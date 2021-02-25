Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Scented Candles Market By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online), By Product (Container based, Pillars and Other Products), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Scented Candles Market size is expected to reach $645.7 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 11.8% CAGR during the forecast period. A scented candle is made up of a blend of natural or synthetic scented. They are used for home decor, aromatherapy, and have other properties like stress relief. The scented candles are available in many shapes, sizes, designs, and fragrances.



The market of the scented candles is largely driven by increasing awareness about the application of the product in several types of candle massages and aromatherapies. Scented candles are widely used in these therapeutic procedures as they create a relaxing ambiance that helps in achieving a calm and meditative state of mind. The use of essential oils in scented candles to impart fragrance make them helpful in soothing the brain and senses, and also re-energizing one's spirit. Moreover, each fragrance has unique therapeutic importance, thus there is increased demand for customized scented candles used in therapeutics and to accomplish relaxation in an explicit health state.



The global scented candle market is expected to be propelled by several factors. The growth of the scented candles market is attributed to increasing use as a home care product. Also, the increasing disposable incomes of consumers have resulted in the increased spending behavior of the consumer. Consumers are ready to spend more on home furnishings that in turn are expected to boost the demand for scented candles. Nowadays, scented candles are widely applied in aromatherapy. The increasing use of eco-friendly candles for home decoration is expected to drive the scented candle market across the globe. Whereas, more investment in household interiors and swiftly growing home decor market, will bring new opportunities that result in the growth of the scented candle market in the above-mentioned forecast period.



By Distribution Channel



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets and Online. The convenience stores segment has the largest revenue share of the market in 2019. This is accredited to the presence of a large number of convenience stores in China, Japan and India. It was reported that there will be the opening of more than 700 new convenience stores in various cities of China including Xi'an, Wuhan, Beijing, and Shanghai.



By Product



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Container based, Pillars and Other Products. The container-based segment had a significant revenue share in the global scented candle market in 2019. These candles are easily available in the market and have high demand as a candle holder or stand are not required for these container-based scented candles and thus, offer convenience to the users. These candles burn better than other scented candles because the liquid wax remains in the container only that can be ignited later, so there is zero wastage of wax.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America had generated the highest global market revenue. The region is expected to maintain its dominance in the market over the forecast period due to the increasing number of spa and massage parlors in Canada and the U.S. Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years. The trend is shifting towards gifting scented candles on festivals and celebratory occasions in countries like China, Japan, Thailand, India and Australia is likely to boost the market for scented candles in the coming years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Lalique Group SA, Portmeirion Group Limited, L Brands, Inc., Newell Brands, Inc., Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited (AVW International Limited), Diptyque (Manzanita Capital Ltd.), MVP Group International, Inc., Village Candle, Inc. (Stonewall Kitchen), and NEST Fragrances (Eurazeo).



