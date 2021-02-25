



Company plans to launch the new product in Canada, Mexico, and Europe as an affordable WiFi solution with advanced connectivity software

Manchester, NH, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM) (“Minim”), the creator of innovative internet access products, today introduces Zoom® ZM.1, a new AC1300 mesh system powered by Minim. The Zoom ZM.1 is planned to launch in Spring 2021 in Canada, Mexico, and Europe on Amazon and other distributors as an affordable choice for robust, expandable, and secure WiFi in every room. Zoom ZM.1 customers will benefit from an included mobile app to monitor and personalize their wireless connectivity.

“Homes today need great WiFi for video conferencing, gaming, and streaming in every room— but in several markets, there’s simply not enough connectivity product choice,” said Nicole Zheng, CMO of Minim. “Shopping for a WiFi system shouldn’t be like choosing between self-driving luxury vehicles and budget cars without airbags. Today, we are announcing the Zoom ZM.1 to meet the need for a superior WiFi experience that’s accessible to families.”

Starting at $74.99, the Zoom® ZM.1 offers dual-band mesh WiFi 5 with MU-MIMO technology for 1.3 Gbps of connectivity in every room. Each Zoom® ZM.1 device comes with a USB port and 3 GB ethernet ports for maximum flexibility as a router or mesh extender. Consumers will be able to purchase devices in one, two, and three packs for up to 400 square meters of coverage.

With the included mobile app powered by Minim, Zoom® ZM.1 users are guided through easy setup. After system setup, the mobile app offers several features, including: signal strength scanning, parental controls, malware blocking, data usage tracking, guest network management, speed testing, ad blocking, Minim® Work-Like WiFi, and more.

Minim provides WiFi management and security software to connected homes by partnering with over 130 Internet Service Providers and leading retailers. “We are finding families love Minim for the ability it gives them to control what happens in their home,” explained Ken Losey, President at Wi-fibre Inc. With the Zoom ZM.1 launch, the company will be expanding platform and customer service language support to French and Spanish.

About Minim

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM) is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola® brand. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com .

ZOOM is a registered trademark of Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

