TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3iQ Corp. is pleased to announce that The Ether Fund (TSX:QETH.U, QETH.UN) (the “Fund”) has filed a Notice of Intention to make a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 1,018,610 Class A Units, representing approximately 10% of the public float of 10,186,100 Class A Units as of February 18, 2021. The Fund may purchase up to 204,345 Class A Units in any 30 day period which is 2% of the 10,217,275 Class A Units issued and outstanding as at February 18, 2021.

The Class A Units may be purchased for cancellation from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022 through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems at a price per Class A Unit not exceeding the last published net asset value per Class A Unit. The Directors of the 3iQ Corp., the manager of the Fund, believe that such purchases are in the best interest of the Fund and are a desirable use of its available funds. The Fund has not purchased any Class A Units during the previous year pursuant to any issuer bid.

About 3iQ Corp.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ Corp. (“3iQ”) is Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$2.2 billion in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public listed bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX:QBTC). Gaining access to digital assets such as bitcoin and Ether can be daunting, costly, and inconvenient. 3iQ offers investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. For more information about 3iQ, The Bitcoin Fund and The Ether Fund, visit www.3iQ.ca or follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp.

Contact Information

Fred Pye – Chairman and CEO

E: fred.pye@3iQ.ca

P: +1 (416) 639-2130

