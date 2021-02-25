New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bottled Water Market By Product, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028121/?utm_source=GNW

It is available in different forms of packaging such as plastic and glass water bottles. It is very important to keep the body hydrated and the bottles waters are now easily accessible through nearby retail outlets. The market of bottled water is largely driven by the increasing healthcare awareness about waterborne diseases like diarrhea, food poisoning, typhoid, and others.



Over the past few years, different variety of plain & flavored and sparkling water brought in the market and became widely popular beverages across the globe. Health-conscious consumers who are opting for packaged water instead of sugary drinks. The use of packaged bottled water has increased in restaurants and food outlets that are expected to boost the market growth. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has a socio-economic impact on almost every class of people and each sector of the industries. To reduce the spread of coronavirus, shelter-at-home, social distancing, and lockdowns have been implemented in most of the countries including the U.K., India, France, Italy, Russia, and the U.S. and these are some of the hardest-hit countries.



By Product



Based on Product, the market is segmented into purified water, mineral water, spring water, sparkling water, distilled water, and other products. The purified water segment obtained the considerable share of the market in 2019. The need for water is increasing due to the exponential increase in population, water consumption, economic development, and urbanization. The supply of water is constantly going down due to climate change and contamination and scarcity of water in most regions of the world, which is expected to increase the demand for bottled water market.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the Europe emerged as one of the prominent region in the bottled water market. Rising health consciousness among consumers and high utilization of bottled beverages are anticipated to act as catalyst for the growth of the regional market. Moreover, trade associations such as the European Federation of Bottled Water (EFBW) are actively advocating the advantages of natural spring water, mineral water, and other types of bottled waters. Among all the European nations, Germany is anticipated to emerge as the leading market for sparking water followed by functional water, hence boosting the regional market growth.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Nestle S.A., The Coca Cola Company, and PepsiCo, Inc. are the forerunners in the Bottled Water Market. Companies such as Danone S.A., Primo Water Corporation, VOSS of Norway AS, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca Cola Company, Danone S.A., Primo Water Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., VOSS of Norway AS (Reignwood Group), Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., and FIJI Water Company LLC.



Recent strategies deployed in Bottled Water Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Oct-2020: Danone Waters extended its partnership with SBE the leading international hospitality group. Following the expansion, the company’s spring water brand, Evian, continue to provide preferred water provider all over the brands and global properties owned and operated within the SBE portfolio.



Sep-2020: Danone Waters joined hands with PepsiCo, an American multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation. The collaboration helps in distributing Evian in Canada. The company’s extensive direct-to-store delivery system, strong selling capabilities, and a complementary brand portfolio have increased the ability of Evian to provide the business partners to offer Canadian consumers with exceptional natural spring water.



Aug-2019: VOSS Water collaborated with Dwayne Johnson, an American-Canadian actor also known as the Rock. Under this collaboration, VOSS Water launched VOSS’ newest consumer-facing advertising and social media campaign, Live Every Drop. Live Every Drop displays a behind the scenes glimpse of Johnson’s daily intent to exceed the limits, exemplifying the mentality that a person gets out of life what they put in, a sentiment, which not only echoes Johnson’s ambitions but also brings VOSS’ long-standing commitment to quality and sustainability.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Oct-2020: Primo Water Corporation acquired the Mountain Valley Water Company, an American brand of spring water bottled. Through this acquisition, Primo strengthened its global footprints in southern California. Customers of Mountain Valley still can buy the Mountain Valley Spring Water and can also enjoy Sparkletts, the Primo water brand in the area, and can choose additional products for their orders, which include coffee and tea, sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, and other premium water products.



Aug-2020: Primo Water Corporation took over the Mountain Glacier, manufacturer of bottled water. The customers of Mountain Glacier in Nashville can enjoy Crystal Spring, along with that, Harlingen, TX can enjoy Sparkletts, the respective Primo Water North America brands in each area. They can choose additional products for their orders which include premium water products like Mountain Valley Spring and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice.



Feb-2020: Danone completed its acquisition of Harrogate Water Brands, the British bottled water brand. The acquisition strengthened Danone Waters’ position in the UK and Harrogate Water supported future growth for their portfolio.



Jun-2018: Nestle Waters acquired a majority stake in Princes Gate Spring Water Ltd., a bottled water manufacturer. The company provides spring water to the retail and out of home channels and also under other brands.



Oct-2017: Coca-Cola acquired the premium sparkling water brand Topo Chico. The acquisition expanded Coca Cola’s range of bottled water brands in the US. The acquisition also helped Coke’s Venturing & Emerging Brands unit, in accomplishing the likes of Dasani and Glacéau Smartwater within the Coca-Cola system.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2021: Otsuka Pharmaceutical introduced label-free PET bottle versions of POCARI SWEAT and POCARI SWEAT ION WATER through e-commerce platforms. These products can be accessible in 300ml label-free bottles in units of 24 bottles per case.



Jan-2021: VOSS introduced VOSS Plus. It is a one-of-a-kind functional water improved with Aquamin, a unique, marine-sourced multi-mineral complex that includes Calcium, Magnesium & Potassium. The bottle is manufactured with 100% recycled PET and has a recyclable food-grade cap. VOSS Plus also has first-class functionality with a superb taste experience.



Oct-2019: Nestle Pure Life launched the DC Collection bottles to its portfolio. The 330mL bottles that feature DC characters are manufactured from 100% recycled plastic and are 100% recyclable along with the cap. The DC collection included four popular DC characters Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and Shazam. Moreover, the bottles have a Super Hero symbol on the side of the bottle, which encourages kids to finish drinking the water.



Aug-2019: Nestle India introduced a 1-liter pack, the product features a unique tamper-evident 3-D hologram seal, embedded on the shrink sleeve. The water is manufactured in the company’s new water plant at Samalkha in Haryana. Nestle India also launched two of its global premium mineral water brands Perrier and San Pellegrino aimed at the niche markets.



Apr-2019: Coca-Cola introduced the new brand Aquarius in the UK. This new brand added to the growing portfolio of the company. Aquarius is a low-calorie category of flavored drink that contains minerals, as claimed by Coca-Cola, which boosts the performance. The products are available in two flavors: lemon with zinc that contributes to normal cognitive function, and lime with magnesium, which assist in reducing tiredness and fatigue.



