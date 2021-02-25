Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geomembranes Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for geomembranes is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. Geomembranes, which are giant impermeable membranes made of reinforced polymeric materials, are synthetic membrane liners or barriers, used with any geotechnical engineering related material to control fluid (or gas) migration in a human-made project, structure, or system. Geomembranes can also be made from the impregnation of geotextiles with asphalt, elastomer, or polymer sprays, or as multilayered bitumen geocomposites.
Growing use in lining applications and increased use of geomembrane in mining applications are augmenting the growth of the market. Increasing use of geosynthetic clay liner in lining systems and landfill is likely to hinder the market's growth.
Key Market Trends
Water Management Application to Witness the Highest Potential
Germany to Dominate the European Region
Competitive Landscape
The geomembranes market is expected to be partially fragmented, with the major players occupying small shares in the market. Key players in the geomembranes market include Solmax International Inc., Agru America Inc., Colorado Lining International Inc., and NaAUE GmbH & Co. KG, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Use in Lining Applications
4.1.2 Increased Use of Geomembranes in Mining Applications
4.1.3 Stringent Regulatory Framework for Environmental Protection
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Use of Geosynthetic Clay Liner in Lining Systems and Landfill
4.2.2 Potential for Stress Cracking in Some Situations
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Production Process
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Raw Material
5.1.1 High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
5.1.2 Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)
5.1.3 Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
5.1.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
5.1.5 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)
5.1.6 Polypropylene (PP)
5.1.7 Other Raw Materials
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Water Management
5.2.2 Waste Management
5.2.3 Mining
5.2.4 Construction
5.2.5 Agriculture
5.2.6 Soil Management
5.2.7 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Spain
5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Agru America Inc.
6.4.2 Atarfil Sl
6.4.3 Carlisle Syntec Systems
6.4.4 Carthage Mills
6.4.5 Colorado Lining International Inc.
6.4.6 Environmental Protection Inc.
6.4.7 Firestone Building Products Company LLC
6.4.8 Juta AS
6.4.9 NAUE GmbH & Co. KG
6.4.10 Nilex Inc.
6.4.11 Officine Maccaferri SpA
6.4.12 Plastika Kritis SA
6.4.13 Raven Industries Inc.
6.4.14 Solmax International Inc.
6.4.15 Sotrafa
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
