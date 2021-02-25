VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinergy Cannabis Capital, Inc. ("Vinergy" or the "Company") (CSE:VIN, OTCQB:VNNYF, FSE:1V7) announces that the Company has appointed Mr.Albert Szmigielski as an Advisor to its Investment Committee. Mr. Szmigielski will work with the Company’s investment committee to help identify and vet high impact and high growth opportunities in Bitcoin mining, Bitcoin derivatives, digitial currencies, digital currency marketplaces and exchanges and blockchain companies to align with Vinergy’s now expanded investment policy.



Mr. Szmigielski is a technologist, computer scientist, and a blockchain and digital currency expert. Albert holds a B.Sc. in Computing Science from Simon Fraser University, and a Master of Science in Digital Currencies and Blockchain Technologies from the University of Nicosia, Cyprus. He discovered Bitcoin in 2011 and became fascinated with the technology, deciding to turn his career towards this exciting space. Mr. Szmigielski is currently the CTO at LQwD Financial - a lightning network company. There, he leads a team of engineers on a mission to bring Bitcoin to the next billion people. Mr. Szmigielski was formerly the Head of Research and Chief Blockchain Engineer at Blockchain Intelligence Group and VP Research at CipherTrace. He is the author of the book called Bitcoin Essentials, published in 2016.

Vinergy would also like to announce that its board of directors has approved a change of the Company's name to “Vinergy Capital Inc.”. It is anticipated that this change will be effected next week, subject to regulatory approval. No actions are required to be taken by shareholders.

Vinergy Cannabis Capital Inc.

Arif Merali, Chief Executive Officer

Email: arif_merali@hotmail.com

