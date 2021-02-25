NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that John Falla, a Director of the Company, has purchased 2,000 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following this transaction, Mr Falla holds 8,000 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.02 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights).

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

John Falla



2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited



b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

Identification code

GG00B1ZBD492





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) GBP 1,195.00 pence per share

Volume(s) 2,000





d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 2,000

- Price GBP 1,195.00 pence per share

- Principal amount GBP 23,900

e) Date of the transaction

25 February 2021



f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market