LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Apache Corporation ("Apache" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

It is alleged in the complaint that throughout the Class Period Apache made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apache intentionally used assumptions that were unrealistic in regard to the composition and amount of available gas and oil in Alpine High; (2) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to economically and/or safely drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (3) these misleading statements and omissions inflated the value of Apache’s operations in the Permian Basin artificially; and (4) as a result, Apache’s public statements were materially misleading and false at all relevant times. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising