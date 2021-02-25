New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Brain Health Supplements Market By Product, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028122/?utm_source=GNW

It is scientifically proved that the consumption of brain supplements works effectively for depression, sleep, and anxiety. A powerful urge in advancement of brain health supplements will expand the number of directed consumers and this, in turn, is a major factor driving the market of brain supplements.



Since natural compounds are effective and have minimal side effects on the body, they dominate the brain health supplements market. Although, herbal extracts are likely to register high market growth during the forecast period. This is accredited to the factors like rising awareness about herbal extracts in the developed countries.



Brain health supplements consist of vitamins, minerals, and other trace elements. Thus, the nutritional benefits of the supplements help in increasing concentration level, reducing stress, elevate mood or memory. These brain health supplements also provide protection against depression, anxiety, and dementia. The busy lifestyle coupled with mental stress, help brain health supplements to become an effective lifestyle product nowadays. Brain health supplements are available in various forms in the market such as tablets, capsules, powders, and others.



By Product



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Natural Molecules, Herbal Extract and Vitamins & Minerals. the natural molecules obtained the maximum share of the market in 2019. This segment dominated the market due to the cost-effectiveness of these products. Acetyl-L-carnitine, Huperzine-A, Citicoline, Omega-3 fatty acids, and Alpha (glycerylphosphorylcholine) GPC are some of the common natural molecules used in the products. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are major omega-3 fatty acids which help in reducing various cognitive impairments, such as Alzheimer’s disease and depression.



By Application



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Depression & Mood, Sleep & Recovery, Anti-aging & Longevity and Stress & Anxiety. In 2019, the Memory enhancement segment acquired the maximum share of the brain supplement market. Additionally, this segment is estimated to grow at the prominent CAGR during the forecast period. Brain health supplements positively affect brain functions, enhance memory and focus. In addition, the increasing cases of brain health diseases among the geriatric population are also supporting the growth of this segment.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America held the major revenue share of the brain health supplements market. This is primarily due to the increasing product launches containing herbal and natural ingredients and increasing awareness about the use of brain health supplements. The high occurrence of cognitive impairments among the geriatric population has driven the market growth in this region. Moreover, increasing competition in the job market and increasing cases of depression & stress among the millennials are anticipated to boost the demand for the products across the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., H.V.M.N., Inc., Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd., Peak Nootropics (Advanced Nootropics), AlternaScript, Liquid Health, Inc., Natural Factors, Onnit Labs, Inc., and Quincy Bioscience LLC.



