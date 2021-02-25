Successfully launched CAPLYTA® (lumateperone) in late March 2020 and demonstrated strong commercial execution in the midst of COVID-19.
CAPLYTA achieved net product revenues of $12.4 million and $22.5 million for fourth quarter and full year 2020, respectively.
Fourth quarter CAPLYTA total prescriptions (TRx) increased 77% versus the previous quarter.
Pursuing CAPLYTA label expansion including bipolar depression and major depressive disorder:
|Submitted CAPLYTA supplemental new drug applications (sNDAs) to the FDA for the treatment of bipolar depression in adults as both monotherapy and adjunctive treatment with lithium or valproate.
|Initiated late-stage programs in adjunctive major depressive disorder (MDD) and in patients with bipolar depression and MDD exhibiting mixed features, and advanced the lumateperone long-acting injectable (LLAI) formulation into clinical testing.
ITI-1284, a new molecular entity:
|Continued pipeline expansion with the introduction of ITI-1284, a deuterated form of lumateperone delivered sublingually as an orally disintegrating tablet.
|ITI-1284 has completed Phase I studies and is being developed for behavioral disturbances in dementia, dementia-related psychosis, and certain depressive disorders in the elderly.
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, and provided a corporate update.
“2020 was a transformational year for our company with the launch of our first product, CAPLYTA. I am proud of the important progress that our organization has achieved. We navigated unprecedented and challenging COVID-19 circumstances and still accomplished key commercial and clinical development milestones,” said Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies. “We look forward to continuing our progress as we seek to expand our CAPLYTA label to include patients with bipolar depression. We are excited about our late-stage lumateperone programs in depressive disorders and the advancement of a long-acting injectable formulation into clinical trials as well as further expanding our pipeline with ITI-1284.”
YE 2020 Financial Highlights:
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:
COMMERCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2020/2021 CLINICAL HIGHLIGHTS
Lumateperone - Bipolar Depression Program:
Other Lumateperone Programs
CAPLYTA- Schizophrenia
Other Programs
Conference Call and Webcast Details
The Company will host a live conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a corporate update.
CAPLYTA® (lumateperone) is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. CAPLYTA is available in 42 mg capsules.
Important Safety Information
Boxed Warning: Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. CAPLYTA is not approved for the treatment of patients with dementia-related psychosis.
Contraindications: CAPLYTA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to lumateperone or any components of CAPLYTA. Reactions have included pruritus, rash (e.g. allergic dermatitis, papular rash, and generalized rash), and urticaria.
Warnings & Precautions: Antipsychotic drugs have been reported to cause:
Drug Interactions: CAPLYTA should not be used with CYP3A4 inducers, moderate or strong CYP3A4 inhibitors and UGT inhibitors.
Special Populations: Newborn infants exposed to antipsychotic drugs during the third trimester of pregnancy are at risk for extrapyramidal and/or withdrawal symptoms following delivery. Breastfeeding is not recommended. Use of CAPLYTA should be avoided in patients with moderate or severe liver problems.
Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions in clinical trials with CAPLYTA vs. placebo were somnolence/sedation (24% vs. 10%) and dry mouth (6% vs. 2%).
Please click here to see full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning.
About CAPLYTA (lumateperone)
CAPLYTA 42mg/day is an oral, once daily atypical antipsychotic approved for the treatment of schizophrenia of adults. While the mechanism of action of CAPLYTA in the treatment of schizophrenia is unknown, the efficacy of CAPLYTA could be mediated through a combination of antagonist activity at central serotonin 5-HT2A receptors and postsynaptic antagonist activity at central dopamine D2 receptors.
CAPLYTA (lumateperone) is being investigated for the treatment of bipolar depression, depression and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. CAPLYTA is not FDA approved for these disorders.
About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, our expectations regarding the commercialization of CAPLYTA; the anticipated timing of the FDA target action date for our bipolar depression sNDAs, if accepted by the FDA, and the adequacy of the data contained in the sNDAs to serve as the basis for approval of lumateperone for the treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder both as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy in adults; our plans and expected timing to initiate our lumateperone clinical studies in major depressive disorder; our plans and expected timing for results from our lumateperone long-acting injectable clinical trial; our plans and expected timing for results from our from our ITI-333 clinical trial; our development plans for our PDE program, including ITI-214; our development plans for our ITI-1284 program; our beliefs about the potential utility of our product candidates; and development efforts and plans under the caption “About Intra-Cellular Therapies.” All such forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the sNDAs for lumateperone will be accepted for review by the FDA; if accepted, whether the preclinical and clinical results of the lumateperone studies will meet the regulatory requirements for approval by the FDA for the proposed indications; whether the sNDAs will be approved by the FDA and whether the FDA will complete its review within its target timelines, including its target action date once established; whether the FDA will require additional information, whether we will be able to provide in a timely manner any additional information that the FDA requests, and whether such additional information will be satisfactory to the FDA; there are no guarantees that CAPLYTA will be commercially successful; we may encounter issues, delays or other challenges in commercializing CAPLYTA; the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively impact our commercial plans and sales for CAPLYTA; the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively impact the conduct of, and the timing of enrollment, completion and reporting with respect to, our clinical trials; whether CAPLYTA receives adequate reimbursement from third-party payors; the degree to which CAPLYTA receives acceptance from patients and physicians for its approved indication; challenges associated with execution of our sales activities, which in each case could limit the potential of our product; results achieved in CAPLYTA in the treatment of schizophrenia following commercial launch of the product may be different than observed in clinical trials, and may vary among patients; any other impacts on our business as a result of or related to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with our current and planned clinical trials; we may encounter unexpected safety or tolerability issues with CAPLYTA following commercial launch for the treatment of schizophrenia or in ongoing or future trials and other development activities; our other product candidates may not be successful or may take longer and be more costly than anticipated; product candidates that appeared promising in earlier research and clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials or in clinical trials for other indications; our proposals with respect to the regulatory path for our product candidates may not be acceptable to the FDA; our reliance on collaborative partners and other third parties for development of our product candidates; and the other risk factors detailed in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not intend to update this information unless required by law.
INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020(1)
|2019(1)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|Product sales, net
|$
|12,403,754
|$
|—
|$
|22,530,753
|$
|—
|Grant revenue
|50,516
|60,613
|282,226
|60,613
|Revenues, net
|12,454,270
|60,613
|22,812,979
|60,613
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of product sales
|1,141,072
|—
|1,895,029
|—
|Research and development
|14,298,586
|19,065,725
|65,782,137
|89,124,838
|Selling, general and administrative
|58,347,948
|22,763,547
|186,363,444
|64,947,625
|Total costs and expenses
|73,787,606
|41,829,272
|254,040,610
|154,072,463
|Loss from operations
|(61,333,336
|)
|(41,768,659
|)
|(231,227,631
|)
|(154,011,850
|)
|Interest income
|(644,390
|)
|(1,185,808
|)
|(4,235,481
|)
|(6,291,272
|)
|Income tax expense
|10,232
|—
|13,513
|1,600
|Net loss
|$
|(60,699,178
|)
|$
|(40,582,851
|)
|$
|(227,005,663
|)
|$
|(147,722,178
|)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic & Diluted
|$
|(0.76
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(3.23
|)
|$
|(2.68
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares:
|Basic & Diluted
|80,293,750
|55,276,251
|70,364,800
|55,186,206
(1) The condensed consolidated statements of operations for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 have been derived from the financial statements but do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States for complete financial statements.
INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
2020 (1)
|December 31,
2019 (1)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|60,045,933
|$
|107,636,849
|Investment securities, available-for-sale
|597,402,126
|116,373,335
|Restricted cash
|1,400,000
|—
|Accounts receivable, less allowance of $120,000 and $0 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|10,764,583
|—
|Inventory
|7,056,385
|—
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|14,235,455
|6,313,785
|Total current assets
|690,904,482
|230,323,969
|Property and equipment, net
|1,998,346
|2,259,740
|Right of use assets, net
|24,324,762
|18,252,074
|Deferred tax asset, net
|—
|264,609
|Other assets
|86,084
|86,084
|Total assets
|$
|717,313,674
|$
|251,186,476
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,501,825
|$
|7,425,024
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|10,902,117
|16,138,909
|Lease liabilities, short-term
|5,541,802
|3,187,435
|Accrued employee benefits
|14,907,479
|9,472,651
|Total current liabilities
|36,853,223
|36,224,019
|Lease liabilities
|23,600,347
|19,955,186
|Total liabilities
|60,453,570
|56,179,205
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 80,463,089 and 55,507,497 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|8,046
|5,551
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,593,475,506
|904,971,772
|Accumulated deficit
|(937,104,032
|)
|(710,098,369
|)
|Accumulated comprehensive income
|480,584
|128,317
|Total stockholders’ equity
|656,860,104
|195,007,271
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|717,313,674
|$
|251,186,476
(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2020 and 2019 have been derived from the financial statements but do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States for complete financial statements.
