The application-to-person (A2P) SMS is a form of SMS service, which is sent from an application, mostly from a web application to mobile users. This type of SMS service is mainly used for marketing messages, alerts, notifications, and flight alerts. SMS can outreach any network across the world and is centrally invoiced, which makes it the most popular content delivery medium. Sometimes, SMS are sent from the user to the web application; in that case, it is known as person-to-application (P2A) messaging. A2P SMS services are used in many sectors including banking and financial institutions, tourism, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, etc.



The telecom industry played an important role during the Covid-19 pandemic as it helped in supporting the digital infrastructure of the nations. Each & every person and the government whether it is state, federal, provincial, or local, were connected with one another to deliver and get real-time information about Covid-19. The healthcare, media & entertainment, telecommunication, utilities, and government institutes are working day and night to cope up with the condition emerged due to the pandemic and provides prerequisite services to individuals.



It’s an important phase for all the vendors of A2P messaging as they helped telecom operators in every possible way. There was a heavy messaging traffic recorded by the telecom operators on the regular basis across the world. During the pandemic, almost every firm is working remotely that develops the complexity to support an on-field telecom engineer to configure and operate SMS firewall deployment. The rise in A2P message traffic and securing messages from unauthorized access create new opportunities for A2P messaging vendors. The A2P traffic is estimated to increase, after the pandemic, because of the increasing utilization of online services around the globe.



By Component



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Platform and A2P Service. The A2P SMS services are the mode of communication between the application and its subscribed users for different purposes through messaging. The development of smartphones along with the emerging OTT companies, the MNO’s has recorded a decline in the revenues from P2P messaging services. However, there has been a similar rise in the revenues of A2P SMS for MNOs around the globe. The main factor which drives the demand for A2P SMS in the market is the rising number of mobile phone users across the world, which makes it a universal gadget for all communication purposes.



By Application



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Customer Relationship Management Services, Promotional & Marketing Services, Authentication Services, Pushed Content Services and Others. In 2019, the Customer Relationship Management services acquired the largest share of the market. Similarly, Pushed Content Services accounted for the second-largest market size in the same year. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) enables making, allocating, and managing the customer relationship via sending A2P messaging services.



By Deployment Type



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On Premise and Cloud. Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment is estimated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period. The on-premises segment and deployment mode is installed by companies who install the platform on their own without availing the service from a cloud service provider. Most of the end-user of the A2P messaging market avail the platform from SMS aggregators, who are taking service from the cloud service providers.



By End User



Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Hyperlocal Businesses, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce and Others. The messaging services are broadly used by a huge consumer base in entertainment and social media for catering the rising number of mobile subscribers across the world. The rising focus on mobile health is the main factors which are contributing to the growth of the digital health sector. Additionally, the growing facilities of buying goods from the online platform are also boosting the application of the A2P SMS in the retail sector.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the largest share of the market during the forecast year. Owing to the increasing mobile subscriber base, players operating in this market are becoming more competitive and also aim to provide the best customer services in A2P messaging solutions. Therefore, the potential of the market is inducing the big giants to invest in this region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; AT&T, Inc. and China Mobile Limited are the forerunners in the A2P Messaging Market. Companies such as Sinch AB, Infobip Ltd., Twilio, Inc., Proximus Group, Orange S.A., and Tata Communications Limited are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AT&T, Inc., Orange S.A., Twilio, Inc., Tata Communications Limited (Tata Group), Sinch AB, China Mobile Limited, Proximus Group (BICS), Sify Technologies Limited, Infobip Ltd., and Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in A2P Messaging Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Nov-2020: Orange announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services. The collaboration aimed to boost customers’ innovation in the cloud Orange Business Services to support digital transformation. It also accelerated the cloud-native approach for customers on AWS Orange Business Services to make a Dedicated Center of Excellence built on AWS.



Sep-2020: Infobip entered into a partnership with Span, a Non-govt company. The partnership helped Span to build connected customer experiences by Infobip’s entire customer engagement and experience portfolio.



Jun-2020: Infobip signed a partnership agreement with KDDI America, a subsidiary of KDDI Corporation, a Japanese telecommunications operator. Following the partnership, KDDI America provided its enterprise business customers leading SaaS API-based advanced messaging capabilities, which are fully customized to assist businesses to outreach their customers with marketing by a litany of multimedia messaging channels.



May-2020: China Mobile came into partnership with QGlobal SMS, an international and domestic SMS termination, by iQSTEL. The partnership focused on facilitating the business exchange between iQSTEL and China Mobile. Additionally, the partnership opened the doors for iQSTEL to analyze offering the extensive product and service portfolio to their 1 Billion subscribers that include End User Mobile Number Portability blockchain-based application, and IoT applications.



Mar-020: Sinch collaborated with Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company. In this collaboration, Ericsson selected Sinch to support its global 5G rollout with messaging technology. Ericsson implemented Sinch’s SMSF, a cloud-native, 3GPP-specified messaging product into its core network offering.



Oct-2019: AT&T came into partnership with Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Together, the companies aimed to work on a collaborative project for transforming message. The companies started the Cross-Carrier Messaging Initiative (CCMI), the next generation of messaging service to consumers and businesses.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Dec-2020: Proximus took over youth-oriented mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Mobile Vikings from DPG Media. Following the acquisition, Proximus added two brands to its mobile services portfolio. The acquisition also allowed the company to target various market segments from the core Proximus and Scarlet brands, offering support to its multi-brand positioning in the Belgian residential market. Proximus also delivers services in Luxembourg under the Tango and Telindus brands, and in the Netherlands under Telindus.



Nov-2020: Twilio took over Segment, the market-leading customer data platform. Under the acquisition, developers and companies got access to the world’s leading cloud communications platform to effectively organize customer communications that included SMS, Voice, Messaging, Video, Internet of Things (IoT), and Email.



Nov-2020: Infobip took over Amdocs’s OpenMarket, a provider of mobile messaging solutions to enterprises. The acquisition formed a leading global player in cloud communications, which brings together complementary regional footprints. Infobip merged OpenMarket’s scale in the US with Infobip’s strengths outside the US. Together, they handle more than 14 billion monthly customer interactions in a wide range of communication channels, in more than 190 countries around the world.



Jun-2020: Sinch acquired ACL Mobile Limited, a leading communications platform provider. Following the acquisition, Sinch entered into the world’s second-largest mobile market. ACL Mobile limited helped more than 500 clients to communicate with their customers through multiple channels, including voice, SMS, IP messaging, email, and WhatsApp.



Mar-2020: Sinch signed an agreement to acquire Wavy, a part of Movile Group, an ecosystem of leading technology companies. Together, the companies strengthened their offerings in next-generation messaging and increased their footprints in Latin America.



Oct-2019: Sinch acquired TWW, the SMS connectivity provider in Brazil. The acquisition strengthened Sinch’s value proposition and expanded the domestic presence in the dynamic growth market.



Feb-2017: Twilio acquired Beepsend, a Swedish Application to Person (A2P) SMS messaging provider. The acquisition expanded its global reach. It also helped accelerate the product roadmap for the Twilio Super Network.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2020: Sinch launched Conversation API, a robust omnichannel communication product. The product empowers businesses and technology platforms to seamlessly engage with consumers in any part of the globe. Conversation API aimed to enhance business outcomes like increased customer acquisition rates, improved customer experience, and lower churn rates.



Oct-2020: AT&T introduced its 10DLC messaging platform. The platform focuses on supporting A2P SMS messaging traffic between enterprises and AT&T subscribers. It enhances the stability, deliverability, and overall user experience when utilizing Long Code traffic terminating to the AT&T network.



May-2020: Infobip introduced Conversations, a new contact center solution. The solution enabled businesses to combine the world’s most popular communication channels. All these messaging services including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, SMS, Live Chat, and in-house chatbots could be organized through Conversations.



