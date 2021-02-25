SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that it will present at four virtual investor conferences in March.



Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference and the Maxim Group Emerging Growth Virtual Conference. Dr. Shukla will also participate in a panel on immuno-oncology targets at the ROTH Conference.

Details of the events are as follows:

Conference: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: March 9-10, 2021

Presentation Time: On Demand

Conference: 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 15-17, 2021

Presentation Time: On Demand

Panel Title: Novel Immuno-Oncology Targets That Could Improve Clinical Outcomes

Panel Date: March 15, 2021

Panel Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Conference: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: March 17, 2021

Presentation Time: 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time

Conference: Maxim Group Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Date: March 17-18, 2021

Presentation Time: On Demand



The presentations and panel will be available for registered attendees of each conference to view. Following the events, a replay of select presentations will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the Neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .