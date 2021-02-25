BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatsby, Inc., creators of the GatsbyJS open-source project, today announced it has been named to the third annual Enterprise Tech 30 list. Facilitated by Wing Venture Capital, the 2021 Enterprise Tech 30 is the definitive list of the top 30 most promising private companies in enterprise technology as determined by leading venture capitalists in the sector. Inductees to the Enterprise Tech 30 are on a fast track of growth to change how business is done, and are expected to be future IPOs and multi-billion dollar exits. Gatsby ranked No. 8 on the 2021 list for mid-stage companies.



“We are very proud that the Enterprise Tech 30 list has recognized Gatsby from among the 15,000 venture-backed tech companies under consideration,” said Kyle Mathews, Co-Founder and CEO, Gatsby. “This list is based on substantial research, and our inclusion is validation that we are pursuing the right mission with incredible potential ahead of us.”

The 2021 Enterprise Tech 30 list and accompanying research are the product of a two-phase process to distill a stack-ranked list of the top venture-backed enterprise tech companies and to uncover key insights and trends driving the market. Of the more than 15,000 venture-backed tech companies under consideration, 30 were selected as the enterprise tech leaders, segmented by “stage” as determined by an institutional research process. Early-stage companies are those that have raised $25 million or less; mid-stage are those that have raised between $25 million and $100 million; and late-stage are those that have raised $100 million or more.

“I am excited to release the 3rd annual Enterprise Tech 30 list,” said Peter Wagner, Founder and Partner at Wing Venture Capital. “It has always been our mission at Wing to shine a light on what is happening in the enterprise technology sector, what trends are shaping the industry, and the companies driving those trends. It’s important to identify the next generation of companies, not just the ones that are dominating the headlines.”

About the Enterprise Tech 30 List

The Enterprise Tech 30 List facilitated by Wing Venture Capital is a definitive list of the top 30 most promising private companies in enterprise technology as determined by leading venture capitalists in the sector. The data signals for enterprise tech startups are opaque and/or unavailable outside of the companies themselves. The Enterprise Tech 30 opens the door on the private knowledge of the venture capital and corporate development communities to determine which enterprise startups have the most potential to tectonically shift how tech enterprises operate for the better. Participants in the research (103 venture capitalists and 23 corporate development teams) represent firms covering early-, mid-, late-, and multi-stage investment firms.

About Gatsby, Inc.

Gatsby, Inc. is the creator of GatsbyJS, the leading Jamstack frontend framework and static site generator for React. GatsbyJS enables organizations to build highly performant, secure websites that can integrate data from multiple content management systems and other end points using its unique content hub architecture. Gatsby offers Gatsby Cloud, a turnkey SaaS solution for building, previewing, deploying and managing Gatsby-based websites plus support and professional services to help organizations build modern websites. GatsbyJS is used in industries including financial services, retail, ecommerce, hospitality, SaaS and gaming by companies, including Venmo, Little Caesars, Braun, Raleigh, Quip, Figma, Meetup, Headspace, Draft Kings and Nintendo. Gatsby, Inc. is funded by Index Ventures, CRV and Trinity Ventures. Visit www.gatsbyjs.com to learn more.

