108,413
|General and administrative
|10,763
|8,976
|44,169
|41,058
|Total operating expenses
|48,994
|40,707
|194,577
|149,471
|Operating loss
|(42,399
|)
|(29,771
|)
|(136,583
|)
|(106,368
|)
|Interest income
|207
|1,495
|2,352
|6,835
|Net loss
|$
|(42,192
|)
|$
|(28,276
|)
|$
|(134,231
|)
|$
|(99,533
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(0.57
|)
|$
|(2.40
|)
|$
|(2.11
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|61,306
|49,350
|55,987
|47,247
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
|(Amounts in thousands)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|$
|597,371
|$
|284,472
|Total assets
|676,322
|334,280
|Total liabilities
|149,250
|64,399
|Total stockholders' equity
|527,072
|269,881
