PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2020.
“Our nation’s opioid crisis has escalated under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, as isolation and lack of access to healthcare has exacerbated mental health challenges, particularly addiction. I am delighted to report that EXPAREL-based protocols are expanding opioid-sparing pain management for a variety of procedures where historically poor postsurgical pain management fueled such addictions. Despite these challenging times, we have quickly adapted to a virtual world and delivered record revenues for 2020,” said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences. “Looking ahead to the balance of the year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing an opioid alternative to as many patients as possible and redefining the role of opioids as a rescue medication while enabling the migration to hospital outpatient and ambulatory surgery centers for elective surgery.”
2020 Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
Recent Business Highlights
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Financial Guidance
The company’s 2021 product sales continue to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which mandated significant postponement or suspension in the scheduling of elective surgical procedures resulting from public health guidance and government directives. Elective surgery restrictions began to lift on a state-by-state basis in April 2020. In order to provide greater transparency, the company will continue to report monthly intra-quarter unaudited net product sales until it has gained enough visibility around the impacts of COVID-19 to reinstate financial guidance.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains financial measures that do not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP cost of goods sold, non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP research and development (R&D) expense and non-GAAP selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense and adjusted EBITDA, because such measures exclude acquisition-related charges, product discontinuation costs and other expense; stock-based compensation; amortization of debt discount; loss on early extinguishment of debt, amortization of acquired intangible assets; an income tax benefit and a step-up in basis of inventory in connection with the acquisition of MyoScience, Inc., (gain) loss on investment and other non-operating income and the reversal of a deferred tax valuation allowance.
These measures supplement Pacira’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Pacira management uses these measures to better analyze its financial results, estimate its future cost of goods sold, gross margins, R&D expense and SG&A expense outlook for 2021 and to help make managerial decisions. In management’s opinion, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of our financial statements by providing greater transparency into the operating performance at Pacira and its future outlook. Such measures should not be deemed to be an alternative to GAAP requirements or a measure of liquidity for Pacira. Non-GAAP measures are also unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP disclosures released by other companies. See the tables below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) is the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. The company’s long-acting local analgesic, EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) was commercially launched in the United States in April 2012. EXPAREL utilizes DepoFoam®, a unique and proprietary product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure, and releases them over a desired period of time. In April 2019, Pacira acquired the iovera°® system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver precise, controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. To learn more about Pacira, including the corporate mission to reduce overreliance on opioids, visit www.pacira.com.
About EXPAREL
EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) is indicated for single-dose infiltration in adults to produce postsurgical local analgesia and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block to produce postsurgical regional analgesia. Safety and efficacy have not been established in other nerve blocks. The product combines bupivacaine with DepoFoam, a proven product delivery technology that delivers medication over a desired time period. EXPAREL represents the first and only multivesicular liposome local anesthetic that can be utilized in the peri- or postsurgical setting. By utilizing the DepoFoam platform, a single dose of EXPAREL delivers bupivacaine over time, providing significant reductions in cumulative pain scores with up to a 78 percent decrease in opioid consumption; the clinical benefit of the opioid reduction was not demonstrated. Additional information is available at www.EXPAREL.com.
Important Safety Information for Patients
EXPAREL should not be used in obstetrical paracervical block anesthesia. In studies where EXPAREL was injected into the wound, the most common side effects were nausea, constipation, and vomiting. In studies where EXPAREL was injected near a nerve, the most common side effects were nausea, fever, and constipation. EXPAREL is not recommended to be used in patients younger than 18 years old or in pregnant women. Tell your healthcare provider if you have liver disease, since this may affect how the active ingredient (bupivacaine) in EXPAREL is eliminated from your body. EXPAREL should not be injected into the spine, joints, or veins. The active ingredient in EXPAREL: can affect your nervous system and your cardiovascular system; may cause an allergic reaction; may cause damage if injected into your joints.
About iovera°
The iovera° system is used to destroy tissue during surgical procedures by applying freezing cold. It can also be used to produce lesions in peripheral nervous tissue by the application of cold to the selected site for the blocking of pain. It is also indicated for the relief of pain and symptoms associated with osteoarthritis of the knee for up to 90 days. In one study, the majority of the patients suffering from osteoarthritis of the knee experienced pain and system relief beyond 150 days.1 The iovera° system’s “1×90” Smart Tip configuration (indicating one needle which is 90 mm long) can also facilitate target nerve location by conducting electrical nerve stimulation from a separate nerve stimulator. The iovera° system is not indicated for treatment of central nervous system tissue.
Important Safety Information
The iovera° system is contraindicated for use in patients with the following: Cryoglobulinemia; Paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria; cold urticaria; Raynaud’s disease; open and/or infected wounds at or near the treatment line. Potential complications: As with any surgical treatment that uses needle-based therapy, there is potential for temporary site-specific reactions, including but not limited to: bruising (ecchymosis); swelling (edema); inflammation and/or redness (erythema); pain and/or tenderness; altered sensation (localized dysesthesia). Typically, these reactions resolve with no physician intervention. Patients may help the healing process by applying ice packs to the affected sites, and by taking over-the-counter analgesics.
1Radnovich, R. et al. “Cryoneurolysis to treat the pain and symptoms of knee osteoarthritis: a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled trial.” Osteoarthritis and Cartilage (2017) p1-10.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about the company’s future expectations, plans, trends, outlook, projections and prospects, and other statements containing the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “can” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks relating to: the success of the company’s sales and manufacturing efforts in support of the commercialization of EXPAREL; the rate and degree of market acceptance of EXPAREL; the size and growth of the potential markets for EXPAREL and the company’s ability to serve those markets; the company’s plans to expand the use of EXPAREL to additional indications and opportunities, and the timing and success of any related clinical trials; the ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies from the acquisition of MyoScience; the ability to successfully integrate iovera° and any other future acquisitions into the company’s existing business; the commercial success of iovera° and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” of the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings that the company periodically makes with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date of this press release. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements, and as such the company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|December 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|99,957
|$
|78,228
|Short-term investments
|421,705
|213,722
|Accounts receivable, net
|53,046
|47,530
|Inventories, net
|64,650
|58,296
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|12,265
|10,781
|Total current assets
|651,623
|408,557
|Long-term investments
|95,459
|64,798
|Fixed assets, net
|136,688
|104,681
|Right-of-use assets, net
|74,492
|38,124
|Goodwill
|99,547
|99,547
|Intangible assets, net
|96,521
|104,387
|Deferred tax assets
|106,164
|—
|Equity investments and other assets
|14,019
|10,971
|Total assets
|$
|1,274,513
|$
|831,065
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|10,431
|$
|12,799
|Accrued expenses
|70,974
|70,427
|Lease liabilities
|7,425
|4,935
|Convertible senior notes (1)
|149,648
|—
|Contingent consideration
|14,736
|18,179
|Income taxes payable
|114
|1,333
|Total current liabilities
|253,328
|107,673
|Convertible senior notes (2)
|313,030
|306,045
|Lease liabilities
|71,025
|40,938
|Contingent consideration
|13,610
|19,963
|Other liabilities
|3,832
|1,502
|Total stockholders’ equity
|619,688
|354,944
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,274,513
|$
|831,065
(1) Relates to our 2.375% convertible senior notes due 2022. These notes are classified as current at December 31, 2020 because the note holders can convert any time on or after October 1, 2021.
(2) Relates to our 0.750% convertible senior notes due 2025 that are not currently convertible.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net product sales:
|EXPAREL
|$
|125,309
|$
|116,939
|$
|413,338
|$
|407,877
|Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension
|2,029
|1,685
|4,459
|3,153
| Total EXPAREL / bupivacaine liposome injectable
suspension net product sales
|127,338
|118,624
|417,797
|411,030
|iovera°
|2,426
|3,221
|8,817
|7,896
|Total net product sales
|129,764
|121,845
|426,614
|418,926
|Royalty revenue
|1,210
|579
|3,033
|2,100
|Total revenues
|130,974
|122,424
|429,647
|421,026
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of goods sold
|35,298
|31,904
|117,328
|106,712
|Research and development
|15,331
|19,653
|59,421
|72,119
|Selling, general and administrative
|52,831
|54,223
|193,516
|200,782
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|1,966
|1,967
|7,866
|5,703
|Acquisition-related charges, product discontinuation and other
|6,765
|12,965
|5,166
|25,230
|Total operating expenses
|112,191
|120,712
|383,297
|410,546
|Income from operations
|18,783
|1,712
|46,350
|10,480
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest income
|693
|1,667
|4,629
|7,376
|Interest expense
|(7,062
|)
|(5,997
|)
|(25,671
|)
|(23,628
|)
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|(8,071
|)
|—
|Other, net
|279
|(923
|)
|2,852
|(4,976
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(6,090
|)
|(5,253
|)
|(26,261
|)
|(21,228
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|12,693
|(3,541
|)
|20,089
|(10,748
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|1,821
|(1,347
|)
|125,434
|(268
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|14,514
|$
|(4,888
|)
|$
|145,523
|$
|(11,016
|)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic net income (loss) per common share
|$
|0.33
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|3.41
|$
|(0.27
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per common share
|$
|0.32
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|3.33
|$
|(0.27
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|43,503
|41,784
|42,671
|41,513
|Diluted
|44,730
|41,784
|43,682
|41,513
Pacira BioSciences, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|14,514
|$
|(4,888
|)
|$
|145,523
|$
|(11,016
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Acquisition-related charges, product discontinuation and other
|6,765
|12,965
|5,166
|25,230
|Stock-based compensation
|10,896
|9,189
|39,920
|33,650
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|8,071
|—
|Amortization of debt discount
|5,570
|3,530
|18,254
|13,746
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|1,966
|1,967
|7,866
|5,703
|Income tax benefit in connection with acquisition
|—
|—
|—
|(1,828
|)
|Recognition of step-up basis in inventory from acquisition
|—
|—
|—
|220
|Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets
|(2,041
|)
|—
|(126,613
|)
|—
|Loss (gain) on investment and other non-operating income, net
|1,161
|1,023
|(1,618
|)
|4,981
|Total Non-GAAP adjustments
|24,317
|28,674
|(48,954
|)
|81,702
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|38,831
|$
|23,786
|$
|96,569
|$
|70,686
|GAAP basic net income (loss) per common share
|$
|0.33
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|3.41
|$
|(0.27
|)
|GAAP diluted net income (loss) per common share
|$
|0.32
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|3.33
|$
|(0.27
|)
|Non-GAAP basic net income per common share
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.57
|$
|2.26
|$
|1.70
|Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.56
|$
|2.21
|$
|1.67
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|43,503
|41,784
|42,671
|41,513
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|44,730
|42,612
|43,682
|42,370
|Cost of goods sold reconciliation:
|GAAP cost of goods sold
|$
|35,298
|$
|31,904
|$
|117,328
|$
|106,712
|Stock-based compensation
|(1,539
|)
|(1,174
|)
|(5,589
|)
|(4,665
|)
|Recognition of step-up basis in inventory from acquisition
|—
|—
|—
|(220
|)
|Non-GAAP cost of goods sold
|$
|33,759
|$
|30,730
|$
|111,739
|$
|101,827
|Research and development reconciliation:
|GAAP research and development
|$
|15,331
|$
|19,653
|$
|59,421
|$
|72,119
|Stock-based compensation
|(1,267
|)
|(1,342
|)
|(5,211
|)
|(5,114
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development
|$
|14,064
|$
|18,311
|$
|54,210
|$
|67,005
|Selling, general and administrative reconciliation:
|GAAP selling, general and administrative
|$
|52,831
|$
|54,223
|$
|193,516
|$
|200,782
|Stock-based compensation
|(8,090
|)
|(6,672
|)
|(29,120
|)
|(23,871
|)
|Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative
|$
|44,741
|$
|47,551
|$
|164,396
|$
|176,911
Pacira BioSciences, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|14,514
|$
|(4,888
|)
|$
|145,523
|$
|(11,016
|)
|Interest income
|(693
|)
|(1,667
|)
|(4,629
|)
|(7,376
|)
|Interest expense (1)
|7,062
|5,997
|25,671
|23,628
|Income tax (benefit) expense (2) (3)
|(1,821
|)
|1,347
|(125,434
|)
|268
|Depreciation expense
|3,095
|3,124
|12,042
|13,873
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|1,966
|1,967
|7,866
|5,703
|EBITDA
|24,123
|5,880
|61,039
|25,080
|Other adjustments:
|Acquisition-related charges and product discontinuation, net
|6,765
|12,965
|5,166
|25,230
|Stock-based compensation
|10,896
|9,189
|39,920
|33,650
|Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|8,071
|—
|Recognition of step-up basis in inventory from acquisition
|—
|—
|—
|220
|Loss (gain) on investment
|1,161
|1,023
|(1,618
|)
|4,981
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|42,945
|$
|29,057
|$
|112,578
|$
|89,161
(1) Includes amortization of debt discount
(2) Includes an income tax benefit in connection with the April 2019 acquisition of MyoScience, Inc.
(3) Includes the reversal of a deferred tax valuation allowance during the year ended December 31, 2020
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) includes GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments that reflect how the Company’s management analyzes its financial results. The adjusted EBITDA figures presented here are unlikely to be comparable with adjusted EBITDA disclosures released by other companies.
