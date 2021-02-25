HAMILTON, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, wishes to inform shareholders that it will be hosting a webinar on March 2, 2021 at 6:00am PST / 9:00am EST to review the Company’s quarterly financial statements for Q2 Fiscal Year 2021 (October 1 – December 31, 2020), and provide a corporate update.



Webinar Login Information:

Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 Time: 6:00am PST / 9:00am EST URL: https://bit.ly/37eU7rA

For those who are not able to attend the webinar, a recording will be available on the Company’s website (www.reliqhealth.com) immediately following the session.

About Reliq Health

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global telemedicine company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home and in the community setting, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.