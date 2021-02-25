New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbonated Soft Drink Market By Flavor, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028123/?utm_source=GNW

The added sweetener in the carbonated drinks has some mixed ingredients such as high quantity of sugar, high fructose like corn syrup, and fruit extracts. In some drinks, an additional artificial flavored sugar substance is also added to the drink to make it a diet drink. The carbonated soft drinks may also contain coloring substances, preservatives, caffeine, and many more ingredients. The category of carbonated soft drinks also includes ice teas, fruit drinks, and other non-alcoholic drinks.



The increasing sale of carbonated soft drinks on the retail channels is because of the various product developments regarding the different varieties available in the market and the inclination of the consumers. The availability of the products across the well-spread large-scale food providers helps in increasing the reach of the product to the global level. The global carbonated soft drink market is expected to witness a substantial CAGR over the forecast years. This growth will offer various opportunities for the key market players to invest more in research and development in order to increase the range of the product in the market, hence contributing to the market growth.



The high consumption of carbonated soft drinks on the regular basis leads to health issues like dental problems, diabetes, and overweight. Moreover, the dynamic business strategies implemented by the key market players in the form of advertisement in print and digital media are among the main factors that will propel the growth of the carbonated soft drink market during the forecast years.



By Flavor



Based on Flavor, the market is segmented into Cola, Citrus and other flavors. Under the carbonated soft drink market, the cola flavor is anticipated to show highest revenue share of the global carbonated soft drink market in the forecast period. Cola flavor is among the most commonly consumed flavor of carbonated drinks, which recorded the maximum market share in the last decade. Moreover, the increasing innovation by the companies in developing new products like diet drinks or low-calorie drinks is estimated to continue the popularity in the cola flavor category during the forecast period.



By Distribution Channel



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Mass Merchandisers, Convenience Stores, Food Service Outlets, Online and others. The online platforms channel would show exponential growth rate during the forecast period. The e-commerce platforms which provide carbonated beverages directly to the customers are Target, Walmart, Amazon, Burger Boss, Kroger, and Publix.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2019. The Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to witness the promising growth rate during the forecast period. This region has recorded the increasing adoption of the products and countries like Kenya and Nigeria are leading the industry. The young population, increasing urbanization, booming financial sectors, and the key manufacturers are observing the region for their product penetration, which can lead to the rapid growth of the carbonated soft drink market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Danone S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., and The Coca Cola Company are the forerunners in the Carbonated Soft Drink Market. Companies such as Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., Monster Beverage Corporation, and Refresco Group B.V., Jones Soda Co. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Danone S.A., Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., The Coca Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corporation, PepsiCo, Inc., National Beverage Corporation, Refresco Group B.V. (Histogram, Ltd.), Jones Soda Co., Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, and Britannia Industries Limited.



Recent strategies deployed in Carbonated Soft Drinks Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Nov-2020: Keurig Dr Pepper has come into the agreement with The Red River Beverage Group and The Made-Rite Company to acquire the rights for manufacturing, distribution, and sales for the key KDP owned and licensed brands in two territories i.e. east Texas and northern Louisiana which includes 37 counties. This will help them reach 1.5 million consumers in the two territories.



Jul-2020: Keurig Dr Pepper signed a franchise agreement with Polar Beverages, a soft drink company. The agreement provided national distribution to Polar Seltzer sparkling seltzer waters, which includes Polar Seltzer’ade and SeltzerJR, across the channels through the power of KDP’s direct store delivery (DSD) and manufacturing network.



Nov-2019: Jones Soda entered into an agreement with Harlan Fairbanks, a leader in the concession and foodservice industries. The agreement aimed to distribute Jones fountain and frozen slush products around the region of Canada and selected markets in the United States.



Oct-2019: Refresco came into an agreement with PepsiCo, an American multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation. Under the agreement, PepsiCo produces a part of the PepsiCo beverages volume in Spain. The agreement also includes the transmission of two of the three factories PepsiCo has in Spain: Tafalla and Seville. Geographically and technologically, the production locations accompany the current Refresco plants in Spain and offer Refresco with extra capacity for its growth in Spain.



Apr-2019: Keurig Dr Pepper collaborated with Lance Collins, an entrepreneur of serial beverages. This collaboration is aimed at launching a new energy drink, Adrenaline Shoc, a 16-ounce can having 300 mg of caffeine and will be available in eight flavors.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Mar-2020: PepsiCo came into an agreement to acquire Rockstar Energy, an energy drink company. Following this acquisition, PepsiCo would be able to form partnerships with other energy drink makers also.



Jan-2020: Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) acquired Limitless, the Chicago-based sparkling water company. This acquisition added to the KDP’s water category and positioned KDP as the second beverage manufacturer due to the expansion in its sparkling water offering.



Nov-2019: Refresco signed an agreement to acquire the manufacturing unit of AZPACK, the fastest growing beverage manufacturing company. Under this agreement, Refresco further expanded its footprint in North America to grow in this region.



Jan-2019: Coca Cola took over Chi Ltd., a fast-growing leader in beverages categories in Nigeria. The acquisition of Chi complements the existing portfolio of Coca Cola beverages and enables the company to expand its business in new categories and Africa. Jan-2019: Coca Cola announced that it has acquired Costa Ltd. from Whitbread PLC. The acquisition enhanced the Coca-Cola reach in the coffee category; this acquisition covers the Costa bran. This Costa coffee helps Coca Cola in developing Ready-To-Drink products.



Dec-2018: PepsiCo acquired SodaStream International Ltd., a sparkling water maker. SodaStream offers customizable options, which empowers the customers to personalize their preferred beverages in an environmentally friendly way and helps PepsiCo in generating a significant presence in the at-home marketplace.



Sep-2018: Keurig Dr Pepper signed an agreement to acquire CORE Nutrition LLC. This acquisition broadened the portfolio of KDP beverages. CORE’s portfolio comprised of CORE Hydration, a premium, nutrient-enhanced bottled water, and CORE Organic, USDA-certified organic enhanced fruit hydration.



Jan-2018: Refresco completed its acquisition of Cott’s soft drinks business. The acquisition positioned Refresco as the largest independent bottler in Europe and North America, as its production capacity increased by 12 billion liters annually. Refresco also expanded capacity to help drive growth, raise the profitability rate, and enabled the company to invest more in innovation and research.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2020: PepsiCo launched a new drink called Driftwell. The new drink helps consumers relax and unwind before bed. Driftwell is an improved water drink that contains 200 mg of L-theanine and 10% of the daily value of magnesium.



Aug-2019: Danone Waters introduced a range of sparkling water under the Volvic brand. The range of L’mon canned is the first sparkling water under the Volvic brand that is developed in the UK. L’mon includes no artificial colors and no added sugar, flavors, or preservatives and is available in three flavors, Lemon & Lime, Lemon & Orange, and Lemon Grapefruit.



Feb-2019: Danone Waters unveiled 4U, a range of premium carbonated juices and flavored teas. 4U aimed to fulfill the demand for healthy, natural beverages in the country. The juices come in white grape and citrus flavor and are packed in 269 ml cans. The black teas are available in lemongrass & citrus flavors and hibiscus & berry.



Jan-2019: Coca Cola India, a subsidiary of Coca Cola released a new juice-based beverage. This beverage is Minute Maid Colour, a sparkling drink that is made with grape juice and developed for appealing the consumers.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Flavour



• Cola



• Citrus



• Other flavors



By Distribution Channel



• Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Mass Merchandisers



• Convenience Stores



• Food Service Outlets



• Online



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Danone S.A.



• Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.



• The Coca Cola Company



• Monster Beverage Corporation



• PepsiCo, Inc.



• National Beverage Corporation



• Refresco Group B.V. (Histogram, Ltd.)



• Jones Soda Co.



• Suntory Beverage & Food Limited



• Britannia Industries Limited



